WTA Transylvania Open Results

CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Transylvania Open at Arenele BNR (seedings in parentheses):. Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Anastasia Potapova (4), Russia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Wang Xiyu (7), China, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. Women's Doubles. Semifinals. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Laura Siegemund (1), Germany, def. Angelina...
Officials: 25 dead, many trapped in Turkish coal mine blast

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 25 people, local officials announced, while rescuers working through the night were trying to bring dozens of others trapped to the surface. The explosion occurred 6:45 p.m. at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese...
