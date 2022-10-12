Read full article on original website
Russia says 11 killed in 'terrorist' attack at military site
Russia said two gunmen from an ex-Soviet state on Saturday attacked a military training ground killing 11 people who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine and wounding 15 others. "As a result, 11 people were fatally wounded.
WTA Transylvania Open Results
CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Transylvania Open at Arenele BNR (seedings in parentheses):. Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Anastasia Potapova (4), Russia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Wang Xiyu (7), China, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. Women's Doubles. Semifinals. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Laura Siegemund (1), Germany, def. Angelina...
Officials: 25 dead, many trapped in Turkish coal mine blast
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 25 people, local officials announced, while rescuers working through the night were trying to bring dozens of others trapped to the surface. The explosion occurred 6:45 p.m. at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese...
