Las Vegas, NV

bodyslam.net

WWE Have No Immediate Plans For Former SmackDown Star

It doesn’t look like we will be seeing the return of the former SmackDown star anytime soon. When Apollo Crews turned heel during the Thunderdome era, he would also bring in some muscle in the form of Commander Azeez. However, once Crews returned to NXT he turned babyface and Azeez was left in limbo.
WWE
bodyslam.net

Two IMPACT Wrestling Stars Hype New Merchandise

IMPACT Wrestling talent Joe Hendry took to his Twitter account yesterday to announce that he has a new official IMPACT Wrestling t-shirt for sale. After weeks of video segments, Joe debuted for the company last Friday at Bound for Glory as part of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. Former...
WWE
bodyslam.net

IMPACT Wrestling Announces 3 Matches for 10/20 IMPACTonAXSTV Episode

IMPACT Wrestling took to Twitter after this weeks episode was over and announced that they have 3. matches ready to go for next week. 2 Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champions, Eric Young and Rich Swann, both competed in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound for Glory last weekend. Both men got tangled with up each other during the match. Swann and Young went at it for a few minutes before both turning their attention to others.
WWE
bodyslam.net

IMPACT Wrestling Contract News

Fightful Select has a few IMPACT Wrestling contract updates. No, not departures. There’s been enough of those lately. FightfulSelect.com is reporting that Eric Young has been with IMPACT Wrestling for the last two years, and will be for a little bit longer at least. Young returned to IMPACT in...
WWE
bodyslam.net

AEW Star Makes Their Return To Company During Toronto Rampage Tapings

SPOILER ALERT. Do NOT read any further if you want to avoid spoilers for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage from Toronto. *********************************************************************. The Dark Order has a piece of their puzzle back in place. During tonight’s AEW Rampage being taped in Toronto, Canada, The Dark Order had a...
WWE
bodyslam.net

NWA USA Results (10/15/22)

Season 4, Episode 6 of NWA USA was held on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The full episode can be seen on the NWA YouTube channel. You can read the full results below. Non-Title: Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy)
WWE
bodyslam.net

IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Taylor Wilde Talks Return To The Company in March 2021

It was recently revealed that Taylor is still under contract to IMPACT Wrestling, and has been since her return in April of 2021. She bad been away from the business for about 10 years. Wilde went on a personal hiatus shortly after her return. Although Wilde’s return wasn’t in front...
WWE
#Impact Wrestling#Professional Wrestling#Rodeo#Combat#Nv#Impactwrestling#Mma
bodyslam.net

Roxanne Perez Picks Cora Jades Poison On SmackDown

The poison has been picked. This past week on NXT, it was made official that Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez would both pick opponents for each other for next week’s NXT. Cora would be allowed to pick someone from RAW, while Perez would be able to pick from SmackDown. Well, she did. In a backstage segment, Roxanne Perez picked Raquel Rodriguez to be Cora’s opponent next week.
WWE
bodyslam.net

NXT Level Up Results (10/14)

WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 14. Matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 11. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the the full results below. – Tank Ledger & Ikemen Jiro def. Duke Hudson & Bryson Montana. – Myles...
WWE
bodyslam.net

Tea & Tights – Brit Wres Round Up: We’re Back Time To Catch Up

The gang from across the pond are back! That’s right, the guys at Bodyslam.net’s Tea & Tights Podcast are back for an all new episode. Andy and Dan return after a two week break to bring you all the latest news from the UK’s biggest Wrestling Promotions and more. Plus Andy speaks with the Daily Star’s Adam Cailler to get his review of PROGRESS’ Deadly Viper Tour Codename: Sidewinder.
WWE
bodyslam.net

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich set for UFC Orlando co-main event

A heavyweight clash is set for the co-main event for the UFC’s return to Orlando. Tai Tuivasa (15-4) and Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) are set to fight in the co-main event of UFC Orlando, which takes place Dec. 3 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. The bout was first reported...
ORLANDO, FL
bodyslam.net

Update On Potential Members Of “Wyatt 6” Faction

It looks like several stars could be on their way to joining the Wyatt 6 faction. While there has been much speculation and hints as to who the Wyatt 6 faction members could be, there has been little in the way of hints regarding the prospective stars possibly joining the group.
WWE
bodyslam.net

Update On Nick Wayne’s Status With GCW Going Forward

The future AEW star appears to be exempt from the fresh edict that AEW stars will not be working GCW for now on. Nick Wayne is one of the hottest prospects in pro wrestling, and is set to be offered an AEW contract when he graduates high school. With his 18th birthday approaching, many fans expect the 17 year old to be one to watch when he signs for the promotion.
WWE
bodyslam.net

Update On AEW All Out Brawl, Witnesses Still To Be Interviewed

There is still no inkling to when the suspended talent from the All Out Brawl will be brought back to AEW programming. Dave Meltzer has provided an update on the situation in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, revealing that the investigation remains ongoing. He would also note that witnesses are still to be interviewed regarding the incident.
WWE

