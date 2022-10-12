ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall Again as Treasury Yields Rise

Most stocks closed lower for a fifth straight day Tuesday, as rising government bond yields turned up the heat once again. The Nasdaq Composite (-1.1% at 10,426) and the S&P 500 Index (-0.7% at 3,588) finished in the red as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed 5.2 basis points to 3.937%. (A basis point = 0.01%.) Remember, rising bond yields can have an outsized effect on tech stocks that are valued based on longer-term earnings. And as bond yields and borrowing costs rise, these longer-term earnings can be negatively impacted.
tipranks.com

Cannabis Stocks Once Again Back on Investors’ Radar; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Names to Watch

President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon all those doing time for simple marijuana possession sent shockwaves through the beleaguered cannabis industry last week. Stocks across the sector soared on the news, which came as timely relief for a segment beaten to a pulp after hope of any federal legislative progress had mostly evaporated since the Biden administration came in to power at the start of last year. Investors had hoped that Biden’s win along with the Dems taking control of both the House and Senate, would see change take place, but that hasn’t happened yet.
Motley Fool

1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%

Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
parktelegraph.com

What Are The Chances Of WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) Becoming A Clear Buy?

There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $1.32, or 1.55%, to $86.50. The WEC Energy Group Inc. has recorded 42,821 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that WEC Energy Group’s Climate Report and Corporate Responsibility Report highlight sustainable progress.
via.news

Crown Castle International And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Crown Castle International (CCI), WisdomTree Investments (WETF), Whitestone REIT (WSR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information about stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news

SmileDirectClub Stock Over 31% Down In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped by a staggering 31.2% in 30 days from $1.25 to $0.86 at 15:46 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 2.62% to $10,369.83, following the last session’s upward trend. SmileDirectClub’s last close...
via.news

Riot Blockchain Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 9.54% to $5.78 at 15:26 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 2.62% to $10,369.83, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
via.news

Exact Sciences Stock Bearish Momentum With A 15% Fall In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) dropped by a staggering 15.48% in 7 days from $36.37 to $30.74 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.56% to $10,684.10, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
