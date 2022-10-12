Read full article on original website
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
21-year-old Gloucester County, NJ, Native Found Dead in College Dorm
The Gloucester County community is in mourning following news of the death of a 21-year-old college student from the area. Andrew 'Drew' Ruelicke, of Harrison Township, was reportedly found dead in his Pennsylvania dormitory approximately 10 AM on October 8th, according to The Courier Post. Ruelicke, who graduated from Bishop...
Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Alternating Traffic in Camden
(Lindenwold, NJ) –PSE&G will be installing services to the new gas main on State Street in Camden from Monday Oct. 17 to Friday Oct. 21. Work hours will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. There will be alternating traffic with flaggers on State Street between North 7th...
Police seek help locating man last seen in August
Police in Gloucester County are asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in August. A family member reported Bernard Kanuck III, 39, of Franklinville, missing on Tuesday, according to Franklin Township Police. He was last seen Aug. 5 in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard...
Coyote Sightings In Egg Harbor Township, NJ: What You Need To Know
We have spoken with several people recently who have advised that they have spotted a coyote in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The coyote sightings have taken place in late September right into the month of October. One account that is documented on a local social media page, states that...
fox29.com
Police launch investigations after shooting threats prompt lockdowns at several South Jersey schools
VINELAND, N.J. - Police departments in multiple southern New Jersey towns are investigating threats against schools that prompted lockdowns on Friday morning. In Toms River, police said they received a call regarding a "potential shooting" at Toms River North High School. Authorities say the school was locked down, but the...
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
NBC Philadelphia
Pigs Wandering Free Around NJ Rescued Weeks Later
Although it was quite the rare occurrence, these pigs weren’t flying: rather, they were found wandering about the grounds of South Jersey, rooting for food and making noise on the loose for nearly a month, officials said. Mount Laurel police and local animal control officials finally corralled the pigs...
camdencounty.com
Commissioners To Install Naloxboxes in all Camden County Schools to Protect Students and Staff
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Board of Commissioners joined state and local officials on Thursday to unveil a new program that will install secure Naloxboxes in every school across Camden County. The launch of this program is in direct response to the ongoing opioid public health crisis that took more than 100,000 lives last year throughout the nation and more than 300 residents in Camden County. In addition, a 12-year-old student in the county was the victim of a fatal fentanyl overdose earlier this year due to the opioid crisis.
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
Stop the hop: A different method to try for killing spotted lanternflies in NJ
At this point, we're probably all sick of anything related to the spotted lanternfly. We're sick of seeing them, and we're exhausted from hearing about them. Unfortunately for us, this invasive pest is still a significant problem in New Jersey that we're being forced to deal with. As the spotted...
multihousingnews.com
HVPG Completes $85M Revitalization of New Jersey Property
The makeover included $25 million in interior renovations and the creation of fully compliant ADA units. National affordable housing preservation company Hudson Valley Property Group has completed an $85 million preservation and renovation of Community Meadows Apartments, formerly Crestbury Apartments. Constructed in 1950 on a 21.5-acre parcel at 2553 S. Eighth Street in Camden’s Morgan Village, Community Meadows Apartments is a two-story apartment community featuring 391 units.
Woman With Ties to Millville, AC Missing Since Late August
Millville Police are wondering what became of Tanyatta Denby, a one-time Millville resident who has been missing since August 31. Denby, a 34-year-old Black woman with brown eyes and hair is 5'5'', 150 pounds, and has several tattoos, including roses on her left leg. Police say she was last seen...
Teen from Marlton, NJ, Remains Hospitalized After Being Shot in Pennsauken
A 17-year-old boy remains hospitalized after he was shot this past weekend in Pennsauken. Authorities say the shooting took place just before noon Saturday in the 7500 block of Maple Avenue. The teen, from Marlton, was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was last reported...
Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street
TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
Philadelphia police ID 4th suspect in shooting near Roxborough High School; currently at large
Troy Fletcher, 15, is charged with murder and related offenses. He is currently at large.
Camden County-owned vineyard producing record number of grapes
BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- A South Jersey vineyard announced Tuesday it produced a record number of grapes this year to sell to wineries. The vineyard is owned by Camden County's government.County commissioners voted in 2019 to start a vineyard to support South Jersey's growing wine industry.This year's crop harvested more than 7,000 pounds of grapes, a 400% spike from the previous year."It's good for everyone," Camden County Commission Deputy Director Ed McDonnell said. "[The wineries] become tax-paying entities, and they provide a great service for residents of Camden County."Bridie Poerner, who's interning in the county's master gardener program, said growing grapes locally is a more environmentally friendly approach to making wine."I think it can teach people that if you start local and go up, it's basically small approaches to making the environment a better place for the Garden State," Poerner said.Camden County College is also launching a certificate program to prepare students for jobs in the wine-making industry.
Warning For New Jersey Residents Who Walk On The Beach Before Sunrise -ADJUST
I have a warning for anyone who enjoys walking along our beaches, especially before sunrise. There is a safety issue to report at a Monmouth County beach. According to News12.com, "a sinkhole on the beach [bordering] Asbury Park and Ocean Grove beach has once again become a hazard." There is...
