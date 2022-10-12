When D’Shawn Russell left her job as a school math teacher to start Southern Elegance Candles, she never imagined that it would grow into the far-reaching, highly respected company it is today. Back in 2016 when she first started her business earned $250,000 the first year, $1,000,000 the next, and $2,000,000 the year after that. With revenue growing by 494% over the past two years, Southern Elegance Candles earned 25th place on 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Mid-Atlantic list, exceeding the average annual growth rate of the listed companies by 86% annually. The company is routinely featured on Good Morning America, and PayPal filmed a segment on them for their Youtube channel. It is clear Russell’s leadership has created a vibrant, successful business. The question is how a math teacher with zero industry experience built such an incredible empire of wax, wicks, and fragrances. According to her, the secret is to have reasonable expectations and realistic plans to enact them. Although this logic permeates every aspect of her business, it is particularly distinct in regards to growth, customer interaction, and personal introspection.

