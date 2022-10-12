Read full article on original website
2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague
Cannabis could be one of the fastest-growing industries of the decade, but not all weed stocks will be winners.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Is AMD Stock a Buy Now?
The chipmaker stunned investors by slashing its third-quarter guidance.
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
3 Pot Stocks to Buy After Biden's Marijuana Pardons
There are stocks and ETFs that will benefit from Biden's changing marijuana strategy.
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall Again as Treasury Yields Rise
Most stocks closed lower for a fifth straight day Tuesday, as rising government bond yields turned up the heat once again. The Nasdaq Composite (-1.1% at 10,426) and the S&P 500 Index (-0.7% at 3,588) finished in the red as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed 5.2 basis points to 3.937%. (A basis point = 0.01%.) Remember, rising bond yields can have an outsized effect on tech stocks that are valued based on longer-term earnings. And as bond yields and borrowing costs rise, these longer-term earnings can be negatively impacted.
tipranks.com
Cannabis Stocks Once Again Back on Investors’ Radar; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Names to Watch
President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon all those doing time for simple marijuana possession sent shockwaves through the beleaguered cannabis industry last week. Stocks across the sector soared on the news, which came as timely relief for a segment beaten to a pulp after hope of any federal legislative progress had mostly evaporated since the Biden administration came in to power at the start of last year. Investors had hoped that Biden’s win along with the Dems taking control of both the House and Senate, would see change take place, but that hasn’t happened yet.
tipranks.com
8 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Dividend Stocks May Be the Safest Q4 Plays Now
Given the teetering market and a sputtering economy, the best ideas for nervous investors now are the safest. These eight Goldman Sachs Conviction List stock picks are dividend-paying blue chips with reasonable upside potential.
Motley Fool
1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%
Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
parktelegraph.com
What Are The Chances Of WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) Becoming A Clear Buy?
There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $1.32, or 1.55%, to $86.50. The WEC Energy Group Inc. has recorded 42,821 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that WEC Energy Group’s Climate Report and Corporate Responsibility Report highlight sustainable progress.
What chip bust? Semiconductor firm jumps almost 15% in Japan’s biggest IPO of the year
Socionext's debut is a rare bright spot for the chip sector, facing slowing demand and U.S. export bans.
via.news
Crown Castle International And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Crown Castle International (CCI), WisdomTree Investments (WETF), Whitestone REIT (WSR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information about stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Dynavax Technologies Corporation And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), Hess Corporation (HES), Expedia Group (EXPE) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Castle Biosciences Stock Drops 9% As Session Comes To An End On Friday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) slid 9.5% to $22.01 at 15:58 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 2.62% to $10,369.83, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news
SmileDirectClub Stock Over 31% Down In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped by a staggering 31.2% in 30 days from $1.25 to $0.86 at 15:46 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 2.62% to $10,369.83, following the last session’s upward trend. SmileDirectClub’s last close...
via.news
Riot Blockchain Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 9.54% to $5.78 at 15:26 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 2.62% to $10,369.83, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
via.news
Exact Sciences Stock Bearish Momentum With A 15% Fall In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) dropped by a staggering 15.48% in 7 days from $36.37 to $30.74 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.56% to $10,684.10, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
