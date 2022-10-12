Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
WWE Have No Immediate Plans For Former SmackDown Star
It doesn’t look like we will be seeing the return of the former SmackDown star anytime soon. When Apollo Crews turned heel during the Thunderdome era, he would also bring in some muscle in the form of Commander Azeez. However, once Crews returned to NXT he turned babyface and Azeez was left in limbo.
bodyslam.net
Two IMPACT Wrestling Stars Hype New Merchandise
IMPACT Wrestling talent Joe Hendry took to his Twitter account yesterday to announce that he has a new official IMPACT Wrestling t-shirt for sale. After weeks of video segments, Joe debuted for the company last Friday at Bound for Glory as part of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. Former...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 3 Matches for 10/20 IMPACTonAXSTV Episode
IMPACT Wrestling took to Twitter after this weeks episode was over and announced that they have 3. matches ready to go for next week. 2 Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champions, Eric Young and Rich Swann, both competed in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound for Glory last weekend. Both men got tangled with up each other during the match. Swann and Young went at it for a few minutes before both turning their attention to others.
bodyslam.net
Despite Other Offers, IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Chose to Stay at IMPACT Wrestling
In a recent interview with Brian Hebner’s Refin It Up podcast, Josh Alexander stated that while he had opportunities to go elsewhere, he didn’t because he had unfinished business in Impact Wrestling. “I had opportunities to go elsewhere 100%. If I would have not agreed to a new...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Contract News
Fightful Select has a few IMPACT Wrestling contract updates. No, not departures. There’s been enough of those lately. FightfulSelect.com is reporting that Eric Young has been with IMPACT Wrestling for the last two years, and will be for a little bit longer at least. Young returned to IMPACT in...
bodyslam.net
AEW Star Makes Their Return To Company During Toronto Rampage Tapings
SPOILER ALERT. Do NOT read any further if you want to avoid spoilers for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage from Toronto. *********************************************************************. The Dark Order has a piece of their puzzle back in place. During tonight’s AEW Rampage being taped in Toronto, Canada, The Dark Order had a...
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results (10/13): Carmelo Hayes And Von Wagner In Action
WWE aired its latest episode of Main Event on October 13 on Hulu Plus. Matches were taped on October 10 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. You can read the results for the show below. – Carmelo Hayes def. Cedric Alexander. – R-Truth (w/ Shelton Benjamin) def. Von Wagner.
bodyslam.net
NWA USA Results (10/15/22)
Season 4, Episode 6 of NWA USA was held on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The full episode can be seen on the NWA YouTube channel. You can read the full results below. Non-Title: Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy)
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Taylor Wilde Talks Return To The Company in March 2021
It was recently revealed that Taylor is still under contract to IMPACT Wrestling, and has been since her return in April of 2021. She bad been away from the business for about 10 years. Wilde went on a personal hiatus shortly after her return. Although Wilde’s return wasn’t in front...
bodyslam.net
The Rock Explains How His WWE Career Helped Him Create A Better “Black Adam” Movie
The Rock has successfully transitioned from the world of WWE to the world of Hollywood, becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and with that fame has come more roles for the star. The Rock returns to the big screen for “Black Adam” as the star and producer later...
bodyslam.net
Ronda Rousey In Latest VLOG: “I wanted to call out WWE for only having one women’s match out of six matches at Backlash.”
Ronda Rousey was not a fan of WWE only having one women’s match at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. Rousey would make Charlotte Flair say “I Quit” in the match, breaking her arm in kayfabe so Charlotte could take time off to get married. Since then, Rousey has lost and regained the SmackDown Women’s Championship.
bodyslam.net
Kyle O’Reilly Discusses How He Developed His In Ring Style: “My Style Is Catered To A Company Like All Elite Wrestling”
Kyle O’Reilly believes his in ring style is perfect for AEW. Kyle O’Reilly’s arsenal of moves comes from a long history of wrestling, with a particular penitent for martial arts related moves. He uses a combination of kickboxing and intense grappling exchanges. While speaking to Beyond Type...
bodyslam.net
Roxanne Perez Picks Cora Jades Poison On SmackDown
The poison has been picked. This past week on NXT, it was made official that Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez would both pick opponents for each other for next week’s NXT. Cora would be allowed to pick someone from RAW, while Perez would be able to pick from SmackDown. Well, she did. In a backstage segment, Roxanne Perez picked Raquel Rodriguez to be Cora’s opponent next week.
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (10/14)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 14. Matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 11. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the the full results below. – Tank Ledger & Ikemen Jiro def. Duke Hudson & Bryson Montana. – Myles...
bodyslam.net
Tea & Tights – Brit Wres Round Up: We’re Back Time To Catch Up
The gang from across the pond are back! That’s right, the guys at Bodyslam.net’s Tea & Tights Podcast are back for an all new episode. Andy and Dan return after a two week break to bring you all the latest news from the UK’s biggest Wrestling Promotions and more. Plus Andy speaks with the Daily Star’s Adam Cailler to get his review of PROGRESS’ Deadly Viper Tour Codename: Sidewinder.
bodyslam.net
Live SmackDown Results – (10/14/22) – Bray Wyatt Returns To SmackDown, IC Title Number 1 Contenders Match And More
Tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown is set to be an exciting one!. You can read the full results for the show below. -The show starts with a car crash involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Drew attacks Kross after, but the commentary team do not blame Drew for the crash. -Kofi...
bodyslam.net
Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich set for UFC Orlando co-main event
A heavyweight clash is set for the co-main event for the UFC’s return to Orlando. Tai Tuivasa (15-4) and Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) are set to fight in the co-main event of UFC Orlando, which takes place Dec. 3 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. The bout was first reported...
bodyslam.net
Update On Potential Members Of “Wyatt 6” Faction
It looks like several stars could be on their way to joining the Wyatt 6 faction. While there has been much speculation and hints as to who the Wyatt 6 faction members could be, there has been little in the way of hints regarding the prospective stars possibly joining the group.
bodyslam.net
Update On Nick Wayne’s Status With GCW Going Forward
The future AEW star appears to be exempt from the fresh edict that AEW stars will not be working GCW for now on. Nick Wayne is one of the hottest prospects in pro wrestling, and is set to be offered an AEW contract when he graduates high school. With his 18th birthday approaching, many fans expect the 17 year old to be one to watch when he signs for the promotion.
bodyslam.net
Update On AEW All Out Brawl, Witnesses Still To Be Interviewed
There is still no inkling to when the suspended talent from the All Out Brawl will be brought back to AEW programming. Dave Meltzer has provided an update on the situation in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, revealing that the investigation remains ongoing. He would also note that witnesses are still to be interviewed regarding the incident.
