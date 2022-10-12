ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

ACA Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Tonight, the American Civic Association honored Hispanic heritage month. The night featured a variety of cultural music and food. The event also included educational presentations on health care services, including those offered to those without legal status. As a center for immigrants and refugees, tonight's celebration was one of just...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghamton, NY
Vestal, NY
Vestal, NY
Binghamton, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Radisson Hotel transforming into Double Tree by Hilton

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A massive multimillion dollar facelift is coming to the Radisson Hotel, in Corning. Thursday evening marked the next chapter for the hotel, because the Radisson will transform into a Double Tree by Hilton hotel. The transformation was kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony. The entire hotel will get a makeover and various upgrades, and it began with the swing of a sledgehammer.
CORNING, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Supply chain issues affecting T-burg businesses

Carol VanDerzee didn’t want to have to cut dishes from the menu at the Falls Restaurant in Trumansburg. But when the global supply chain crisis reached the door of her folksy American diner, VanDerzee was forced to make difficult decisions. Nearly everything the restaurant needs — from dishes to food — is either unavailable, more expensive or both.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
NewsChannel 36

$60 Million in Home Energy Assistance Coming to NYS

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- A we head into the winter months, the cost to heat a home is expected to surge this year. Federal funding is available to help low-income New York residents with their heating bills, including those in the Southern Tier. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited Catholic Charities...
ELMIRA, NY
CNY News

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ithaca.com

Racist Hate Symbols Found on Campus of Ithaca College and Downtown

Students and faculty at Ithaca College are outraged following a series of antisemitic hate symbols have been found on the colleges campus. On October 6, a swastika was found scratched into a door to a storage room beneath the Terrace Dining hall — on October 12 another swastika, as well as other racist images, were scratched into the inside wall of the Baker Walkway elevator in the James J. Whalen Center for Music.
ITHACA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Gun Buyback Comes to Binghamton

New York’s gun buyback program is coming to Binghamton this weekend. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says a community gun buyback with the Binghamton Police Department is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 16 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center at 152 to 156 Hawley Street.
BINGHAMTON, NY
ithaca.com

W End Development Challenged By Homelessness

What happens in Ithaca’s West End in the next year can define what kind of city Ithaca will be going forward. We pride ourselves on being a community that cares about those in need, and we’re also a city that has been an island of vibrancy and growth in a region that has not been so fortunate. As development has spread from downtown and Collegetown to the West End, it has come up against a part of our community we’ve often pretended didn’t exist, or chosen to ignore: the homeless and underserved, who have inhabited part of that area for many years. Our desire to be our best selves and care for our neighbors has led to that population growing and changing, and that is now affecting many of the residents and businesses in the West End, who are experiencing a level of crime and vagrancy that impacts quality of life. How we deal with this subject is perhaps the most important issue Ithaca has faced since the construction of the Commons in 1974.
ITHACA, NY

