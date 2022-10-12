ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpsonville, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Greer City Council notes: Two multi-family developments advance

Here’s a recap of the Oct. 11 meeting of the Greer City Council:. Council gave initial approval to a series of annexation and rezoning requests that may increase the city’s multi-family housing. The requests were regarding:. An apartment complex on more than 24 acres on North Dobson Road.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Pendleton residents speak out against new development proposal

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A development proposal in Pendleton has residents upset. The small town just outside Clemson has seen significant residential growth over the last few years. But this new project isn’t sitting too well with some neighbors. Most of these residents who spoke at Thursday nights...
PENDLETON, SC
The Post and Courier

Cherokee County positioned to emerge as Upstate’s next industrial frontier

Even in a region that’s become the industrial heart of South Carolina, land on which to build million-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facilities is becoming more difficult to find. It’s a similar situation in metro Charlotte, where developers are looking for sites well on the outskirts of town. In between those two areas, the gold-orange glow of the Peachoid water tower shows the way to the next frontier of industrial development along the Interstate 85 corridor.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life

Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Bridges Road

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers brought us concerns about Bridges Road’s condition and the structure of its bridge. This road is in Greenville County. It’s about a mile long from East Butler Road to Bethel Road, not far from Mauldin High School. Micah Valentine’s business “Pinnacle Wealth...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Electric car company opens facility in Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles. According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenwood County rolls out new initiative to put signs on all docks on Lake Greenwood

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Greenwood County is rolling out an initiative to put signs on all the docks on Lake Greenwood. "The reason that we need to label all the docks for Lake Greenwood is for any kind of emergencies we may have on the lake from boating accidents, drownings, any other kind of lake emergencies we have," said Jamie Parrish, emergency management coordinator for Greenwood County.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

This former Samsung call center is now a charter high school

What was once a call center fielding complaints from frustrated cell phone customers is now a place of learning, growth and opportunity. GREEN Upstate High School held a ribbon-cutting to christen the opening of the new charter school. The 80,000-square-foot campus, which was a Samsung call center before being renovated...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,. The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that’s under construction, according to fire crews. There were no...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
EASLEY, SC
WYFF4.com

2 taken to hospital after bar fight, stabbing, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County deputies said they are investigating a stabbing and bar fight that sent two people to a hospital. Deputies said it happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at Chat And Chew at 1600 Piedmont Highway in Piedmont. According to deputies, one victim was taken to...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

