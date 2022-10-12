ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
roi-nj.com

Kislak Co. sells multifamily portfolio in the Oranges for $8M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday announced the recent sale of two multifamily properties in the Oranges in Essex County, for $8 million. The properties include 57-61A E. Park St. in East Orange, with 22 units, and 463-475 Park Ave. in Orange, with 46 units. Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood arranged...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
therealdeal.com

Veris sells Jersey City offices for $766M, nearly completing pivot to resi

Veris Residential has taken one of the last big steps toward shedding its once-mighty New Jersey office portfolio. The REIT formerly known as Mack-Cali Realty said this week that it struck deals to sell $766 million worth of office properties in Jersey City, including the 40-story, 1.3 million-square-foot tower at 101 Hudson Street for $346 million.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, NJ
State
Wisconsin State
City
Edison, NJ
Edison, NJ
Business
NJ.com

Wagyu beef burger joint opens N.J. location

A burger restaurant boasting a wagyu-centered menu recently opened a New Jersey location. Kings of Kobe opened at Jersey City’s Newport Centre Mall on Oct. 5. It is located on the mall’s first level across from The Cheesecake Factory and operates Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion

The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Online Auction#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Saris Cycling Group#Saris Equipment#Zink Technologies#Hp#Kodak
njbmagazine.com

Ørsted Cuts Ribbon for New Newark Office

Ørsted today cut the ribbon on its North American Digital Operations headquarters, which supports the company’s offshore and onshore businesses. Located within the recently renovated Ironside Newark building, the global wind energy leader’s new space is occupied by several new IT positions and serves as a base for local project development staff. This past March, the company announced it had secured an 8,200-square-foot lease at the site.
NEWARK, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ reimagining classic commuter park with new Metropark development

Gov. Phil Murphy has unveiled plans for a mixed-use development project at the NJ Transit Metropark station straddling the borders of Woodbridge and Edison. Standing under a tent in the rail station parking lot, the governor said what we must do is modernize the original vision of Metropark “from a place where Central New Jerseyans can drive their cars to, to a place where Central Jerseyans can ditch their cars altogether and live within walking distance of their job, or alternatively hop on a train to go to work.”
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
WPG Talk Radio

Insidious Zelle Money App Scams Target NJ Consumers

More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021 and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hiseye.org

One Westfield Place: The future of downtown Westfield

Downtown Westfield awaits a major redevelopment thanks to a proposal titled One Westfield Place, led by dominant local landowners HBC, Streetworks. The plan was first announced at the Town Council meeting on Sept. 20 and envisions the construction of around 231 new housing units, over 300,000 square feet of office space, as well as two new public parking garages.
WESTFIELD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Federal Labor Officer Admits $14K Scam of NJ Contractors

An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

US Customs Tip Leads To Major Drug, Weapons Bust In Brick

A tip from a U.S. Customs agent led to a major bust in Ocean County. At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, detectives from the Brick Street Crimes Unit, along with detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, agents from the U.S. Postal Service, and agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a warranted search at the Mantoloking Road home of Lucian Demarco, 37, Brick police said.
BRICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy