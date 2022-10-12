Oklahoma can tax tribal citizens on reservations after McGirt, commission rules

Oklahoma can tax wages earned by tribal citizens living on their reservations, according to a long-awaited ruling by the state Tax Commission.

The Oct. 4 order marks the commission’s first significant response to a flood of tax refund and waiver requests filed by tribal citizens since courts determined six tribal reservations still exist in eastern Oklahoma.

States generally cannot tax tribal citizens who live and work in Indian Country. But Oklahoma officials insisted that rule doesn’t apply to the recently reaffirmed reservations of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, Quapaw and Seminole nations.

The Tax Commission agreed and concluded the landmark McGirt v. Oklahoma decision only applies to a specific criminal jurisdiction, not broader civil taxing powers.

Alicia Stroble, the Muscogee Nation citizen at the center of the case, plans to appeal to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, said her attorney, Michael Parks.

The commission’s order reverses an earlier ruling by an administrative judge who sided with Stroble and found the state had no right to tax income earned as she worked for her tribe and lived within its reservation boundaries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

