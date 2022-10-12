ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenoa, IL

Ordinance approvals increase Sunday dram shop hours, chickens

By Kent Casson
Daily Leader
 3 days ago
CHENOA — Liquor sale hours were changed by members of the Chenoa City Council during Tuesday night’s regular meeting.

The city was previously approached by a bar owner to consider having the hours be noon to midnight on Sundays, with current hours only noon to 10 p.m. Mayor Chris Wilder noted there typically aren’t any major problems on Sundays.

“I don’t see a problem going to midnight,” he said.

A motion was approved to amend Section 3-1-8(B) of the city’s Liquor Control Ordinance, which includes hours of sale.

City leaders also amended the code regulating poultry allowed within the city. The council was asked to amend the total poultry number from six to eight. They did not change any of the other items dealing with poultry.

“Other than that, it is worded identical to the previous ordinance,” Wilder explained.

During public comment, Fire Chief Troy Aldrich revealed the department’s cash bash is Nov. 5 and the department is requesting a liquor license. The mayor said he didn’t have an objection to this.

Dalton Campbell mentioned that Lexington is trying to vote on raising the sales tax to combat inflation.

“I was just putting it out there,” Campbell said.

Wilder said he had not talked to Lexington Mayor Spencer Johansen about that specific topic.

A lengthy discussion was held regarding water deposits, although no action was taken. Currently, the deposit is $100. City officials feel the deposit has curbed problems but wonder how long to let money sit. Commissioner Chad Daiker suggested coming up with a good way to track the deposits. The mayor said it needs to be a security deposit that is refundable if someone exits an account and is in good standing when they leave.

The council will keep discussing the matter.

Zoning Board recommendations were reviewed by the group, including the increase of lot coverage to 50 percent. The city is looking into what is defined as coverage, such as decks, buildings and permanent pools. The Zoning Board also wants to look at fees compared to other towns and a contractor compliance form for new construction. These are all matters City Attorney Steve Mann will be working on.

Water and Sewer Commissioner Joe Moreland plans to have representatives from two solar companies at the next council meeting as he would like to set up a solar farm on 20 acres north of the sewer plant.

“I’d like to move forward with that,” Moreland said.

Mayor Wilder suggested making sure the property, currently used as farm ground, is not in a lease.

Moreland also reported the flushing of water mains continues and said it would not be done by the end of this week. He asked residents to not do laundry Monday through Friday.

“We are getting there,” Moreland said.

Moreland has engineers coming to town next week for water plant suggestions and future work possibilities.

Streets Commissioner Dwayne Price said all of the city’s trucks and snow plows are “up to par” and the salt is ready to go for the upcoming winter season. It seems crews are picking up brush every day and they hope to hire a full-time streets worker at the end of the month.

Finance and Insurance Commissioner Kyle Buchanan noted he is trying to lock down infrastructure plans to have a playbook moving forward.

Treasurer Bryan Rowold gave a budget summary update, reviewing funds with money going in and out. Most funds had a surplus, except for the swimming pool fund.

Daily Leader

Daily Leader

