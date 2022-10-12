ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation

Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Broward school board rates superintendent as 'effective,' but some take issue with her leadership

Broward County School Board members rated the district’s superintendent as “effective” in their first evaluation of her job performance – including some of the school board’s newly appointed members. But some are also questioning Vickie Cartwright’s leadership after she announced the district will have to restart its years-long search for a new chief facilities officer.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After a botched search for facilities chief, School Board members raise leadership concerns

Broward schools will start over to find a leader for its troubled school construction program after board members described a search as an embarrassing failure. Two School Board members even hinted that they may even want to go further and take action against Superintendent Vickie Cartwright for failing to correct issues that they say have lingered for years. School Board members were ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WGAU

Parkland shooter's life sentence could bring changes to law

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — It wasn't long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate. Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Can Democrats unseat LaMarca, the last remaining Republican state lawmaker in Broward?

Is Chip LaMarca an independent-minded, principled, moderate-conservative, willing to oppose Republican legislative leaders in Tallahassee — and sometimes even break with Gov. Ron DeSantis? Or is he a far-right MAGA Republican who masquerades as a moderate in Broward but doesn’t truly represent his constituents’ views when he’s 450 miles away in the state capital? How voters answer those ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway

Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward libraries just got rid of late fees. And they’re eliminating any unpaid late fines, too.

Hundreds of thousands of book borrowers can finally say goodbye to library late fees in Broward. Broward County libraries will no longer charge a daily late fee for books that are overdue, providing welcome relief to many cardholders in the county. Book borrowers will not be fined if they end up returning a book past its due date, however, they will be responsible for paying for books that are ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Popeyes, Shake Shack and more coming to Town Center at Boca Raton this fall

Several new retail stores and eateries are scheduled to open in the Town Center at Boca Raton mall this fall, including the popular fried chicken-and-fish chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. While Popeyes might seem an unlikely fit for a place that calls itself “one of South Florida’s premier luxury shopping destinations,” a news release from mall owner Simon explains that Popeyes and the other ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘They did not receive justice today’: Families stunned, angered, disgusted by jury decision to spare life of Parkland gunman

It has been 1,702 days since they last looked into the eyes of their child, their spouse, but the families of 17 students and staff killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 finally got their moment of reckoning. They were shocked and furious at the outcome — and by the mercy shown to the gunman who took their loved ones’ lives. “There are 17 victims, including my beautiful ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Attorney files police report over perceived anti-gay TikTok link sent by mayor

On a recent Saturday morning “out of the blue,” Pembroke Park’s town attorney opened a text from the mayor: It was a link to a TikTok video of a bouncer explaining to a lesbian woman why he doesn’t care much for “super loud,” “super confrontational” masculine women who try to “bully their way into getting what they want.” Attorney Melissa Anderson, openly gay since she was a teen and “very ...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BROWARD SHERIFF SAYS PARKLAND SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SHOULD DIE

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says that Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz should die. A jury, however, spared his life Thursday when it returned with its sentencing decision. This statement was issued Thursday afternoon by Broward County Sheriff Tony: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

