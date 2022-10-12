ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Alternating Traffic in Camden

(Lindenwold, NJ) –PSE&G will be working on a gas main on Haddon Avenue in Camden from Monday Oct. 17 to Friday Oct. 21. Work hours will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. There will be alternating traffic with flaggers between Kaighn and Newton avenues. “Motorists should plan...
camdencounty.com

97 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County

The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 71 cases, 5 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
buckscountyherald.com

Resurfacing scheduled on state highways in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that resurfacing is scheduled on several state highways next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, and Delaware counties under several projects to repair and pave more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region. The work schedules and locations are:. Bucks County. Tuesday,...
ocnjdaily.com

Small Fire Causes Minor Damage at Public Safety Building

A small fire caused by a faulty computer broke out at the Ocean City Public Safety Building on Thursday night. Police Chief Jay Prettyman said the fire was contained to an office on the second floor. There was only a minor amount of damage, but a lot of smoke, he said.
CBS Philly

Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
97.3 ESPN

New restaurant replacing popular spot in Linwood

Their will be a new restaurant in Linwood, replacing Casaldis, who announced they were closing back on Oct. 5 in a social media post. Saturday, Oct. 15 will be their final night. I ate at Casaldis for the first time two weeks ago and had an terrific experience with some...
New Jersey 101.5

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
WPG Talk Radio

Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday

They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
NJ.com

Police seek help locating man last seen in August

Police in Gloucester County are asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in August. A family member reported Bernard Kanuck III, 39, of Franklinville, missing on Tuesday, according to Franklin Township Police. He was last seen Aug. 5 in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard...
CBS Philly

Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
shorelocalnews.com

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY

Porsche Reunion and HERO Walk Highlight the Weekend. The Ocean City Boardwalk will be host to two major events this weekend: The Porsche Boardwalk Reunion on Saturday and the HERO Walk on Sunday. More than 380 Porsches of all models from 1954 to 2021 will be on display on the...
NBC Philadelphia

Pigs Wandering Free Around NJ Rescued Weeks Later

Although it was quite the rare occurrence, these pigs weren’t flying: rather, they were found wandering about the grounds of South Jersey, rooting for food and making noise on the loose for nearly a month, officials said. Mount Laurel police and local animal control officials finally corralled the pigs...
