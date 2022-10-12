Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
boreal.org
Fire destroys lodge at Minnesota ski resort
Fire has destroyed the main lodge at a popular ski resort in northwestern Minnesota. Officials say the main building at Maplelag Resort, which caught fire Monday morning, is expected to be declared a total loss. The cause of the fire near Callaway in Becker County, is under investigation. Owner Jim...
valleynewslive.com
Student behind school threat in Barnesville released by police
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The student who sent a threatening e-mail forcing Barnesville students into lockdown Thursday was taken into custody, then released back to his parents. The Barnesville superintendent shared the news of an arrest with families via e-mail Thursday evening. The e-mail does not name the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo garage fire causes $50,000 in damages
(Fargo, ND) -- Firefighters responded to a morning garage fire in North Fargo. First responders arrived on the scene of a detached garage at 9:00 a.m at 737 2nd St. N in Fargo this morning. The single-story garage's interior was fully engulfed in flames, but was not threatening nearby structures. The fire was under control and taken down at at 11:40 a.m, approximately five minutes after their arrival.
lakesarearadio.net
After Three Year Hiatus, Holiday Train will Return to Detroit Lakes in December
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will return to the rails and Detroit Lakes this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food and awareness for...
kvrr.com
Empting among 37 Minnesota sheriffs endorsing Schultz for attorney general
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is among a growing number of Minnesota sheriffs who are endorsing Republican state attorney general candidate Jim Schultz. Schultz is challenging Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is wrapping up his first term. Schultz recently announced that the number of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead City Council candidate Rick Melbye wants strong support for businesses and police
(Fargo, ND) -- A pharmacist and longtime resident of Moorhead is running for City Council. He wants more support for businesses in the city. "I think we've also got a lot of work to do within the Moorhead business community to ensure that they can open businesses and grow businesses without too much regulation. I think right now there may be some frustration there as far as limiting what they can do and what they can't do," said Dr. Rick Melbye.
lakesarearadio.net
Popular Shopping Event Returns to Detroit Lakes Tonight
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A popular shopping event returns to Detroit Lakes on Thursday. Ladies Night Out presented by Essentia Health will take place at the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes from 4-7:30 p.m. with a variety of shopping, mingling and live music by Rachael Ianiro. Aimee Isandorf who’s coordinating the event says there will be a lot of opportunity to shop, “We have over 40 awesome vendors joining us. Everything from service industries to boutiques, there’s lots of shopping opportunities.”
thefmextra.com
Fewer lanes, more parking?
The highway cones and barriers come off of Main Avenue next week. Have you shared your opinion with MNDOT and the city?. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been weighing design options that might become part of the major project planned for Highways 10 and 75 in the summer of 2026. That’s what brought out the temporary reconfiguration of the heavily traveled blocks from Fourth to Eighth Streets in the middle of last month … with orange traffic cones and white deliminator posts narrowing the roadway’s five lanes to three, adding bump-outs at intersections and turning much of the north- and southernmost driving lanes into parallel parking spots.
kvrr.com
A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
lakesarearadio.net
Laker Football Survives Slugfest With Park Rapids 26-14
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – It wasn’t pretty, but Detroit Lakes improved to 5-2 on the season with a 26-14 win over Park Rapids at Mollberg Field on Friday night in what was likely the final football game in Detroit Lakes this season. The Lakers started the game...
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
valleynewslive.com
WEX lays off 30 West Fargo employees
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - WEX announced they have laid off 150 employees globally, which includes 30 in the West Fargo area. The company is calling it a realignment to position the company for growth, and that it isn’t tied to business performance or economic conditions. “To best...
valleynewslive.com
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.
battlelakereview.com
OTCHS Current Facility, Proposed Updates
It’s really happening …… the official kick-off of a county-wide capital campaign to expand the Humane Society of Otter Tail County, at our current location. We will need a lot of kibble and I think it’s safe to say “no human likes to ask for money”.
valleynewslive.com
$22 million expansion coming to the Fargo Jet Center
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ) Fargo Jet Center is expanding its facility with a new $22 million, 112,000 square-foot hangar and office complex. The expansion will be utilized to fulfill the need for growth in aircraft maintenance, avionics, and aircraft special mission modifications, as well as freeing up much-needed hangar storage space for additional tenant and visiting aircraft. The new facility will also serve as the headquarters for sister company Weather Modification International, and house the Jet Center’s growing aerospace engineering department and flight school.
valleynewslive.com
Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash
ULEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six surgeries in less than three weeks are now under Carson Fuglie’s belt, and more are likely in the future. “It’s good days and bad. He’s frustrated he can’t do anything,” Carson’s dad, Brady said. The 14-year-old spent...
fargoinc.com
Women You Should Know: Emily Buckingham of F45 Studio
Emily Buckingham wants you to strive through the chaos. She is the owner of F45 Studio, which she started with her husband only a few months ago. Moving to and starting a business in a new community with a young family is tricky, but with set guidelines, a strict schedule and help from new neighbors, they are making it work.
valleynewslive.com
Frazee-Vergas Public Schools hires investigator to look into bullying complaints at high school
FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Some parents of students at Frazee High School say bullying at the school has become out of control. According to Superintendent Terry Karger, the district is aware of the bullying complaints and that an investigator has been hired to look into those claims. He...
