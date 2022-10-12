ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter facing drug charge

By Orri Benatar, Justin Holbrock
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Ohio State star quarterback is set to appear in court again as he faces felony drug charges.

Art Schlichter, 62, was charged with drug possession and abuse for a June incident and is scheduled to have an arraignment hearing on Friday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court, per records.

A decade ago , Schlichter was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Leavittsburg, Ohio, serving time for federal fraud charges related to a ticket scheme in which he swindled millions of dollars from his victims.

Before that 2011 conviction, Schlichter spent 10 years in prison in Indiana for gambling-related crimes. Upon release in 2006, Schlichter wrote a book about his addiction, “Busted,” and became an anti-gambling crusader. But even as he railed against casinos during church appearances, he was racking up new gambling debts.

He played QB at Ohio State from 1978 to 1981, becoming the program’s all-time leader in offense while wearing Scarlet & Grey.

After his college days, Schlichter was drafted fourth overall by the Baltimore Colts in the 1982 NFL draft. He threw three touchdown passes in the NFL before moving over to arena football.

