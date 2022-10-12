Read full article on original website
WTGS
Effingham County energy facility hosts open house featuring local elected officials
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Some of Coastal Georgia’s elected officials visited Oglethorpe Power, an Effingham Energy Facility that is one of the nation’s largest energy producers. The plant provides energy to 4.4 million Georgians through a combination of nuclear, natural gas, hydrogen, and coal generation resources,...
WTGS
Police investigating shooting in Savannah that left one injured
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at W 57th and Boyd St. Friday. According to law enforcement officials, a male victim received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. No further information was provided.
WTGS
Child playing with matches caused deadly fire in Rincon: Sheriff's Office
RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office uncovered the cause of a house fire that killed a 3-year-old child on July 26 in Rincon. Effingham County Fire Chief Clint Hodges reported that there were four children in the home at the time of the fire, and three got out. Three-year-old JonJon Brady died in the incident.
WTGS
Savannah Fire clears scene after downtown gas leak
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — As of 12:27 p.m., crews have cleared the scene and opened Broughton Street walkways, as well as roadways at State, Whitaker and Bull Streets. Residents and workers have been cleared to return to their buildings. The Savannah Fire Department blocked off a section of downtown...
WTGS
Jasper County home damaged by fire, American Red Cross assisting
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A home on Forest Avenue in Ridgeland, South Carolina, was damaged by a fire early Thursday morning. According to American Red Cross, volunteers are assisting a family after their home was damaged. The Red Cross is helping three people by providing financial assistance for immediate...
WTGS
City of Savannah to vote on removing the name of Calhoun Square
SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — A Savannah square named after a former slave owner could be changing. John C. Calhoun was elected to the state legislature in 1808. Calhoun was a defender of the institution of slavery and a slave owner himself. Johnson says the things Calhoun has worked for...
WTGS
Alex Murdaugh attorneys: Eddie Smith killed Maggie & Paul, state suppressing evidence
COLLETON COUNTY (WCIV) — Defense attorneys for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh are making scandalous allegations about who they think actually killed Murdaugh's wife and son, and also accuse state prosecutors of suppressing key evidence that could potentially prove Murdaugh's innocence. The eyebrow-raising claims were made Friday from Murdaugh's lawyers...
WTGS
Habitat for Humanity Effingham asks volunteers to lend a hand for 'wall-raising' event
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Habitat for Humanity’s Effingham chapter is looking for 30 volunteers to help with their “wall-raising” event on Saturday, Oct. 22, at a new home in Guyton. Jimmy Rutland serves as the CEO of the chapter, and he said this is the first...
WTGS
Savannah Police locate missing teenager
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department announced it is searching for missing teenager, 14-year-old Marlesia Young. Young was last seen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to police, in Yamacraw Village. She was wearing red and black Nike shorts and a matching shirt when she was last...
WTGS
Chatham Co. Police report 20-month-old toddler presumed dead, name mother prime suspect
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department announced Wednesday night that 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who had been missing for a week, was presumed dead. Police Chief Jeff Hadley gave a brief update on Simon's case to the public Thursday afternoon. Chief Hadley announced that Quinton's body...
WTGS
Savannah Fire Department celebrates the work of its members through annual award ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Residents honored the firefighters in their communities at the Savannah Fire Departments' annual award ceremony. Fire officer of the year Joshua Homan said his time with the department has been a dream come true. "This is a childhood dream, the best job I have ever...
WTGS
Savannah man sentenced to maximum prison term for shoplifting with gun
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Savannah man was sentenced to a decade in prison for illegally carrying a gun while shoplifting in April 2021. According to David Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Thomas Kevin Robinson, 52, of Savannah, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally carrying a gun.
WTGS
Chatham County reports nearly 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Wednesday, Chatham County experienced sewer spills of raw sewage on Cardinal Road and Elizabeth Circle, according to the county. Officials said an estimated 7,000 gallons of raw sewage on Elizabeth Circle and 2,500 gallons on Cardinal Road leaked from manholes, with some of it entering Herb Creek.
WTGS
Missing elderly man from Beaufort County found dead after nearly week-long search
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported that the search for Joe Nathan Glover has concluded after they found a dead body in Dale Wednesday night. According to officials, BCSO's Aviation Support Unit discovered a dead person in the marsh off of Lightsey Road in...
WTGS
South Carolina schools ask parents, community for input
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Education is inviting the public to review instructional materials that have been proposed for use in public schools across the state. The instructional materials are on display at 12 locations throughout the state, including University of South Carolina Beaufort,...
WTGS
Suspect arrested in Grays Hill shooting, charged with attempted murder
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for the shooting in Grays Hill, South Carolina, Wednesday night and charged him with attempted murder. Deputies were called to the area of Roberts Lane and Trask Parkway for a "shots fired" call at around...
WTGS
Chatham County woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for DUI crash, son's death
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A Chatham County mother was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday for a crash that resulted in the death of her 12-year-old son. Madrina McCay, 43, was charged with Driving Under the Influence and vehicular homicide in the first degree, among other charges, after the single-vehicle crash.
WTGS
Hinesville man dies after tree falls on him in front yard, official says
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — A Hinesville man was killed Thursday after the tree he was cutting fell on him, an official confirmed. According to Detective William Oberlander, crews responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court around 5 p.m. where a man cutting a tree in his front yard was killed when the tree fell on him.
WTGS
Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Institute receives level-one emergency certification
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Memorial Health’s Heart and Vascular Institute received its certification as a level-one Emergency Cardiac Care Center from the state. Dr. Chadwick Stouffer, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Memorial Health, said that this recognition is given to hospitals that offer the highest quality care in the state.
WTGS
Mayor Van Johnson, other elected officials speak out on Walker-Warnock debate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ahead of the debate tonight, supporters of both Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker rallied to show support for their candidate. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says for the November election, his vote belongs to Raphael Warnock. “It’s important that we start voting in large numbers, and...
