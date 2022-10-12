Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Related
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Alternating Traffic in Camden
(Lindenwold, NJ) –PSE&G will be working on a gas main on Haddon Avenue in Camden from Monday Oct. 17 to Friday Oct. 21. Work hours will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. There will be alternating traffic with flaggers between Kaighn and Newton avenues. “Motorists should plan...
camdencounty.com
97 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County
The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 71 cases, 5 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
buckscountyherald.com
Resurfacing scheduled on state highways in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that resurfacing is scheduled on several state highways next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, and Delaware counties under several projects to repair and pave more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region. The work schedules and locations are:. Bucks County. Tuesday,...
ocnjdaily.com
Small Fire Causes Minor Damage at Public Safety Building
A small fire caused by a faulty computer broke out at the Ocean City Public Safety Building on Thursday night. Police Chief Jay Prettyman said the fire was contained to an office on the second floor. There was only a minor amount of damage, but a lot of smoke, he said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
New restaurant replacing popular spot in Linwood
Their will be a new restaurant in Linwood, replacing Casaldis, who announced they were closing back on Oct. 5 in a social media post. Saturday, Oct. 15 will be their final night. I ate at Casaldis for the first time two weeks ago and had an terrific experience with some...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
Too much crime: Chain closes shops in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia’s most iconic convenience store chain, Wawa, is closing two more stores in the city that it calls home. The stores, which are located at 12th and Market and 19th and Market in Center City will be permanently closing this fall, the company announced on Thursday. In recent years,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
Police seek help locating man last seen in August
Police in Gloucester County are asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in August. A family member reported Bernard Kanuck III, 39, of Franklinville, missing on Tuesday, according to Franklin Township Police. He was last seen Aug. 5 in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard...
Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Police launch investigations after shooting threats prompt lockdowns at several South Jersey schools
VINELAND, N.J. - Police departments in multiple southern New Jersey towns are investigating threats against schools that prompted lockdowns on Friday morning. In Toms River, police said they received a call regarding a "potential shooting" at Toms River North High School. Authorities say the school was locked down, but the...
shorelocalnews.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY
Porsche Reunion and HERO Walk Highlight the Weekend. The Ocean City Boardwalk will be host to two major events this weekend: The Porsche Boardwalk Reunion on Saturday and the HERO Walk on Sunday. More than 380 Porsches of all models from 1954 to 2021 will be on display on the...
21-year-old Gloucester County, NJ, Native Found Dead in College Dorm
The Gloucester County community is in mourning following news of the death of a 21-year-old college student from the area. Andrew 'Drew' Ruelicke, of Harrison Township, was reportedly found dead in his Pennsylvania dormitory approximately 10 AM on October 8th, according to The Courier Post. Ruelicke, who graduated from Bishop...
Warning For New Jersey Residents Who Walk On The Beach Before Sunrise -ADJUST
I have a warning for anyone who enjoys walking along our beaches, especially before sunrise. There is a safety issue to report at a Monmouth County beach. According to News12.com, "a sinkhole on the beach [bordering] Asbury Park and Ocean Grove beach has once again become a hazard." There is...
Coyote Sightings In Egg Harbor Township, NJ: What You Need To Know
We have spoken with several people recently who have advised that they have spotted a coyote in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The coyote sightings have taken place in late September right into the month of October. One account that is documented on a local social media page, states that...
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
NBC Philadelphia
Pigs Wandering Free Around NJ Rescued Weeks Later
Although it was quite the rare occurrence, these pigs weren’t flying: rather, they were found wandering about the grounds of South Jersey, rooting for food and making noise on the loose for nearly a month, officials said. Mount Laurel police and local animal control officials finally corralled the pigs...
Update: 177th Fighter Wing Put on Lockdown Due to ‘Unknown source of gunshots’
UPDATE: The 177 Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard went into lockdown at 10:50 AM Saturday when gunshots were heard on the base. The shots were determined not to have anything to do with the training exercise being held at the base today. The 177th Fighter Wing...
Comments / 0