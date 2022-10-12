IMPACT Wrestling took to Twitter after this weeks episode was over and announced that they have 3. matches ready to go for next week. 2 Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champions, Eric Young and Rich Swann, both competed in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound for Glory last weekend. Both men got tangled with up each other during the match. Swann and Young went at it for a few minutes before both turning their attention to others.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO