orangecountytribune.com
Car hits wall, driver rescued
After a vehicle crashed into an industrial building near the Westminster-Garden Grove city border, a person was trapped inside the automobile, but was soon rescued. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a call was received at 2:30 p.m. Thursday that a black sedan had smashed into the wall of a building in the 7600 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, pinning the driver in the auto.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Traffic Fatality on Studebaker Road and Spring Street
On Oct. 11, 2022, at approximately 11:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Studebaker Road and Spring Street regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a pedestrian who had been struck...
Washington Examiner
Orange County desal plant approved months after Huntington Beach denial
(The Center Square) – Less than six months after the denial of a massive desalination project in Huntington Beach, the California Coastal Commission unanimously approved a $140 million desalination project in Orange County on Thursday. The desalination project, which will be located in Dana Point, is expected to produce...
Pacific Surfliner train travel halted in southern California. When will service be restored?
Amtrak crews are making emergency repairs to stabilize the hillside next to railroad tracks in San Clemente.
Santa Ana, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Santa Ana, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Garden Grove High School football team will have a game with Segerstrom High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
eldonnews.org
Three new restaurants in Santa Ana
Looking for a new restaurants in Santa Ana now it’s time to stop by and enjoy a good time with family and friends at these trending go-to spots that absolutely offer a variety of new experiences such as tasty food, refreshing cocktails and all in such a good price.
newsantaana.com
Firefighters put out a house fire in Santa Ana early this morning
The OCFA sent firefighters to a fire in Santa Ana early this morning at 12:09 a.m. to a structure fire at the 1900 block of W. Moore Ave. in the City of Santa Ana. Due to an aggressive fire attack initial knockdown occurred in under 20 mins and the fire was controlled in 34 mins.
A New Desalination Plant Will Help Fight The Drought In Orange County
The Coastal Commission unanimously approved a desalination plant for south Orange County.
Duncan: We Must Act Now to Save Our Coastal Rail Line
Recently the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) issued an emergency order to stabilize the slope adjacent to its railroad tracks in South San Clemente. This decision is years in the making as the residents of the Cypress Shore community, my constituents, have devastatingly seen a popular public beach literally disappear before their eyes. Without sand to buffer wave action, the clay footing at the bottom of the slope, which is being pressured by an ancient landslide, has weakened, causing the slope to fail and the adjacent railroad tracks to slide toward the ocean.
CBS News
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Moreno Valley
Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a structure fire at a dual-sided storage unit, Cal Fire said. The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near 1215 Spruce Avenue in Moreno Valley. According to Cal Fire Riverside, firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fire to discover the unit was...
Lightning strike warnings shut down LA, OC beaches
Officials in Los Angeles and Orange Counties closed many Southern California beaches for the second day in a row because of the threat of lightning storms."We'll go to the pier, to the beaches and anybody in the water and tell them to seek shelter," said Long Beach Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said. The National Weather Service warned of possible lightning strikes Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. along the coastal areas of Orange County. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at beaches.Due to lightning, Los Angeles County lifeguards closed beaches from Cabrillo through Torrance/Redondo Beach, along with Hermosa...
Object Strikes Ontario PD Vehicle Windshield, Officer Injured
Upland, San Bernardino County, CA: An Ontario Police Department officer was traveling westbound on the 10 Freeway just before South Euclid Avenue to assist another officer on a traffic stop in the city of Claremont when his windshield was struck by an object on the westbound 10 Freeway just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
spectrumnews1.com
Average LA County gas price records largest decrease since at least 2020
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since at least February 2020 Thursday, dropping 5.4 cents to $6.257, its eighth consecutive decrease after rising to a record. The average price has dropped 23.7 cents...
Showers, thunderstorms moving into Los Angeles area this weekend; mud and debris flows possible
Break out the umbrellas because rain is in the forecast this weekend for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday night and Saturday. Impacts of the incoming storm include brief heavy downpours with minor flooding possible, dangerous lightning and gusty winds, according to the Weather […]
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
mynewsla.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as a...
fullertonobserver.com
Investigating the History of Featherly Regional Park
When my dad was an elementary school student in the early 1970s, he remembers going with a friend to Featherly Regional Park in Anaheim as part of Fullerton’s Youth Science Center. It was there that they learned about edible plants native to Orange County. Located roughly 30 minutes away from Fullerton on Santa Ana Canyon Road in Anaheim Hills, Featherly Regional Park has always been a natural riparian wilderness area. However, access to most of the park is now restricted, and the finest viewing opportunities are available from the Santa Ana River Bikeway which runs adjacent to the park.
Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified
Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
thecapistranodispatch.com
Mission San Juan Capistrano Celebrates Street Renaming
