⛓ Check the first ML Value Chain Landscape shaped by ML practitioners!
Recently at TheSequence, we reached out to all our readers (over 144,000!) to help us create a qualitatively new ML Value Chain Landscape. This month-long process involved getting as much existing research together as we could get our hands on (from CB Insights, MAD, Gartner, and top media outlets among other sources), organizing it in a way that could be understood by everyone, and then reshaping it together in the best possible way based on each member’s personal experience with different ML stages.
How Effective Tech Can Reduce Employee Downtime and Attrition
In our rapidly evolving work-from-anywhere world, employee downtime and productivity are rising concerns. Just ask Chetu— (sidenote: wrongful termination laws were not on their side). While I’m not on board with you watching your employees via webcam all day, the productivity concerns are real and valid. The important...
How AI Has Changed Natural Language Processing
In our digital-driven, hyperconnected world, businesses using data-driven approaches to make their decisions is the new norm. And while there's plenty of data through which businesses can parse to arrive at operational decisions, it's not always clear how to best use the value that data contains. Artificial intelligence (AI) has,...
How to Use APK Analyzer in Android Studio
Android Studio introduces another quite useful tool that allows you to see what the resulting apk has produced - the Apk Analyzer. Create an ApkAnalyzerActivity, insert the following code, and run the project:. class ApkAnalyserActivity : AppCompatActivity() { override fun onCreate(savedInstanceState: Bundle?) { super.onCreate(savedInstanceState) } }. Run the Apk Analyzer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Make an Unforgettable Code Review? Guide for Authors
Code review is an integral part of any software development process. This is the very first barrier to selecting only quality code. A way to prevent various bugs related both to the business logic itself and to the basic performance of the application. As part of this process, code written by one developer (author) goes through a complex validation process from one or many other developers (reviewers).
nextbigfuture.com
Pfizer Director Admits No Testing of Stopping COVID Transmission Before Introduction
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
Phys.org
Traditional computers can solve some quantum problems
There has been a lot of buzz about quantum computers and for good reason. The futuristic computers are designed to mimic what happens in nature at microscopic scales, which means they have the power to better understand the quantum realm and speed up the discovery of new materials, including pharmaceuticals, environmentally friendly chemicals, and more. However, experts say viable quantum computers are still a decade away or more. What are researchers to do in the meantime?
You, Work, Input, Output and Value; A Complex Relationship
Your Work, Your Input, Your Output, and Your value. Yes what you think we're about to talk about, is actually what we‘re about to talk about. As humans, we often find it difficult to rate our Work vis-a-vis Value, and why is that? It's because most times we're not sure if what we're doing is worth the value we're placing on it or vice versa. Confused? Okay, let's go step by step.
Using Markdown Math in Github
As of 2022, Github has the ability to display mathematical formulas using Math support in Markdown. This makes it possible to display the following formulas directly in Github. The result is as follows as follows:. The following formula is:. (ax^2 + bx + c = 0) The formula is based on a mathematical formula that is used by Markdown in the language of Markdown. The formula has been used in the Android Studio Project, Scratches and Consoles, as well as the Scratch_3.
The Spatial Web is Coming... Web 3.0 is About to Take a Giant Leap - Part 4
The future of Web 3.0 that we all envision, essentially the Economy of Everything, must be on a common network. Websites won’t exist. Instead, there will be web worlds networked with nested entities of people, places, and things, both real and virtual. All of this will be searchable and accessible. Our daily lives will be augmented with shared data between these two realms, physical and digital.
Front-End or Back-End: What Should You Learn First?
So you want to get into web development, and you keep hearing about “front-end” and “back-end” positions. The question is, which should you learn first? As someone who’s held both front-end and back-end positions, and even been a hiring manager, read on and I’ll give you my thoughts.
If You're Worried About Being Late to the Crypto Game? You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet!
Worried You’re Too Late to the Crypto Game? You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet. Bring financial independence — free of intermediaries and centralized parties- to the next billion crypto users & become the #1 multi-chain platform to manage digital assets. Crypto! Crypto! Crypto!. Everywhere you look, everyone you...
The Noonification: How to Create World Leading Databases (10/13/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Gensler Gets Crypto but He Might not Agree with...
Building A Blockchain Social Media Module Using Substrate - WEB3 101
Note - this is part of a wider microcourse that I released. However, I have condensed it as much as I can for the purposes of this special Hackernoon release. I cut out some detail - if you wish to read it, be sure to follow my Twitter and dm me!
How Mathematics Can Be The Winning Strategy for a Fast-Growing Company
When D’Shawn Russell left her job as a school math teacher to start Southern Elegance Candles, she never imagined that it would grow into the far-reaching, highly respected company it is today. Back in 2016 when she first started her business earned $250,000 the first year, $1,000,000 the next, and $2,000,000 the year after that. With revenue growing by 494% over the past two years, Southern Elegance Candles earned 25th place on 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Mid-Atlantic list, exceeding the average annual growth rate of the listed companies by 86% annually. The company is routinely featured on Good Morning America, and PayPal filmed a segment on them for their Youtube channel. It is clear Russell’s leadership has created a vibrant, successful business. The question is how a math teacher with zero industry experience built such an incredible empire of wax, wicks, and fragrances. According to her, the secret is to have reasonable expectations and realistic plans to enact them. Although this logic permeates every aspect of her business, it is particularly distinct in regards to growth, customer interaction, and personal introspection.
Mathematician on AI Dystopia and Human Superiority Over Machines
"There are exciting developments coming through, but much of it, I think, is overhyped," Junaid Mubeen said.
The Future of Live Language Learning Is in the Metaverse With Immerse
Immerse is a revolutionary community-based VR language learning platform for individuals of all abilities to learn and practice new languages without the barriers of crossing borders, reading overwhelming textbooks, or downloading trivial apps. The Metaverse Insider. The Metaverse Insider is the leading provider of news and information on the metaverse...
labroots.com
Four-Legged Robots Allowed to Run in The Wild Thanks to New Algorithms
In a recent study that will be presented at the 2022 International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) in Kyoto, Japan, an international team of researchers led by UC San Diego have written a novel set of algorithms that allows four-legged robots to traverse challenging terrain, to include benches, shrubs, trees, poles, boulders, and people, while averting both stationary and moving obstacles. This study has the potential to open the doors for robots to perform search and rescue missions along with gathering information in locations that are deemed too hazardous for humans.
How to be Effective as a New Manager?
When you get promoted to a new manager, there are lots of questions in your mind. How do I make sure I am good to my people? How do I get to be successful? What if I screw up? What if others find me incapable? Who can I trust? Who can I ask for help? How should I prioritize? What will be the impact of saying no to someone?
How Product-led Content is Revolutionizing SaaS Marketing
Until a few years ago, content marketing was seen as a means of building brand awareness by simply offering value to the audience. Your audience seeks an answer to a query, they find the answer on your business blog and get to know about your brand. But there is one very crucial thing that they don't find out - that you have exactly the tool they need to solve their problem. You had the perfect opportunity to make it known, but by not mentioning your product anywhere in the content you likely lost a potential customer. This is what product-led content marketing is changing.
