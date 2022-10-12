(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than hour and Gevo‘s pre-market value is already 5.39% down. Gevo’s last close was $2.04, 74.27% below its 52-week high of $7.93. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Gevo (GEVO) dropping 5.12% to $2.04. NASDAQ fell 0.09% to $10,417.10, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session.

