Natchez Democrat
Cooper plays hard for Tigers, Big man Ferguson gets first touchdown
FERRIDAY, La — Delta Charter (4-2) beat Sicily Island (1-6) on homecoming night 44-16. They might not have played their best game, but Storm head coach Blake Wheeler said he saw improvement in the second half. Sicily Island scored the first touchdown of the game and the last touchdown...
Natchez Democrat
Vikings top Hornets to snap losing skid
VIDALIA — The Vidalia High School Vikings snapped a two-game losing streak thanks to contributions from their offensive line and their defense in a 26-6 homecoming win over the Rayville High School Hornets last Friday night in an LHSAA District 2-2A game. The crowd at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium...
Football Friday Night: Final scores for October 14, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final scores for October 14, 2022: WEST MONROE 43, WEST OUACHITA 0 NORTH WEBSTER 7, CARROLL 49 RUSTON 62, PINEVILLE 0 JENA 45, BOLTON 6 DELHI 58, BLOCK 0 ST. FRED’S 43, LINCOLN PREP 26 CEDAR CREEK 49, LAFAYETTE RENAISSANCE 6 DELHI CHARTER 64, TENSAS 12 OAK […]
Natchez Democrat
School board considering new track, turf for Vidalia and Ferriday football fields
VIDALIA, La. — On Thursday, Concordia Parish School Board members voted to start a committee that would consider the feasibility of putting turf on the Ferriday and Vidalia high school football fields and surrounding them with a running track. Marco Gonzalez, who is a project supervisor with Volkert Inc.,...
Natchez Democrat
Area schools need wins to bounce back, keep playoff hopes alive
NATCHEZ — While both Cathedral High School and Vidalia High School need wins this Friday night to keep their playoff hopes alive, Ferriday High School is looking to bounce back after a stunning loss at home last week. Silliman Institute at Cathedral. NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Green...
Natchez Democrat
Wayne County rallies past Natchez High
WAYNESBORO — Natchez High School head coach Steven Davis Sr. was not a happy camper after his Bulldogs lost to the Wayne County War Eagles 33-12 last Friday night in an MHSAA Region 3-5A game. But this time is not because of the way his team played. It was...
Natchez Democrat
Monterey gym nearly finished four months past project deadline—almost
VIDALIA, La. — Four months after the contracted deadline on Monterey High School’s new gymnasium, the gym is nearly complete but its front door is missing. Contractors have been waiting on the door for a month so they could fully enclose the building, which cannot be used for basketball games or assemblies without it.
Natchez Democrat
James Raymond Kelly
Funeral services for James Raymond Kelly, 71, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Lake St. John Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at 3 p.m. with Bro. Mark Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Monterey First Baptist Church, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Raymond was...
Natchez Democrat
Corbett Howard Edgin
Corbett Edgin was born April 16, 1970, in Natchez, MS, and died Sunday, Oct. 09, 2022, in Natchez. He was a graduate of South Natchez High School, attended Delta State, was in the Mississippi Air National Guard, and was a graduate of Barber Academy. Corbett worked at Edgin Construction Company.
Natchez Democrat
Louis Johnson Jr.
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Louis Johnson, Jr., 85, of Ferriday, LA, who passed Oct. 7, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Zion Hill B.C., with Pastor Leroy White officiating. Burial will follow at the Church cemetery under the direction...
Natchez Democrat
Walter Edward Whittington
VIDALIA – Funeral services for Walter “Pete” Edward Whittington, 76, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Ronald Hall and Bro. Matthew Hutto officiating. Interment will follow at Midway Cemetery in Meadville, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Vintage warplanes participating in regional training clinic roar across Natchez skies, land at airport Saturday
Curious about the roar of WWII aircraft engines buzzing along the Mississippi River and across downtown Natchez?. The vintage planes were part of a Warbird Formation Clinic out of Tallulah, Louisiana. The Southern Heritage Air Foundation and the North American Trainer Association is hosting the clinic. Planes flew down from...
Natchez Democrat
James Miller Crouch
Funeral service for James Miller Crouch, 79, of Monterey, LA was held at Eva Church of God on Thursday, Oct.13, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment followed at Eva Church of God Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Carlos Tremain Demby Sr.
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Carlos Tremaine Demby Sr., 41, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Oct. 8, 2022, at Merit Health in Natchez, will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Natchez, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Eddie Schiele Officiating, burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!
The state of Louisiana has been ranked as one of the lowest for senior care on multiple online lists. Out of 276 senior living facilities in the state, only five of those are ranked five out of five. St. Frederick High School Collecting Supplies for Ft. Myers. Updated: 10 hours...
Natchez Democrat
Hiram Blake Wadsworth Jr.
Services for Hiram Blake Wadsworth, Jr., 95, of Natchez who died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bo Swilley officiating. Burial services will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park under the...
Natchez Democrat
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
KNOE TV8
Endom Bridge closes, realignment of two West Monroe streets continues
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Endom Bridge is closing Wednesday to continue realigning two streets in West Monroe. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development wants motorists to prepare for the Endom Bridge to close on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, for about 14 days. The bridge’s closure is the...
Natchez Democrat
GALLERY: Great morning for flying!
VIDALIA, La. — The opening morning of the 37th annual Natchez Balloon Festival was a little unpredictable, but hot air balloons still flew. Bill Cunningham decided to cancel the competition flight, where pilots would try to drop a bean bag onto a target, and let them fly or not fly from the location of their choice. Two or three pilots decided to chance a Mississippi River hop and took off from the Natchez Mall. Dozens of others headed across the river to the Concordia Recreation sports complex in Vidalia. At least two more headed on to the levee road beside Old River and flew over town back toward the Vidalia airport. So far, the forecast this weekend looks sunny with a great chance of seeing balloons in the sky.
KNOE TV8
Former Concordia Parish correctional officer arrested
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A former Concordia Parish correctional officer was arrested on Oct. 12, 2022, on multiple charges. The sheriff’s office says Anthony T. Godbold, 35, of Vidalia has been charged with two counts of malfeasance in office, two counts of introduction of contraband into jail and possession of schedule I CDS with intent to distribute.
