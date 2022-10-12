ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tustin, CA

orangecountytribune.com

Car hits wall, driver rescued

After a vehicle crashed into an industrial building near the Westminster-Garden Grove city border, a person was trapped inside the automobile, but was soon rescued. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a call was received at 2:30 p.m. Thursday that a black sedan had smashed into the wall of a building in the 7600 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, pinning the driver in the auto.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Traffic Fatality on Studebaker Road and Spring Street

On Oct. 11, 2022, at approximately 11:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Studebaker Road and Spring Street regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a pedestrian who had been struck...
LONG BEACH, CA
Washington Examiner

Orange County desal plant approved months after Huntington Beach denial

(The Center Square) – Less than six months after the denial of a massive desalination project in Huntington Beach, the California Coastal Commission unanimously approved a $140 million desalination project in Orange County on Thursday. The desalination project, which will be located in Dana Point, is expected to produce...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
High School Football PRO

Santa Ana, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Santa Ana, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Garden Grove High School football team will have a game with Segerstrom High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Secret LA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
eldonnews.org

Three new restaurants in Santa Ana

Looking for a new restaurants in Santa Ana now it’s time to stop by and enjoy a good time with family and friends at these trending go-to spots that absolutely offer a variety of new experiences such as tasty food, refreshing cocktails and all in such a good price.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

Firefighters put out a house fire in Santa Ana early this morning

The OCFA sent firefighters to a fire in Santa Ana early this morning at 12:09 a.m. to a structure fire at the 1900 block of W. Moore Ave. in the City of Santa Ana. Due to an aggressive fire attack initial knockdown occurred in under 20 mins and the fire was controlled in 34 mins.
SANTA ANA, CA
Voice of OC

Duncan: We Must Act Now to Save Our Coastal Rail Line

Recently the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) issued an emergency order to stabilize the slope adjacent to its railroad tracks in South San Clemente. This decision is years in the making as the residents of the Cypress Shore community, my constituents, have devastatingly seen a popular public beach literally disappear before their eyes. Without sand to buffer wave action, the clay footing at the bottom of the slope, which is being pressured by an ancient landslide, has weakened, causing the slope to fail and the adjacent railroad tracks to slide toward the ocean.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Moreno Valley

Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a structure fire at a dual-sided storage unit, Cal Fire said. The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near 1215 Spruce Avenue in Moreno Valley. According to Cal Fire Riverside, firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fire to discover the unit was...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Lightning strike warnings shut down LA, OC beaches

Officials in Los Angeles and Orange Counties closed many Southern California beaches for the second day in a row because of the threat of lightning storms."We'll go to the pier, to the beaches and anybody in the water and tell them to seek shelter," said Long Beach Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said. The National Weather Service warned of possible lightning strikes Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. along the coastal areas of Orange County. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at beaches.Due to lightning, Los Angeles County lifeguards closed beaches from Cabrillo through Torrance/Redondo Beach, along with Hermosa...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Object Strikes Ontario PD Vehicle Windshield, Officer Injured

Upland, San Bernardino County, CA: An Ontario Police Department officer was traveling westbound on the 10 Freeway just before South Euclid Avenue to assist another officer on a traffic stop in the city of Claremont when his windshield was struck by an object on the westbound 10 Freeway just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

Showers, thunderstorms moving into Los Angeles area this weekend; mud and debris flows possible

Break out the umbrellas because rain is in the forecast this weekend for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday night and Saturday. Impacts of the incoming storm include brief heavy downpours with minor flooding possible, dangerous lightning and gusty winds, according to the Weather […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Investigating the History of Featherly Regional Park

When my dad was an elementary school student in the early 1970s, he remembers going with a friend to Featherly Regional Park in Anaheim as part of Fullerton’s Youth Science Center. It was there that they learned about edible plants native to Orange County. Located roughly 30 minutes away from Fullerton on Santa Ana Canyon Road in Anaheim Hills, Featherly Regional Park has always been a natural riparian wilderness area. However, access to most of the park is now restricted, and the finest viewing opportunities are available from the Santa Ana River Bikeway which runs adjacent to the park.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified

Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
thecapistranodispatch.com

Mission San Juan Capistrano Celebrates Street Renaming

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

