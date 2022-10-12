Read full article on original website
Related
Central NY college defaults on $25M bond payment, future uncertain
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- A Central New York college defaulted on a $25 million bond payment last month and is facing an uncertain future as its student enrollment plunges. Cazenovia College defaulted on the debt after an effort to refinance it with a long-term loan failed, Bloomberg reported Friday. The liberal...
Business moves into the Number 5 Commons
The Simply Space has officially cut the ribbon and moved into the old Firehouse in the Number 5 Commons. Owner Katie Kane says that the Simply Space combines the experience of shopping for apparel, with the services of a spray tan business.
Twice
Elmira Stove Works Aqcuired By Plaintree Systems, Now Under Leadership Of David Watson
After acquiring Elmira Stove Works, Plaintree Systems CEO David Watson is working tirelessly toward taking the brand to new heights. Watson, a newcomer to the kitchen appliance industry, wishes to continue the brand’s leading edge in the retro-inspired appliance space. When Watson first came across Elmira Stove Works in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
ACA Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Tonight, the American Civic Association honored Hispanic heritage month. The night featured a variety of cultural music and food. The event also included educational presentations on health care services, including those offered to those without legal status. As a center for immigrants and refugees, tonight's celebration was one of just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsChannel 36
Corning Radisson Hotel transforming into Double Tree by Hilton
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A massive multimillion dollar facelift is coming to the Radisson Hotel, in Corning. Thursday evening marked the next chapter for the hotel, because the Radisson will transform into a Double Tree by Hilton hotel. The transformation was kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony. The entire hotel will get a makeover and various upgrades, and it began with the swing of a sledgehammer.
tompkinsweekly.com
Supply chain issues affecting T-burg businesses
Carol VanDerzee didn’t want to have to cut dishes from the menu at the Falls Restaurant in Trumansburg. But when the global supply chain crisis reached the door of her folksy American diner, VanDerzee was forced to make difficult decisions. Nearly everything the restaurant needs — from dishes to food — is either unavailable, more expensive or both.
NewsChannel 36
$60 Million in Home Energy Assistance Coming to NYS
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- A we head into the winter months, the cost to heat a home is expected to surge this year. Federal funding is available to help low-income New York residents with their heating bills, including those in the Southern Tier. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited Catholic Charities...
Avelo postpones new flights out of Greater Binghamton Airport
In wake of Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines announced today that all newly announced routes to Fort Myers (RSW) have been postponed, including flights from the Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Binghamton selling half-finished building
The City of Binghamton has struck upon a new approach to addressing foreclosed, dilapidated properties: offering them as sort of a half-finished starter rehab kit.
Endwell Byrne Dairy Store’s Opening Delayed by Hurricane Ian
A new Endwell convenience store was expected to be operational by now but the opening date has been pushed back for a surprising reason. The Byrne Dairy & Deli unit on Watson Boulevard had been scheduled to open on October 12. But now people familiar with the project say the business may not be up and running until sometime next month.
Distinguished Binghamton High School graduate returns and teaches improv
Justin Zell graduated from Binghamton's Rod Serling School of Fine Arts back in 1995. From there, he spent a decade in New York City both studying and performing acting, comedy, improv, and voice.
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ithaca.com
Racist Hate Symbols Found on Campus of Ithaca College and Downtown
Students and faculty at Ithaca College are outraged following a series of antisemitic hate symbols have been found on the colleges campus. On October 6, a swastika was found scratched into a door to a storage room beneath the Terrace Dining hall — on October 12 another swastika, as well as other racist images, were scratched into the inside wall of the Baker Walkway elevator in the James J. Whalen Center for Music.
Update on Homeless shelter crisis
The Department of Social Services says it utilizes 65 shelter beds in our community and all of them are full, although the situation is fluid as the unhoused come and go on a daily basis.
New York Gun Buyback Comes to Binghamton
New York’s gun buyback program is coming to Binghamton this weekend. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says a community gun buyback with the Binghamton Police Department is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 16 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center at 152 to 156 Hawley Street.
Four Of America’s Best Coziest Towns Are Near Binghamton, New York
Is it just me, or did we go from hot, humid summer temperatures to late October temperatures in a snap? I was hoping for an early Autumn with temperatures hovering around 70 with low humidity to enjoy before old man winter crashes through the door for several months. That being...
Garden Opening at Binghamton Site Where Cheri Lindsey Died
Construction of a memorial garden on the property where a 12-year-old Binghamton girl was killed is nearing completion. The project on the city's North Side is being developed on the site where Cheri Lindsey's body was found in March 1984. Cheri disappeared while delivering newspapers in the neighborhood. Her body...
ithaca.com
W End Development Challenged By Homelessness
What happens in Ithaca’s West End in the next year can define what kind of city Ithaca will be going forward. We pride ourselves on being a community that cares about those in need, and we’re also a city that has been an island of vibrancy and growth in a region that has not been so fortunate. As development has spread from downtown and Collegetown to the West End, it has come up against a part of our community we’ve often pretended didn’t exist, or chosen to ignore: the homeless and underserved, who have inhabited part of that area for many years. Our desire to be our best selves and care for our neighbors has led to that population growing and changing, and that is now affecting many of the residents and businesses in the West End, who are experiencing a level of crime and vagrancy that impacts quality of life. How we deal with this subject is perhaps the most important issue Ithaca has faced since the construction of the Commons in 1974.
New owner for dilapidated Kmart
An electric supply company is purchasing and moving into the former KMart building in Endicott.
Binghamton Billboards Seek Justice for Aliza Spencer
The effort to track down the killer of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl is moving to the streets of her hometown. City police have said nothing in recent weeks about their investigation into the fatal shooting of Aliza Spencer, a sixth-grade student who was shot in the chest last spring. Aliza...
Comments / 0