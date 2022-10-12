Read full article on original website
Related
When Did Purple Become an Official Halloween Color?
Was there a vote I missed? When did “purple” get added as a Halloween color??. Obviously, orange and black have been the mainstay Halloween colors going back to the invention of color (July 8, 1954, to be precise). It’s easy to see why orange and black are Halloween...
Vanessa Hudgens To Star In A Documentary About Her Spiritual Witchcraft Journey
Vanessa Hudgens shares her passion for the supernatural realm with the living world. “The Princess Switch” actor will star in a new unscripted movie alongside her best friend, musician GG Magree, about exploring witchcraft, Variety reported on Friday. The film is currently in post-production, and it’s being shopped around.
catingtonpost.com
Feline Folklore: The Stories Behind the Superstitions
True cat lovers will agree that all cats are lovely – regardless of the color of their fur! But, we’ve all heard the old superstition that black cats bring bad luck to those whose paths they cross. Where on earth did that silly idea come from? Black cats...
A.V. Club
I Love You director suggests Barney the Dinosaur was seed for modern American ills
In the early ‘90s, people really hated Barney the Dinosaur. Much as people today still mock children’s entertainment for being overly focused on empathy, emotion, and speaking with inflections that children respond to, teens and adults in the ‘90s thought Barney totally sucked. He was not just deserving of extinction but public execution. Some say that the fire Barney started burns to this day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Stop Idolizing A Horrific Human!' Backlash Erupts After Jeffrey Dahmer-Inspired Halloween Costumes Become Hot-Ticket Item On eBay
Jeffrey Dahmer-inspired Halloween costumes are selling fast on eBay despite outrage from critics who say dressing up as the deranged killer is unacceptable, RadarOnline.com has learned. One piece in particular is a short blonde wig emulating the hairstyle Dahmer wore. Replicas of his thin-framed gold eyeglasses are also up for grabs, plus a disturbing sweater with the emblazoned message, "I Eat Guys Like You For Breakfast." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Casanova (@carteebs) There's also a retro shirt...
13 Bone-Chilling Tales Of People Who've Encountered Cryptids And "Mythological" Creatures
"So, we all turn and look...but one dorsal fin is immediately followed by another, and another, and another, and then two more, and then two more after that, in two separate rows, and they’re taller, by a LOT, and jagged, like some have whole chunks torn out of them, and they’re all 8-10 feet high. They’re all attached to ONE creature, and we can just barely see its back slicing through the water..."
msn.com
Curious facts about the iconic Jayne Mansfield
Slide 1 of 27: She is often remembered for her signature platinum blonde look and flirtatious personality, but Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield was much more than just a pretty face. She was highly intelligent, she had a shrewd business acumen, and she knew exactly how to build a public personality.Check out this gallery to learn all about Hollywood's smartest blonde.You may also like: 30 hilarious panoramic photo fails.
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com
Popular Children’s Books in Spanish
Read your favorite popular children’s books in Spanish, perfect for introducing beloved and classic books in another language. To instill a love and habit of reading, I asked our kids’ nanny to read to them daily and often. The thing was, English was her second language. Sure, she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Smile's Ending Trades an Important Message For Cheap Scares
This article contains spoilers for the film Smile. Continue at your own risk. While Smile is a big-budget horror movie funded and developed to amass a big box office – and it probably will –, the film deals with sensitive subjects such as depression, trauma, and even suicide. Surprisingly, for most of its runtime, Smile has a positive view of mental health issues, preaching in favor of social acceptance and adequate medical care. Unfortunately, that’s what makes the movie’s ending so enraging. Because in the name of jump scares and a hook for a sequel, Smile contradicts its message and reinforces the twisted notion that there’s no beating trauma and suicide is inevitable.
modernfarmer.com
A Meditation on Slaughter
Earlier this month, our 16 meat chickens came of size to slaughter. Slaughter—such a violent word, and aptly so. There is little gentle about the process, besides the moment I pause to murmur a grateful prayer, my left hand looping the chicken’s delicate skull as it drops down from the kill cone, my right hand poising the knife with its tapered blade. Thank you, I whisper. Thank you for eating and drinking and growing so big. Thank you for your meat and for your fertilizer and for your brief companionship. Thank you for dying, so that we might live. And then, the knife, which for mercy’s sake must be sharp and deep and fast.
NPR
Conflict resolution ideas from elephants, exes, and Dolly Parton
Original Broadcast Date: September 4, 2020. Conflict is a part of life. But in a polarized world, reaching a resolution is harder than ever. This hour, TED speakers explore creative and extraordinary ways of approaching conflict. Guests on the show include authors Shaka Senghor and Ebony Roberts, zoologist Lucy King,...
Collider
'She Will' Explores Witchcraft as a Way of Empowerment
For hundreds of years, we’ve been haunted by women who share their beds with Satan, using hellish powers to curse good people and steal the souls of believers. The witch is one of the most celebrated horror figures, and it is still hard to shake the image of the crone with white hair, a black heart, and the desire to devour babies in profane rituals. One of the reasons for the classic witch persistence is that the trope remains overused in movies and TV shows. That happens even though we know that the witch-hunting movement that occurred in the Early Modern period was less about faith and more about obedience, as the women condemned to burn were not devil-worshippers but those who refused to follow social conventions. That’s what makes Charlotte Colbert’s feature debut, She Will, so refreshing, as the movie uses witchcraft as a way of empowerment.
Comments / 0