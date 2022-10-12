ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

travelnoire.com

NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan

Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Take Down Interstate Luxury Vehicle Theft Ring and Fraudulent Credit Card Operation

New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell today announced the takedown of a luxury vehicle theft ring and fraudulent credit card operation in New York City. As outlined in the indictment, four individuals are charged with 76 counts for their roles in the auto-theft and export operation. During a three-year joint investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and NYPD’s Grand Larceny Division, law enforcement uncovered a scheme in which these individuals used stolen credit card information and stolen identifications to steal high-end vehicles from residences and rental car lots in New York and other states. After stealing the rental vehicles, the members of this theft ring drove the stolen vehicles into the greater New York City area, leaving them for a period of time to “cool off.” Crew members then drove the vehicles to South Florida where the stolen cars were loaded into shipping containers headed to West Africa to be sold.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC Council housing committee chair on migrant housing situation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City leaders continue to deal with the migrant housing crisis following an influx of arrivals in recent months. Many believe that turning hotels into emergency shelters, among other initiatives, would help mitigate the city’s housing issue. Among them is City Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, who is also the chairwoman of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords

A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Scammer’s text demanded ransom for missing retired transit worker

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Shortly after retired transit worker Michael “Shaka” Thorne was found sleeping in a car in Brooklyn, his wife received a disturbing text message from a phone number with a Georgia area code. “I told you I have Shaka,” the text read, “but you decided not….to take it seriously,” the wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
KISS 104.1

Shocking New Details In Murder Of New York Dad in Hudson Valley

We learned more shocking new details regarding the murder of a New York father. Officials also finally released what happened in the moments before the murder. On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced a Dutchess County Grand Jury has concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Paul J. Kutz, which occurred on October 2.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
