ISU Board of Trustees approves renaming Redbird Arena; athletes speak on program funding
The Board of Trustees at Illinois State University officially approved the renaming of Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at its meeting Friday morning. Under a sponsorship agreement, CEFCU will pay Illinois State Athletics $3.1 million over 10 years for the naming rights for Redbird Arena, in addition to related sponsorship and hospitality opportunities.
Braico: The best and worst bathrooms on ISU's campus
In all the craziness that occurred during 2020, one of the last things people expected was a toilet paper shortage. Suddenly, something most people had taken for granted all their lives — the ability to use the bathroom — was thrown into jeopardy. This produced a newfound appreciation...
ISU students denounce Kappa Sigma hate speech, call for further accountability
Following the events of Sept. 28, members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at Illinois State University were condemned by several organizations across campus for spray-painting homophobic slurs on the signs of two sorority and fraternity houses. Several organizations issued statements criticizing the actions of these members, including Pride at ISU,...
ISU swimming and diving falls to in-state opponents at tri-meet
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois State swimming and diving lost 211-88 to Illinois and 183-116 against Southern Illinois in its contests at a tri-meet hosted by UIUC Friday night. UIUC beat the Salukis 189-110 to remain undefeated. Head coach Caitlin Hamilton and the Redbirds fell to 1-2 on the season after both losses.
Author Marquis Bey to speak on gender normativity in society at ISU Oct. 25
Marquis Bey, author of “Black Trans Feminism,” will be speaking at Illinois State University from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Multicultural Center. The event is free and open to the campus community. A follow-up session for faculty and staff will take place from 10 a.m....
ISU students share plans for Homecoming weekend including tailgating, watching football
With Homecoming just around the corner, students are preparing for a weekend filled with tailgating, parades and Redbird spirit. Illinois State University’s official Homecoming weekend will take place Saturday and Sunday. The football game will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hancock Stadium. Freshman political science major MJ James...
ISU volleyball takes down Indiana State 3-2
Despite a number of injuries to key players, Illinois State volleyball ended its five-match losing streak, taking down Indiana State 3-2 at Redbird Arena Friday. "I just thought that that was a really solid team effort. We relied on a lot of people throughout that match," ISU head coach Allie Matters said. "We haven't won in quite some time, so I think that — not that morale has been low — but when you're working really really hard and you're working through some things, faced a lot of adversity and injuries and we have a lot of young players on the floor, you want to reap the benefits of all your hard work."
ISU football defeats South Dakota; defense prevails again in Homecoming game
The Illinois State football team edged South Dakota in its Homecoming game, defeating the Coyotes 12-10 and advancing to 4-2 on the season. The Redbird defense held USD to three third-down conversions on 12 attempts. ISU limited the Coyotes to 11 first downs while totaling 16 of its own. Head...
ISU volleyball's outlook shifts following retirements, injuries
Illinois State volleyball is currently without four of its original starters, forcing the Redbirds to take an unfamiliar approach while fielding far different lineups than it utilized during its season-opener. Medical retirements from Nicole Lund and Kaitlyn Prondzinski and injuries to Sarah Kushner and Katelyn Lefler have left the team...
Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area
Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
Faculty members to honor LGBTQ+ History Month through musical recital
Honoring LBGTQ+ History Month, faculty members from Illinois State University’s School of Music will perform pieces written by LGBTQ+ composers at the LGBTQ+ History Month Recital. The recital will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at the Concert Hall in the Center for the Performing Arts. Faculty...
MCHD reports four new deaths, 174 new cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 7
The McLean County Health Department has reported four new deaths related to COVID-19. Of these deaths, three were not associated with long-term care. These include one female in their 60s, one male in their 60s and one male in their 70s. One death was reported to be associated with long-term...
Road closures begin Saturday for ISU Homecoming's Parade, Town and Gown Run
College Avenue, University Street, School Street, North Street, Fell Avenue and Uptown Circle will be partially closed beginning 5 a.m. Saturday for the Illinois State University Homecoming Parade and Town and Gown 5K and one-mile Fun Run/Walk. A map of the closed streets is shown below. The roads will reopen...
