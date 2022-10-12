ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 0

Related
videtteonline.com

ISU Board of Trustees approves renaming Redbird Arena; athletes speak on program funding

The Board of Trustees at Illinois State University officially approved the renaming of Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at its meeting Friday morning. Under a sponsorship agreement, CEFCU will pay Illinois State Athletics $3.1 million over 10 years for the naming rights for Redbird Arena, in addition to related sponsorship and hospitality opportunities.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Braico: The best and worst bathrooms on ISU's campus

In all the craziness that occurred during 2020, one of the last things people expected was a toilet paper shortage. Suddenly, something most people had taken for granted all their lives — the ability to use the bathroom — was thrown into jeopardy. This produced a newfound appreciation...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU students denounce Kappa Sigma hate speech, call for further accountability

Following the events of Sept. 28, members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at Illinois State University were condemned by several organizations across campus for spray-painting homophobic slurs on the signs of two sorority and fraternity houses. Several organizations issued statements criticizing the actions of these members, including Pride at ISU,...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU swimming and diving falls to in-state opponents at tri-meet

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois State swimming and diving lost 211-88 to Illinois and 183-116 against Southern Illinois in its contests at a tri-meet hosted by UIUC Friday night. UIUC beat the Salukis 189-110 to remain undefeated. Head coach Caitlin Hamilton and the Redbirds fell to 1-2 on the season after both losses.
NORMAL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Business
Normal, IL
Business
videtteonline.com

ISU volleyball takes down Indiana State 3-2

Despite a number of injuries to key players, Illinois State volleyball ended its five-match losing streak, taking down Indiana State 3-2 at Redbird Arena Friday. "I just thought that that was a really solid team effort. We relied on a lot of people throughout that match," ISU head coach Allie Matters said. "We haven't won in quite some time, so I think that — not that morale has been low — but when you're working really really hard and you're working through some things, faced a lot of adversity and injuries and we have a lot of young players on the floor, you want to reap the benefits of all your hard work."
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Engagements#Ohio State University#Illinois State University#Linus College#University Advancement#Adm#Rivian
videtteonline.com

ISU volleyball's outlook shifts following retirements, injuries

Illinois State volleyball is currently without four of its original starters, forcing the Redbirds to take an unfamiliar approach while fielding far different lineups than it utilized during its season-opener. Medical retirements from Nicole Lund and Kaitlyn Prondzinski and injuries to Sarah Kushner and Katelyn Lefler have left the team...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area

Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Faculty members to honor LGBTQ+ History Month through musical recital

Honoring LBGTQ+ History Month, faculty members from Illinois State University’s School of Music will perform pieces written by LGBTQ+ composers at the LGBTQ+ History Month Recital. The recital will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at the Concert Hall in the Center for the Performing Arts. Faculty...
NORMAL, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
videtteonline.com

Road closures begin Saturday for ISU Homecoming's Parade, Town and Gown Run

College Avenue, University Street, School Street, North Street, Fell Avenue and Uptown Circle will be partially closed beginning 5 a.m. Saturday for the Illinois State University Homecoming Parade and Town and Gown 5K and one-mile Fun Run/Walk. A map of the closed streets is shown below. The roads will reopen...
NORMAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy