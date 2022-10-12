Read full article on original website
Nurses across NY State getting a pay increase
ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, pay increases for nurse positions within New York State Agencies, to help improve recruitment and retention. The increase in pay accounts for the rising complexity of nursing tasks and high credential requirements. The starting salary for registered nurses will be brought up to $90 thousand upstate and $108 thousand downstate. The pay increases will benefit approximately 6,500 state employees across 15 agencies.
The harrowing statistics of domestic violence in Central New York
(WSYT-TV)- In the United States, statistics show that nearly 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner every minute. Within a year, more than 10 million men and women are victims of domestic violence. With October being Domestic Violence awareness month, people tend to forget just how many people...
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
New York State Fall Foliage Report: October 12
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cool nights over the last week have led to rapidly changing leaf colors across New York State. As we approach mid-month, some parts of the state are already past peak. Working against areas that are approaching peak for the third weekend of October is a rain and wind storm Thursday, October 13. That system likely causes leaves to drop prematurely and impact your viewing for the upcoming weekend.
President Joe Biden’s former N.Y. home is up for sale: Look inside
The Strathmore neighborhood house where President Joe Biden lived in while studying at Syracuse University Law School is for sale. The “very Presidential and distinguished” two-family home at on Stinard Ave. was Biden’s home from 1966 to 1968. He lived there with his first wife, Nelia, who was an English teacher at the nearby Bellevue Elementary School.
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America
Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New York
Finding cheap rent is on the minds of many New Yorkers these days. New York City is continuing to break records as the most unaffordable city for renters in the nation. As of October 2022, New York City renters can expect to pay almost $4,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. That’s an astonishing 34 percent increase over the last year. The median price for a two-bedroom apartment is now $4,410 a month, up 40 percent from the previous year.
Onondaga County school board names new superintendent
Tully, N.Y. – The Tully Board of Education has selected a new superintendent. Darcy L. Woodcock, 44, who is now the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the Westhill Central School District, is Tully’s new superintendent. She is expected to start her new job around Nov. 28,...
If elected governor, Zeldin says he would suspend recent criminal justice law changes
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin on Thursday vowed to suspend the recently approved criminal justice law changes in New York that have been a flashpoint in a broader debate over public safety in the state. Zeldin, speaking in New York City, said he would, through executive order, declare a...
CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
New York Changes Over 20 Year Rule To Give Residents More Money
New York State just made a big change to a two-decade-old rule that will give Empire State residents more money to help them "focus on healing." On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that victims and survivors of crime whose essential personal property were stolen, damaged, or destroyed during the incident may now receive up to $2,500 to replace items deemed necessary for their health, safety or welfare.
HEAP For Your Water Bill? How Eligible Central New York Can Get Assistance
Similar to the Home Heating Assistance Program (HEAP) for New Yorkers struggling to pay winter heating bills, there is a program to assist with water bills. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a program that is run through states, including New York, using federal money to assist those having difficulty making ends meet.
Skaters ecstatic after Oswego skate park opens
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., Mayor Billy Barlow hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony where he officially announced the opening of the long-awaited skate park. The skate park is reportedly 8,000 square feet and is located at 911 Onondaga Street at the dead end behind the Simeon...
NY minimum wage increase approved for home care aides
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Thursday a minimum wage increase for home care aides to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State. “We know how valuable...
New York State Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
The New York State Department of Labor on Thursday announced a minimum wage increase for home care aides. Effective Oct. 1, through Public Health Law § 3614-f, the minimum wage for home care aides has been increased to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York.
Marcus C. Williams, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 137
We continue our series of conversations with candidates for office. This hour, we talk with Marcus C. Williams, who is running for New York State Assembly in District 137. The Republican is challenging Democratic incumbent Demond Meeks. We talk with Williams to discuss his platforms and priorities for the district....
New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking
When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Ending the Practice Of Charging Additional Fee on Outstanding Student Debt
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (S.7862B/A.10261) ending the practice of charging an additional fee to debtors when collecting outstanding debts owed to the State resulting from educational expenses. Prior to this law, a fee of 22 percent was added by state law on top of the total debt due. "When...
