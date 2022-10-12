Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersBiddeford, ME
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
4 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WPFO
Cape Elizabeth continues discussion on new housing rules
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The topic of housing and zoning changes is back in the spotlight in Cape Elizabeth. The town council voted Wednesday night to continue the discussion about ordinance amendments to comply with a new state law. That law, which requires accessory dwelling units be allowed where single-family...
WPFO
Maine Cabin Masters lend a hand for Naples food drive
NAPLES (WGME) -- A food drive in Naples had some added star power Friday. Great Northern Docks hosted the event for "Crosswalk Community Outreach" in Naples. Stars of the reality show Maine Cabin Masters were on hand as well. "We love helping the community; we feel grateful that we're in...
WPFO
WEX laying off 30 workers in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Dozens of WEX employees in Maine are losing their jobs. The tech company is based in Portland. WEX employees more than 5,000 people worldwide and is laying off 150 workers, 30 of them in Maine. WEX says in a statement it is "reorganizing certain roles and responsibilities,”...
WPFO
Public weighs in on future of Lewiston's riverfront
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The public had its say on the future of Lewiston's landscape Wednesday. The city held an open house at the Lewiston Public Library. The mayor says this was a chance for the public to share their ideas for the "Riverfront Island Master Plan," a project to enhance the city's canals, riverfront trail and parks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Portland school leaders defend decision to ban some fans from sporting events
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland school leaders are defending their decision to ban some fans from games. Under a new policy enacted last week, only Portland High School students can go to Portland's home games, and the same goes for Deering: Deering kids can only attend Deering home games. The decision...
WPFO
Maine Women's Conference to be held on October 26
The mission of The Maine Women's Conference is to draw women together to connect, educate, inspire, and empower one another to assume new and expanded roles in the workforce, our lives and communities. The Maine Women's Conference will be held on October 26 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay...
WPFO
Manslaughter trial set to begin for former Maine corrections officer
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The trial of a former Cumberland County corrections officer facing manslaughter charges in a deadly crash is set to begin on Monday. In July 2019, Kenneth Morang was driving home after consecutive 16-hour shifts when police say he fell asleep at the wheel. According to police, he...
WPFO
Developer plans to turn Lewiston 'Professional Building' into apartments
LEWISTON (WGME) -- There's a plan to create more than a dozen new apartments in Lewiston. The city says a developer is planning to turn the historic "Professional Building" on Lisbon Street into 17 one-bedroom apartments with ground-floor commercial space. The apartments would be market-rate. The city's economic development director...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Nearly 360,000 Mainers expected to benefit from Social Security increase
PORTLAND (WGME/AP) -- Seniors and retirees, not only in Maine but across the country, are going to see a big boost in their Social Security benefits. The historic 8.7 percent increase will begin in 2023 and is the largest cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security since the early 1980s. "Getting a...
WPFO
Scammers calling Mainers pretending to be police officers
Cumberland Police are warning Mainers about a scam. They say criminals are calling residents pretending to be Cumberland police officers. Police say the callers are claiming to be specific officers to try and make the scam seem even more legit. Police say they'll never call residents to solicit money or...
WPFO
USM begins new teacher residency program to address educator shortage
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The University of Southern Maine is working to address the teacher shortage with a new teacher residency program. According to USM, participants in the program get paid to teach while they take classes for their degree and certification. School systems hire the teacher residents as edtechs, long...
WPFO
Wildlife experts say bear is still roaming around Windham neighborhood
WINDHAM (WGME) -- A bear is still hanging around Windham. Maine wildlife officials say they have been trying to trap the bear since Tuesday. Officials say the bear is hanging around a neighborhood where it is raiding bird feeders and trying to get into garbage. They set up a trap...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
Crews prepare for potential flooding, outages ahead of powerful storm
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Crews are out across the state Thursday, ready to clear downed trees and restore power. Flooding is a big concern along the coast, especially in the usual spots. Public works crews were going around Cape Elizabeth Thursday ahead of the storm to clear away drains covered...
WPFO
Maine fitness trainer and reality TV contestant accused of welfare fraud
GRAY (WGME) -- A fitness trainer from Gray, who has been on two different reality TV shows, is accused of welfare fraud. Prosecutors say from 2009 through 2016 Jodi Theriault received more than $10,000 in food stamp benefits. She's accused of hiding assets that would have prevented her from qualifying...
WPFO
Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire
PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
WPFO
Student reportedly grabbed by man on Bates College campus
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston Police are investigating after a student was reportedly grabbed by a man at Bates College. According to a campus alert, the incident happened just after midnight Thursday. The school says a man reportedly grabbed a student who was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall. The...
WPFO
Toys 'R' Us opens location inside Macy's at Maine Mall
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Macy's has confirmed that a Toys "R" Us sub-store is now open inside its Maine Mall location. The toy store brand is celebrating the openings inside Macy's locations with special events for mascot Geoffrey's birthday. Toys "R" Us went bankrupt in 2018, but the brand has...
WPFO
Charlie Lopresti's massive prize-winning pumpkin on display at Fryeburg brewery
CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti is known for his giant pumpkins. Now, one of those gourds could be used to create beer. The massive pumpkin, which took first place at the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta, is at Saco River Brewing in Fryeburg. "I know that Zack will brew an amber...
WPFO
Suspect arrested for alleged shooting before car crash in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police say a man suspected in the October 2 shooting near Grant Street and Deering Avenue turned himself in to police Friday. Police say 28-year-old Evert Aristides Delgado Menjivar of Portland has been charged with aggravated attempted murder, kidnapping, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and assault.
WPFO
Crews on scene of fiery crash between truck, sedan on I-95
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Falmouth EMS has confirmed that they are on the scene of a crash between a truck and a sedan on I-95. Turnpike officials say the crash happened at mile marker 59 northbound. Falmouth EMS says the sedan is on fire in the woods off the highway. The...
Comments / 0