Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation
Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
Broward school board rates superintendent as 'effective,' but some take issue with her leadership
Broward County School Board members rated the district’s superintendent as “effective” in their first evaluation of her job performance – including some of the school board’s newly appointed members. But some are also questioning Vickie Cartwright’s leadership after she announced the district will have to restart its years-long search for a new chief facilities officer.
Parkland Students Demand Building Be Demolished After Nikolas Cruz Decision
On Thursday, a jury recommended that Nikolas Cruz receive a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
Coral Springs Candidate Daniel Foganholi Discusses City Issues Ahead of Seat 2 Election
With less than four weeks until Election Day, School Board Member and Seat 2 candidate Daniel Foganholi discussed issues facing the city and campaign priorities. Foganholi, a 27-year Coral Springs resident, first moved to the city because his parents wanted to live somewhere that is safe, family-oriented, and has good schools to ensure quality education.
After a botched search for facilities chief, School Board members raise leadership concerns
Broward schools will start over to find a leader for its troubled school construction program after board members described a search as an embarrassing failure. Two School Board members even hinted that they may even want to go further and take action against Superintendent Vickie Cartwright for failing to correct issues that they say have lingered for years. School Board members were ...
Palm Beach County classroom doors must be locked, under new policy
A new mandate in Palm Beach County public schools will require all classroom doors to be locked when school is in session.
Parkland shooter's life sentence could bring changes to law
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — It wasn't long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate. Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial...
Can Democrats unseat LaMarca, the last remaining Republican state lawmaker in Broward?
Is Chip LaMarca an independent-minded, principled, moderate-conservative, willing to oppose Republican legislative leaders in Tallahassee — and sometimes even break with Gov. Ron DeSantis? Or is he a far-right MAGA Republican who masquerades as a moderate in Broward but doesn’t truly represent his constituents’ views when he’s 450 miles away in the state capital? How voters answer those ...
‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...
Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway
Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
BSO investigates juror’s report of ‘threat’ during Parkland shooter’s case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that there is an investigation at the Broward County courthouse after the Broward State Attorney’s Office provided information about a complaint from a juror in the Parkland school shooter’s penalty phase. Prosecutors filed a motion...
Broward libraries just got rid of late fees. And they’re eliminating any unpaid late fines, too.
Hundreds of thousands of book borrowers can finally say goodbye to library late fees in Broward. Broward County libraries will no longer charge a daily late fee for books that are overdue, providing welcome relief to many cardholders in the county. Book borrowers will not be fined if they end up returning a book past its due date, however, they will be responsible for paying for books that are ...
‘They did not receive justice today’: Families stunned, angered, disgusted by jury decision to spare life of Parkland gunman
It has been 1,702 days since they last looked into the eyes of their child, their spouse, but the families of 17 students and staff killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 finally got their moment of reckoning. They were shocked and furious at the outcome — and by the mercy shown to the gunman who took their loved ones’ lives. “There are 17 victims, including my beautiful ...
Attorney files police report over perceived anti-gay TikTok link sent by mayor
On a recent Saturday morning “out of the blue,” Pembroke Park’s town attorney opened a text from the mayor: It was a link to a TikTok video of a bouncer explaining to a lesbian woman why he doesn’t care much for “super loud,” “super confrontational” masculine women who try to “bully their way into getting what they want.” Attorney Melissa Anderson, openly gay since she was a teen and “very ...
Broward Court Clerk’s Daughter Freed on $250k Bond for Federal Tax Fraud Allegations
Three of the eight other co-defendants and the daughter of the clerk of the court in Broward County have been given $250,000 bail apiece to be freed from the county jail as they await trial in a federal tax fraud case. In front of Federal Judge Jared M. Strauss in...
Gov. DeSantis ‘disappointed’ in Cruz life sentence
TALLAHHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he was “very disappointed” after a jury rejected the death penalty and recommended that Nikolas Cruz serve life in prison for murdering 17 people in 2018 at a Parkland High School. Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree...
Parkland shooting verdict: Florida leaders react to jury recommending life in prison for Nikolas Cruz
PARKLAND, Fla. - After a Florida jury rejected the death penalty and recommended life in prison without parole for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, state leaders and lawmakers are speaking out. Charlie Crist, candidate for governor of Florida, released the following statement. "There are crimes for which the only just...
Thousands of new voters register in Palm Beach Co. ahead of deadline
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for residents who want to cast their ballot in next month's midterm elections.
BROWARD SHERIFF SAYS PARKLAND SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SHOULD DIE
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says that Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz should die. A jury, however, spared his life Thursday when it returned with its sentencing decision. This statement was issued Thursday afternoon by Broward County Sheriff Tony: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
