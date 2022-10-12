ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

The Top 10 Baby Name Trends For 2023

By Caroline Bologna
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hs6jp_0iWMKim900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19CA4M_0iWMKim900 Parents draw baby naming inspiration from a variety of places.  (Photo: Catherine Delahaye via Getty Images)

As we make our way through the final quarter of 2022, trend forecasters are looking ahead to next year to predict what will be all the rage in style, food, design and even baby names. On the names front, the experts at Nameberry published a list of 10 baby name trends set to influence parents’ choices in 2023.

“We identified these trends through a combination of data analysis — names that are rising throughout the United States as well as names that are rising on our internal charts, based on page views,” baby naming expert and Nameberry Editor-in-Chief Sophie Kihm told HuffPost. “We also consider the newest names that have appeared on the charts along with the names being used by celebrities and other tastemakers, whom are often ahead of the curve on baby name trends.”

The Nameberry experts also shared interesting examples for each trend and offered some advice to parents expecting a little one in 2023: Forget about popularity standings and go with the name you love.

“The top baby names today are used much less frequently than they were generations ago, and the name pool overall is getting more diverse,” Kihm said. “This is great news if you want to use a popular name, because your child is unlikely to have more than one other child in their class with their name. Similarly, if you are drawn to more unusual names, it’s become much more societally accepted to give your child a unique or unfamiliar name.”

Nameberry’s trend categories draw from pop culture, history and even adjectives. Keep scrolling for their top 10 trends for 2023.

1. Maximalist Names

“The old adage that ‘less is more’ has lost its luster, and more is back to being more!” Nameberry’s Emma Waterhouse wrote in the report.

Parents in 2023 will lean into extravagance and drama, taking inspiration from old myths, pop culture hits like “Bridgerton” and “The Witcher,” and trending maximalist aesthetics like dark academia and regencycore .

Examples include:

Amadeus

Ambrosia

Cassiopeia

Persephone

Valerian

Wolfgang

2. Names So ‘Out,’ They’re ‘In’

Just as “Stranger Things” catapulted Kate Bush’s ’80s hit “Running Up That Hill” back to the top of the charts, the Netflix show might have a similar impact on the baby naming realm. Look out for retro ’80s names (and ’80s pop culture-inspired choices) making an appearance on birth certificates in 2023.

Examples include:

Blane

Chrissy

Dallas

Ferris

Marty

Penny

3. Gilded Names

With the name Goldie entering the Social Security Administration’s Top 1,000 list in 2021, the folks at Nameberry see the spark of a full-on golden trend. Maybe Harry Styles’ hit “Golden” helped play a role or maybe parents just want a little more optimism.

Whatever the reason, there are countless opportunities to choose a name with a bright feel, whether a direct nod to the metal or something with more of a sunshine vibe.

Examples include:

Apollo

Golden

Lucien

Lux

Marigold

Soleil

4. Neo-Cowboy Names

“Amazon’s new sci-fi Western ‘Outer Range’ propelled its protagonist’s cowboy-cool name, Royal, straight to the top of the Nameberry charts this year — surprising even us!” Waterhouse wrote.

In addition to character names from “Outer Range” (and “Yellowstone” and “1883”), the experts see a clear interest in names with endings like -ett, -er and -s.

Examples include:

Abbott

Boone

Dutton

Foster

Hawkins

Wilder

5. Traveling Lite Names

Although maximalism might be in, plenty of other parents will still prefer a simpler approach. More specifically, there’s an interest in shorter names ending with an i with a cross-cultural vibe ― easy enough to recognize and pronounce across multiple languages and locations.

Examples include:

Esti

Kali

Leni

Mari

Nori

Rafi

6. X-tra Names

The letter X is a common factor in many of the top rising names on Nameberry. And it’s not just names that start with X ― there are plenty of picks with X endings or an X in the middle.

Examples include:

Bronx

Felix

Huxley

Maxine

Rex

Xenia

7. Adjective Names

“From the responses we’ve gotten, many people are surprised that adjective names are rising in popularity,” Kihm told HuffPost. “This is something people heavily associate with celebrities, like Nick Cannon who has children with adjective names like Powerful, Golden and Legendary.”

Still, she added, the data indicates that everyday parents are increasingly going with adjective names as well. “These are modern virtue names that feel intentional and active, so we’re only going to see this trend continue to grow,” she said.

Examples include:

Bright

Epic

Loyal

Lucky

Sincere

True

8. Grandpa Names For Girls

One of the most interesting trends on Nameberry’s list is the idea of “grandpa names” on the rise for baby girls.

“Short and often nicknamey, these new old names feel sweet and in-step with the current fashion for all things retro and vintage, yet still a little edgy and subversive,” Waterhouse wrote.

Examples include:

August

Frankie

Georgie

Lou

Ozzie

Rudy

9. Blue-Green Names

Parents draw inspiration from nature, places and even colors. In the realm of hues, blue-green names are apparently having a moment. From dark greens to bright blues, the shade name (and related nature name) possibilities are endless.

Examples include:

Caspian

Cyan

Emerald

Forest

Moss

Sage

10. Mix-And-Match Names

Many parents in recent years have taken to inventing their own names by adding -lynn, -leigh and -syn to traditional choices. The folks at Nameberry predict a shift toward other endings like -aire, -ett, -iel, -lani, -land and -wyn.

Examples include:

Beauden

Bowyn

Emberly

Kehlani

Romer

Wrenley

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

Baby Boy Names That Have Serious Swagger — for Your Little Badass

Are you about to birth a baby boy? Congratulations! He’s probably one of those little dudes about whom you just know: This kid is going to be hella cool. You’re lucky enough to have a super-chill kid who seems to already rock some serious style right out of the gate (er, womb). So you best give him a name that befits his burgeoning badassery, right? Whether you prefer more unique baby boy names or something a little more elegant, these swag-tastic names ahead are fit for a kid who enters the world with confidence and never looks back. “Parents in the...
NFL
Tyla

Revealed: The baby names that are going extinct

The next extinction-level event is upon us, and thankfully, this one doesn’t include tidal waves or meteors. But you can kiss goodbye to Berthas, Nigels and Gillians, because according to new research, those names are barely ever given to babies anymore. In a study published earlier this year, language-learning...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
SheKnows

Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More

Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
CELEBRITIES
Maya Devi

Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years

A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Soleil#Nameberry Editor
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
romper.com

25 Baby Girl Names That Begin With “D”

Most moms can remember the moment they first found out they were going to be raising a baby girl. Whether on the exam table or in the delivery room, it’s a core memory. Suddenly, you’re tasked with choosing a name for your sweet new addition. How exactly are parents supposed to narrow down the seemingly endless choices of baby girl names out there? Should you choose one with a cute nickname, or name her after your favorite literary character? One way to narrow your search is to choose names that begin with a particular letter of the alphabet – for example, baby girl names that start with “D”.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HuffPost

HuffPost

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy