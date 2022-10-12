ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rincon, GA

WTGS

Child playing with matches caused deadly fire in Rincon: Sheriff's Office

RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office uncovered the cause of a house fire that killed a 3-year-old child on July 26 in Rincon. Effingham County Fire Chief Clint Hodges reported that there were four children in the home at the time of the fire, and three got out. Three-year-old JonJon Brady died in the incident.
RINCON, GA
WTGS

Savannah Fire clears scene after downtown gas leak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — As of 12:27 p.m., crews have cleared the scene and opened Broughton Street walkways, as well as roadways at State, Whitaker and Bull Streets. Residents and workers have been cleared to return to their buildings. The Savannah Fire Department blocked off a section of downtown...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Jasper County home damaged by fire, American Red Cross assisting

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A home on Forest Avenue in Ridgeland, South Carolina, was damaged by a fire early Thursday morning. According to American Red Cross, volunteers are assisting a family after their home was damaged. The Red Cross is helping three people by providing financial assistance for immediate...
RIDGELAND, SC
WTGS

City of Savannah to vote on removing the name of Calhoun Square

SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — A Savannah square named after a former slave owner could be changing. John C. Calhoun was elected to the state legislature in 1808. Calhoun was a defender of the institution of slavery and a slave owner himself. Johnson says the things Calhoun has worked for...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah Police locate missing teenager

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department announced it is searching for missing teenager, 14-year-old Marlesia Young. Young was last seen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to police, in Yamacraw Village. She was wearing red and black Nike shorts and a matching shirt when she was last...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah man sentenced to maximum prison term for shoplifting with gun

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Savannah man was sentenced to a decade in prison for illegally carrying a gun while shoplifting in April 2021. According to David Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Thomas Kevin Robinson, 52, of Savannah, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally carrying a gun.
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTGS

Chatham County reports nearly 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Wednesday, Chatham County experienced sewer spills of raw sewage on Cardinal Road and Elizabeth Circle, according to the county. Officials said an estimated 7,000 gallons of raw sewage on Elizabeth Circle and 2,500 gallons on Cardinal Road leaked from manholes, with some of it entering Herb Creek.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

South Carolina schools ask parents, community for input

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Education is inviting the public to review instructional materials that have been proposed for use in public schools across the state. The instructional materials are on display at 12 locations throughout the state, including University of South Carolina Beaufort,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Hinesville man dies after tree falls on him in front yard, official says

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — A Hinesville man was killed Thursday after the tree he was cutting fell on him, an official confirmed. According to Detective William Oberlander, crews responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court around 5 p.m. where a man cutting a tree in his front yard was killed when the tree fell on him.
HINESVILLE, GA

