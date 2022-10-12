ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
boreal.org

Fire destroys lodge at Minnesota ski resort

Fire has destroyed the main lodge at a popular ski resort in northwestern Minnesota. Officials say the main building at Maplelag Resort, which caught fire Monday morning, is expected to be declared a total loss. The cause of the fire near Callaway in Becker County, is under investigation. Owner Jim...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Student behind school threat in Barnesville released by police

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The student who sent a threatening e-mail forcing Barnesville students into lockdown Thursday was taken into custody, then released back to his parents. The Barnesville superintendent shared the news of an arrest with families via e-mail Thursday evening. The e-mail does not name the...
BARNESVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Detroit Lakes, MN
Government
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo garage fire causes $50,000 in damages

(Fargo, ND) -- Firefighters responded to a morning garage fire in North Fargo. First responders arrived on the scene of a detached garage at 9:00 a.m at 737 2nd St. N in Fargo this morning. The single-story garage's interior was fully engulfed in flames, but was not threatening nearby structures. The fire was under control and taken down at at 11:40 a.m, approximately five minutes after their arrival.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Empting among 37 Minnesota sheriffs endorsing Schultz for attorney general

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is among a growing number of Minnesota sheriffs who are endorsing Republican state attorney general candidate Jim Schultz. Schultz is challenging Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is wrapping up his first term. Schultz recently announced that the number of...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead City Council candidate Rick Melbye wants strong support for businesses and police

(Fargo, ND) -- A pharmacist and longtime resident of Moorhead is running for City Council. He wants more support for businesses in the city. "I think we've also got a lot of work to do within the Moorhead business community to ensure that they can open businesses and grow businesses without too much regulation. I think right now there may be some frustration there as far as limiting what they can do and what they can't do," said Dr. Rick Melbye.
MOORHEAD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Falls#City Council#The Army National Guard
lakesarearadio.net

Popular Shopping Event Returns to Detroit Lakes Tonight

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A popular shopping event returns to Detroit Lakes on Thursday. Ladies Night Out presented by Essentia Health will take place at the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes from 4-7:30 p.m. with a variety of shopping, mingling and live music by Rachael Ianiro. Aimee Isandorf who’s coordinating the event says there will be a lot of opportunity to shop, “We have over 40 awesome vendors joining us. Everything from service industries to boutiques, there’s lots of shopping opportunities.”
DETROIT LAKES, MN
thefmextra.com

Fewer lanes, more parking?

The highway cones and barriers come off of Main Avenue next week. Have you shared your opinion with MNDOT and the city?. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been weighing design options that might become part of the major project planned for Highways 10 and 75 in the summer of 2026. That’s what brought out the temporary reconfiguration of the heavily traveled blocks from Fourth to Eighth Streets in the middle of last month … with orange traffic cones and white deliminator posts narrowing the roadway’s five lanes to three, adding bump-outs at intersections and turning much of the north- and southernmost driving lanes into parallel parking spots.
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Laker Football Survives Slugfest With Park Rapids 26-14

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – It wasn’t pretty, but Detroit Lakes improved to 5-2 on the season with a 26-14 win over Park Rapids at Mollberg Field on Friday night in what was likely the final football game in Detroit Lakes this season. The Lakers started the game...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
Bring Me The News

Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'

Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

WEX lays off 30 West Fargo employees

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - WEX announced they have laid off 150 employees globally, which includes 30 in the West Fargo area. The company is calling it a realignment to position the company for growth, and that it isn’t tied to business performance or economic conditions. “To best...
valleynewslive.com

WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.
FARGO, ND
battlelakereview.com

OTCHS Current Facility, Proposed Updates

It’s really happening …… the official kick-off of a county-wide capital campaign to expand the Humane Society of Otter Tail County, at our current location. We will need a lot of kibble and I think it’s safe to say “no human likes to ask for money”.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

$22 million expansion coming to the Fargo Jet Center

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ) Fargo Jet Center is expanding its facility with a new $22 million, 112,000 square-foot hangar and office complex. The expansion will be utilized to fulfill the need for growth in aircraft maintenance, avionics, and aircraft special mission modifications, as well as freeing up much-needed hangar storage space for additional tenant and visiting aircraft. The new facility will also serve as the headquarters for sister company Weather Modification International, and house the Jet Center’s growing aerospace engineering department and flight school.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash

ULEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six surgeries in less than three weeks are now under Carson Fuglie’s belt, and more are likely in the future. “It’s good days and bad. He’s frustrated he can’t do anything,” Carson’s dad, Brady said. The 14-year-old spent...
ULEN, MN
fargoinc.com

Women You Should Know: Emily Buckingham of F45 Studio

Emily Buckingham wants you to strive through the chaos. She is the owner of F45 Studio, which she started with her husband only a few months ago. Moving to and starting a business in a new community with a young family is tricky, but with set guidelines, a strict schedule and help from new neighbors, they are making it work.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy