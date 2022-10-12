Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 13:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. In addition, there could be mud and debris flows in and around recent burn areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours with rain rates of 0.50 to 1.00 inch per hour. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 13:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. In addition, there could be mud and debris flows in and around recent burn areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours with rain rates of 0.50 to 1.00 inch per hour. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 13:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Salton Sea A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Imperial County through 245 PM PDT At 159 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bombay Beach, or 13 miles east of Salton City, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salton City, Salton Sea Beach, Desert Shores, Bombay Beach, Winona, Imperial Hot Mineral Springs and Coolidge Springs. This includes the following highways CA Route 111 between mile markers 46 and 64. CA Route 86 between mile markers 48 and 67. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Imperial County Southeast, Palo Verde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 12:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast; Palo Verde Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern La Paz, west central Yuma and east central Imperial Counties through 145 PM MST/145 PM PDT/ At 102 PM MST/102 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wellton, or 12 miles east of Fortuna Foothills, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Kinter, Ligurta and Yuma Proving Ground. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 17 and 37. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 35 and 60. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Imperial, Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 13:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Imperial; Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 145 PM PDT. * At 107 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 22 miles southeast of Desert Center, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Desert Center. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 91 and 118. CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Imperial, Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 14:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Imperial; Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 249 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bombay Beach, Calipatria, Slab City, Niland, Imperial Hot Mineral Springs and Glamis. This includes the following streams and drainages Iris Wash, and Alamo River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 13:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Riverside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 133 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Desert Center, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Imperial and Riverside Counties. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 92 and 103. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
