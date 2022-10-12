Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
New York acting like the infamous NYC mafia crime families (Opinion)
The famous "Five Families" of the mafia may be all but gone thanks to law enforcement and their crackdown on the crime syndicates' brutal extortion rackets. They've been replaced by the states of the City and State of New York. Each state wants to fleece the commuters and motorists who...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
Row NYC is a luxury Midtown hotel that will become the 2nd migrant relief center in New York City
Row NYC is a luxury hotel that is the latest location to help families making the dangerous trip across the border to the city. This posh relief center will initially serve 200 families but could expand in the coming weeks. It's unclear when the hotel will actually start accepting migrant families.
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
Attorney General James, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Take Down Interstate Luxury Vehicle Theft Ring and Fraudulent Credit Card Operation
New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell today announced the takedown of a luxury vehicle theft ring and fraudulent credit card operation in New York City. As outlined in the indictment, four individuals are charged with 76 counts for their roles in the auto-theft and export operation. During a three-year joint investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and NYPD’s Grand Larceny Division, law enforcement uncovered a scheme in which these individuals used stolen credit card information and stolen identifications to steal high-end vehicles from residences and rental car lots in New York and other states. After stealing the rental vehicles, the members of this theft ring drove the stolen vehicles into the greater New York City area, leaving them for a period of time to “cool off.” Crew members then drove the vehicles to South Florida where the stolen cars were loaded into shipping containers headed to West Africa to be sold.
D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
NYC Council housing committee chair on migrant housing situation
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City leaders continue to deal with the migrant housing crisis following an influx of arrivals in recent months. Many believe that turning hotels into emergency shelters, among other initiatives, would help mitigate the city’s housing issue. Among them is City Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, who is also the chairwoman of […]
State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords
A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
Scammer’s text demanded ransom for missing retired transit worker
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Shortly after retired transit worker Michael “Shaka” Thorne was found sleeping in a car in Brooklyn, his wife received a disturbing text message from a phone number with a Georgia area code. “I told you I have Shaka,” the text read, “but you decided not….to take it seriously,” the wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne, […]
Shocking New Details In Murder Of New York Dad in Hudson Valley
We learned more shocking new details regarding the murder of a New York father. Officials also finally released what happened in the moments before the murder. On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced a Dutchess County Grand Jury has concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Paul J. Kutz, which occurred on October 2.
New York City announces its largest rainbow fentanyl seizure in history, eclipsing record bust from last month
Days after federal officials announced the largest rainbow fentanyl seizure in New York City history, an even greater quantity of the highly addictive substance has been found, authorities say.
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
New York Man Tried To Kill Hudson Valley Cop Near Kids; Sentencing
The New York City man will likely spend the rest of his life in jail. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Desean Owens, 31, of the Bronx, was sentenced to a total of 58.5 years to life in state prison in connection with the shooting of City of Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone, on August 29, 2020.
NYC Plan To Destroy LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum To Build Public Park
NYC is set to destroy an LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum to build a public park in its place. The New York LGBTQ+ community has a long history in the sanctum that many are fighting to maintain. The community enjoyed that section of Jacob Riis Park as a safe space for sunbathing nude and holding gatherings and memorials.
Judge’s ruling puts end on NYC retail family feud
A New York City real estate family feud has ended with a lecture from a judge. Brothers Aron and Michael Rosenberg have been locked in a legal battle for years over their property holdings. Aron, who owns R&B Realty Group, alleged Michael owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in back...
Tenants tell landlord they’ve had enough
Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Abigail, please make your tax-deductible donation today...
New York Hunter Found With Illegal Donuts In Hudson Valley
A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
In L.A., racist leaders resign. But in N.J., we keep them on the payroll | Calavia-Robertson
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called the Black son of one of her colleagues “a changuito” — a monkey. She also said the young child needed “a beatdown” and derided his parents for raising him “like a little white kid”— whatever that means.
NYPD proposes to change rules for receiving firearms license
The NYPD announced their proposal on Friday to change the rules in order to receive a firearms license. This comes after the Supreme Court struck down part of New York’s concealed carry law in June. The changes will raise the age requirement to receive a rifle and shotgun permit...
