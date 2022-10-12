Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released
“I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear…” The full trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 is here,… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly Say Beth Will Finally Be Dealing With Her Past in Season 5
‘Yellowstone’ stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly say that married life will be full of twists and turns for the couple when Taylor Sheridan's western returns in November.
Missing person thought dead in Yellowstone hot pool
70-year-old IL Hun Ro was reported missing in late August. He was last seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming on July 31, 2022. He is an Asian male, approximately 5’3″, 135 pounds with black eyes and black hair. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation now says they believe...
Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS
Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
Where Is ’Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Matt Brown and Why Did He Leave the Show?
Catching up. Matt Brown made his debut on Alaskan Bush People in 2014 and remained on the show until his exit in 2019. Keep reading to find out why he left the show, what he’s up to now and more. Why Did Matt Brown Leave ‘Alaskan Bush People’?...
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Touches on the ‘Weird’ Factor of Rip Finally Being ‘Related’ to John Dutton
According to the Yellowstone icon, that flash-bang Season 4 wedding came with some unexpected consequences… The post ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Touches on the ‘Weird’ Factor of Rip Finally Being ‘Related’ to John Dutton appeared first on Outsider.
Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk
Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Raise Red Flags After Kevin Costner’s Curious Absence From Recent Announcement
Season five of Yellowstone is quickly approaching, and fans are excited to see Kevin Costner reprise his role as John Dutton. To whet fans’ whistles, the show announced a new board game that folks will be able to play along with. Yellowstone is getting its’ own version of Monopoly. But the likeness of Kevin Costner is missing from the game, it seems. Fans are crying foul. Check out the announcement and the art work below.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was Almost Fired for Describing Kitty as a ‘Tramp’
'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake played Kitty for 19 years, but nearly lost her job when she called the character a 'tramp.'
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Breakdown: Everything Revealed in the Fast-Paced Showcase
From John and Beth Dutton’s new positions to the fate of Kayce, Jamie, and more,… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Breakdown: Everything Revealed in the Fast-Paced Showcase appeared first on Outsider.
See Inside ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner’s Spectacular Real-Life Ranch [Pictures]
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner doesn't just live the ranch life when he's on the set of the hit Paramount Network show. When he's away from the set in Montana, the Oscar-winning actor lives in rural luxury in his real life on a spectacular 160-acre ranch in Colorado that rivals anything his TV character, John Dutton, has ever experienced.
Grizzly Bear And Young Bison Fight It Out In Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park is home to absolutely incredible sights, from beautiful mountain landscapes to erupting geysers, while supporting an ecosystem of some of nature’s coolest animals. And while we sometimes like to pretend those animals cohabitate and get along like Winnie The Pooh, the reality is very, very different.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Teeter Is One Of The Most Underrated Characters On Yellowstone… Here’s The Proof
We’ve all grown to love Jen Landon’s character, Teeter, in Yellowstone, since she made her first appearance in season three of the show. The tomboy Texan who moved up to Montana to work on the Dutton family ranch has a fiery, hilarious, “don’t give a f*ck” attitude that’s contagious to just about anybody who has watched the show up to this point.
Yellowstone Wolf Pack Surrounds Grizzly Bear In “Once In A Lifetime” Footage
Every year, millions and millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park, but not everybody gets a show like this. Captured by Yellowstone Adam Brubaker of Tied to Nature, the video picks up in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone with a couple of wolves from Wapiti Lake Pack and a curious grizzly bear.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can’t Believe This Character’s Season 5 Transformation
Season 5 of the beloved drama show Yellowstone is almost here, and fans are gearing up for the new season. However, one character is going through a transformation, and many have made the same comment about it. The drama/Western follows “a ranching family in Montana faces off against others encroaching...
Wanna Watch A Guy NOT Get Mauled By A Grizzly At Grand Teton National Park?
You would think the endless signs, the folks who are paid to stop people from doing stupid shit, and the countless videos making fun of these people would be enough to make a person stop and think before approaching any wildlife. But, it is not even close to enough. Time...
American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23
Watch: American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23. The American Idol family has lost a beloved member. Former contestant Willie Spence, who was the runner-up on season 19 of the competition series in 2021, died on Oct. 11, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared. "I received very tragic news tonight," she began her Instagram Story message. "Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old."
Luke Grimes (Casey Dutton) On The Emotional Moment He Got To Bring His Late Father On The Set Of Yellowstone: “His Favorite Thing I’ve Done”
Luke Grimes has been a busy guy here recently. Not only is he in filming for Yellowstone Season Five, where he plays Kayce Dutton, but he’s also pursuing a career in country music as well. Grimes first announced that he was dipping his toes into country music back in...
