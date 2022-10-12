Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
2 face multiple charges after found living in tent on property without permission
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face multiple charges after Graves County sheriff’s deputies say they camped on a property they did not have permission to be on. Jacob and Sarah Atkins both face charges of possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree, 2nd offense, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal trespassing and criminal littering.’
kbsi23.com
2 adults, 2 children injured in Graves County crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash Thursday in Graves County. It happened about 5:17 p.m. on US 45 North at Hickory Road. Deputies found 67-year-old Debra Malone, of Mayfield, still inside her vehicle. She had been trying to cross US 45 North from Poultry Road to Hickory Road, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
Driver arrested in Pomona taco stand crash that killed 1, injured 12; victim ID’d
A 26-year-old woman is in custody after police say she crashed her car into a taco stand in Pomona Friday evening, killing one person and injuring 12 others. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Holt Avenue in front of Cardenas Market. Witnesses told police that the woman, who was driving […]
thecamdenchronicle.com
New Johnsonville man is arrested for 2021 murder
A joint investigation by TBI, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for Gabriel Seth Box, 21, of New Johnsonville, in connection with a 2021 homicide. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Henderson County Grand Jury returned indictments in the 2021...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inmate dies at Riverside County Jail
A female inmate died today at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside, but authorities said there are no indications of "foul play." Riverside County sheriff's Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said correctional deputies were alerted about 4:40 a.m. that the inmate, whose name was not released, was unconscious in her cell. Varisco-Flores said jail medical The post Inmate dies at Riverside County Jail appeared first on KESQ.
Dresden Enterprise
Martin Man Held Without Bond After Shooting at Deputies
William Anthony King, 31, of Martin was arrested after allegedly shooting at police officers during a Sunday night incident in Martin. King, who is currently being held without bond at the Weakley County Jail, has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder against a law enforcement officer, three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated criminal trespass, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
radionwtn.com
Fentanyl Investigation Leads To Benton Co. Arrests
CAMDEN – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Camden man, the seizure of fentanyl and other drugs, and the arrest of a Camden woman.
8 people injured, 1 person dead in Pomona crash
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is tending to nine people, one of whom died, after a car crashed in Pomona. According to the authorities, a driver crashed into food vendors near Dudley Street and Holt Avenue. The driver tried to escape but was detained.The conditions of the eight other victims are unknown at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kbsi23.com
Graves County Sheriff Hayden on fentanyl trafficking investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Last Monday morning, Graves County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 31-year-old Taylor D. Jones of Mayfield on drug trafficking charges. This arrest led to three additional arrests in connection to an overdose that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of a woman in Graves County.
NBC San Diego
Woman Killed After Fight at Vista Strip Mall , Investigation Launched
A woman died after an altercation at a strip mall in Vista, prompting homicide detectives to launch an investigation Wednesday evening. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded at 8 p.m. to a call of an altercation at a strip mall off South Santa Fe Avenue, Lt. Chris Steffen said. Several people inside a restaurant and in the parking lot just outside told detectives they witnessed the fight and were aiding in the investigation.
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Sought After Assault Of Two Women
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Paris man who took off after barricading himself inside a home where he had assaulted two women. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said Billy Spencer, age 56, is considered armed and dangerous and...
wkms.org
Murray man who pepper-sprayed police, protesters in 2020 to face no prison time
A Murray man who pepper-sprayed protesters and police officers during a 2020 protest against police brutality and racism will face no prison time as a part of a plea deal with prosecutors. Prosecution struck a deal with 55-year-old David Frymire in August to remove three felony charges of assaulting police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville Police investigating identity theft incidents
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating several Burglary/Identity Theft Cases that occurred the morning of Oct. 4 at Uffelman Estates located at 215 Uffleman Dr. Unknown suspect(s) went into an area within the facility and took several different victims’ debit/credit cards. A short time later those cards were used at several different stores. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects. See attached photos.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car and killed in Long Beach was from Riverside County, authorities said Friday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Shawn Mayberry, 45, of...
Lexington Progress
Henderson County Grand Jury Returns 67 True Bills of Indictments
The Henderson County grand jury returned 67 “True” bills from its session on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Henderson County Circuit Court Clerk’s office. There were three “No” bills returned and five “Passed” or no indictment. Seventeen cases were sealed. Those indicted will be arraigned on October 14, 2022:
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are searching for a suspect who stole an expensive electric bike
On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 2235 hrs., the suspect above walked up to the back of the business and stole the electric bicycle shown above by cutting the bike lock. This crime occurred at the Chik-Fil-A located at 16388 Beach Blvd., in Westminster. Who will you vote for in...
Fontana Herald News
Police seize 259 pounds of methamphetamine in San Bernardino
The San Bernardino Police Department’s Narcotics Unit seized 259 pounds of methamphetamine during a recent incident, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 10. The Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop on a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of illegal narcotics into San...
foxla.com
More than 250 pounds of meth seized in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - More than 250 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in San Bernardino after what started as a traffic stop, authorities announced Monday. According to the San Bernardino Police department, officers recently pulled over person they believed was transporting "large quantities of illegal narcotics into the City of San Bernardino." When police searched his car, they found 15 pounds of meth in a large black trash bag.
Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified
Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0