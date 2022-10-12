ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania bill would create wrongful conviction compensation guidelines

By George Stockburger
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lTRTT_0iWMNpt300

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Bipartisan legislation has been proposed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives that would create guidelines for wrongful conviction compensation.

HB 2794 , sponsored by Rep. Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon), would “implement a streamlined process for individuals to seek compensation when they have been incarcerated as a result of a wrongful conviction.”

A memo released by Rep. Ryan and Reo Regina G. Young (D-Philadelphia/Delaware) outlined how a wrongfully convicted individual would be able to receive compensation for time spent incarcerated or on parole.

How likely are you to hit an animal while driving in Pennsylvania?

According to the memo, an individual seeking this relief must show by a preponderance of the evidence that they:

  1. Were convicted of a felony.
  2. Were sentenced to incarceration based on the conviction and they have served all or any part of the sentence.
  3. Did not commit the crime that resulted in the conviction or there was no crime committed.
  4. Received either a pardon, that the charges were dismissed following reversal, or that they were acquitted upon retrial after the conviction was reversed or overturned.
  5. Were not convicted of any lesser included offense arising from the same transaction as the crime for which they were originally convicted.

The bill would allow for an individual to receive:

  • $100,000 for each year of imprisonment or involuntary treatment while awaiting a death sentence
  • $75,000 for each year of imprisonment or involuntary treatment for any other sentence
  • $50,000 for each year spent on parole or probation
  • Partial years served would receive a prorated payment
  • Compensation for unpaid child support payments owed and interest owed during the time served in prison
  • Reasonable attorney fees and costs
  • Reimbursement of costs, fines, fees, or surcharges
  • Reimbursement of unreimbursed restitution paid
  • Compensation for any treasonable reintegrative services and mental and physical health care costs incurred between the petitioner’s release and the date of the petitioner’s award

Any award of damages would be paid in a lump sum and would not be subject to Commonwealth taxes.

The State Court Administrator can determine the percentage increase or decrease in the cost of living. The adjustment may not exceed 3% for any year.

A six-year statute of limitations would be in place from the date of release from incarceration, involuntary treatment, or reversal of a conviction, whichever is later.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

If the bill were to be passed, the Department of Human Services would create an application and procedures, as well as require determinations to be made within 14 days of receiving an application.

When an individual is wrongfully convicted and incarcerated the consequences are devastating not only to them but their families and friends. Individuals are not only deprived of their liberty, but they miss holidays, birthdays, and other important life events. They undoubtedly will suffer negative economic and professional consequences as well. Currently, over 30 states provide some type of payment or compensation to exonerated individuals. Pennsylvania should follow suit to ensure that exonerated individuals are appropriately compensated for the liberty they have been denied and given the necessary resources and services to succeed after being released from their wrongful incarceration.

Representative Francis X. Ryan and Rep. Regina G. Young

The bill, which was referred to the Committee on Judiciary on September 1, was introduced by a bipartisan group of twenty-two members of the legislature. No votes on the legislation have been scheduled at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Senate Candidates Weigh in on Agriculture

Pennsylvania voters this November will choose the replacement for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election. The Democrat is John Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor and former mayor of Braddock. The Republican is Mehmet Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon and former host of “The Dr. Oz Show.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Request from Pennsylvania Republicans on mail-in ballots declined

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s expansion of mail-in voting in 2019 has left some ambiguity about which ballots get counted, and state Republicans are requesting clarity from the Department of State over the matter. While Republicans point to a recent federal ruling, the Department cites a state ruling to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania GOP aims to change mail-in ballot counting guidance after Supreme Court ruling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A spokesperson for Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has dismissed a request by House Republicans to segregate undated mail-in ballots as an attempt "to sow confusion" and "disrupt our voting process."Earlier Thursday, the top two Pennsylvania State House Republicans, Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff and Bryan Cutler, sent Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman a letter asking her to change her guidance to county election officials following a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this week, which Republicans believe casts doubt over whether mail-in ballots should count if their outer envelopes are either undated or incorrectly dated. Benninghoff and Cutler...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
therecord-online.com

Clinton County joins Office of Attorney General’s treatment initiative

HARRISBURG, PA —Attorney General Josh Shapiro Friday announced that Clinton County has joined the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI), a program launched by Attorney General Shapiro in collaboration with law enforcement that provides assistance to Pennsylvanians suffering from substance use disorder in enrolling in treatment services. Eighteen counties across the Commonwealth have previously joined the LETI program.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much. The race between Shapiro and Mastriano may test how powerful that campaign spending is in one of the nation’s highest-profile races […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Legislature#Wrongful Conviction#Politics State#Politics Legislative
WITF

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano stand on raising it

Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Democrats working to turn state House of Representatives blue

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Midterm elections are usually tough for the president's party, and that would be the Democrats this year.But Pennsylvania Democrats think they could turn the state House of Representatives blue. If it happens, it could be a rare state chamber flip in a year that a lot of observers think will be pretty good for Republicans. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa said one thing is the best hope for down-ballot Democrats."Two words: Doug and Mastriano. There is a belief that if Mastriano is seen as too far to the right and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Triangle

The Pennsylvania Midterms Are Closer Than Polling Might Suggest

At a glance, polling data appears to show democrats outperforming republicans in several key races around the country. Two of these races are the gubernatorial and senate races in Pennsylvania where democrats are crushing their opponents in opinion polls. Many people have a hard time believing that the democratic candidates could lose against weaker candidates on the republican side.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf welcomes PA task force home from Florida

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Gov. Tom Wolf welcomed home members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PATF-1) from their two-week deployment to Florida to support communities ravaged by Hurricane Ian and thanked them for their heroic efforts. “Hurricane Ian devastated many communities in Florida but even before the historic storm made landfall, Pennsylvania stood ready and willing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

How a psychic started Pennsylvania’s strangest treasure hunt

This story first appeared in Spotlight PA’s PA Local newsletter, a fresh, positive look at the incredible people, beautiful places, and delicious food Pennsylvania has to offer. Sign up for free. Harrisburg, Pa. — The most uncomfortable questions to ask Dennis Parada — the Pennsylvania man who’s spent years fighting the FBI over a suspected trove of Civil War gold he says the agency stole right out from under his nose — are also the most obvious ones. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy