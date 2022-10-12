ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
JACKSON, NJ
CBS Philly

Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
VINELAND, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Alternating Traffic in Camden

(Lindenwold, NJ) –PSE&G will be installing services to the new gas main on State Street in Camden from Monday Oct. 17 to Friday Oct. 21. Work hours will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. There will be alternating traffic with flaggers on State Street between North 7th...
CAMDEN, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Pigs Wandering Free Around NJ Rescued Weeks Later

Although it was quite the rare occurrence, these pigs weren’t flying: rather, they were found wandering about the grounds of South Jersey, rooting for food and making noise on the loose for nearly a month, officials said. Mount Laurel police and local animal control officials finally corralled the pigs...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
camdencounty.com

Commissioners To Install Naloxboxes in all Camden County Schools to Protect Students and Staff

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Board of Commissioners joined state and local officials on Thursday to unveil a new program that will install secure Naloxboxes in every school across Camden County. The launch of this program is in direct response to the ongoing opioid public health crisis that took more than 100,000 lives last year throughout the nation and more than 300 residents in Camden County. In addition, a 12-year-old student in the county was the victim of a fatal fentanyl overdose earlier this year due to the opioid crisis.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
multihousingnews.com

HVPG Completes $85M Revitalization of New Jersey Property

The makeover included $25 million in interior renovations and the creation of fully compliant ADA units. National affordable housing preservation company Hudson Valley Property Group has completed an $85 million preservation and renovation of Community Meadows Apartments, formerly Crestbury Apartments. Constructed in 1950 on a 21.5-acre parcel at 2553 S. Eighth Street in Camden’s Morgan Village, Community Meadows Apartments is a two-story apartment community featuring 391 units.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street

TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Camden County-owned vineyard producing record number of grapes

BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- A South Jersey vineyard announced Tuesday it produced a record number of grapes this year to sell to wineries. The vineyard is owned by Camden County's government.County commissioners voted in 2019 to start a vineyard to support South Jersey's growing wine industry.This year's crop harvested more than 7,000 pounds of grapes, a 400% spike from the previous year."It's good for everyone," Camden County Commission Deputy Director Ed McDonnell said. "[The wineries] become tax-paying entities, and they provide a great service for residents of Camden County."Bridie Poerner, who's interning in the county's master gardener program, said growing grapes locally is a more environmentally friendly approach to making wine."I think it can teach people that if you start local and go up, it's basically small approaches to making the environment a better place for the Garden State," Poerner said.Camden County College is also launching a certificate program to prepare students for jobs in the wine-making industry.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

