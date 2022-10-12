Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
Fountain Inn City Council Notes: Development with up to 200 residential units receives final approval
Here’s a recap of the Oct. 13 meeting of the Fountain Inn City Council:. Council gave final approval to a rezoning request for over 45 acres on Fairview Street and Diamond Tip Boulevard. The applicant, Blackstock Development plans to use the acreage to develop:. An apartment complex with up...
spartanburg.com
Downtown Marriott Set for Upgrades as Spartanburg City Council Approves Property Sale
Downtown Spartanburg’s Marriott Hotel at 299 N Church Street is set for at least $4 million in upgrades as part of a deal approved by City Council 6-0 at their meeting on Monday, October 10, 2022. Mayor Jerome Rice was absent from the meeting. Under terms of the agreement,...
greenvillejournal.com
Greer City Council notes: Two multi-family developments advance
Here’s a recap of the Oct. 11 meeting of the Greer City Council:. Council gave initial approval to a series of annexation and rezoning requests that may increase the city’s multi-family housing. The requests were regarding:. An apartment complex on more than 24 acres on North Dobson Road.
FOX Carolina
Pendleton residents speak out against new development proposal
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A development proposal in Pendleton has residents upset. The small town just outside Clemson has seen significant residential growth over the last few years. But this new project isn’t sitting too well with some neighbors. Most of these residents who spoke at Thursday nights...
The Post and Courier
Cherokee County positioned to emerge as Upstate’s next industrial frontier
Even in a region that’s become the industrial heart of South Carolina, land on which to build million-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facilities is becoming more difficult to find. It’s a similar situation in metro Charlotte, where developers are looking for sites well on the outskirts of town. In between those two areas, the gold-orange glow of the Peachoid water tower shows the way to the next frontier of industrial development along the Interstate 85 corridor.
Greenville developer invests nearly three million in Laurens Road plot
An Upstate developer is investing nearly 3 million dollars in a plot of land in Greenville County. Contender Development has purchased 12 acres along Laurens Road, near the future site of the Swamp Rabbit Trail Extension.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life
Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
Country Club Rd. improvement project set to begin construction
A project to widen and improve a busy Spartanburg County road is set to begin construction next week.
Long-awaited community kitchen nears completion in Anderson
Soon, food creators in Anderson will be able to rent out space in a community kitchen and sell their products.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Bridges Road
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers brought us concerns about Bridges Road’s condition and the structure of its bridge. This road is in Greenville County. It’s about a mile long from East Butler Road to Bethel Road, not far from Mauldin High School. Micah Valentine’s business “Pinnacle Wealth...
abccolumbia.com
Electric car company opens facility in Greenville
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles. According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and...
WYFF4.com
Greenwood County rolls out new initiative to put signs on all docks on Lake Greenwood
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Greenwood County is rolling out an initiative to put signs on all the docks on Lake Greenwood. "The reason that we need to label all the docks for Lake Greenwood is for any kind of emergencies we may have on the lake from boating accidents, drownings, any other kind of lake emergencies we have," said Jamie Parrish, emergency management coordinator for Greenwood County.
greenvillejournal.com
This former Samsung call center is now a charter high school
What was once a call center fielding complaints from frustrated cell phone customers is now a place of learning, growth and opportunity. GREEN Upstate High School held a ribbon-cutting to christen the opening of the new charter school. The 80,000-square-foot campus, which was a Samsung call center before being renovated...
wach.com
Newberry County highway closed due to damages
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Highway in Newberry County is closed until further notice due to damage. Officials say The I-26 overpass on Jalapa Road is closed until further notice. This story is still developing.
Fall for Greenville: All you need to know about road closures, parking, where to find police
Hundreds of people are expected to fill the streets for food, drinks, live music and more! On Thursday, people were hard at work setting up tents, barriers, and closing down roads.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,. The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that’s under construction, according to fire crews. There were no...
‘It’s time’: Lighthouse Fish Camp to close its doors
The time has come for the Lighthouse Fish Camp to finally close its doors.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Pedestrian hit on busy highway in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed in on a busy highway in Spartanburg County Thursday night. Troopers said at 7:18 p.m. a driver in a sedan was heading north on SC 11 when they hit a...
FOX Carolina
LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
WYFF4.com
2 taken to hospital after bar fight, stabbing, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County deputies said they are investigating a stabbing and bar fight that sent two people to a hospital. Deputies said it happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at Chat And Chew at 1600 Piedmont Highway in Piedmont. According to deputies, one victim was taken to...
