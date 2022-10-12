ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
Odell Beckham Jr. Super Mad At Buffalo Bills Fans

Is Odell Beckham coming to play with the Buffalo Bills? Was Odell Beckham Jr. spotted today at the Buffalo Airport?. There have been rumblings for weeks about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly signing with the Buffalo Bills. Actually, make that months. Odell Beckham Jr. still has not signed with a new team after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
Minkah Pitzpatrick listed as out for Pittsburgh

According to PFF's Ari Meirov, the Pittsburgh Steelers have listed S Minkah Fitzpatrick as out for Week 6 against Tampa Bay. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) The Steelers' DBs are banged up as Akhello Witherspoon, Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace have also been listed as out. Fitzpatrick, with three interceptions and 33 tackles, is having a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season and will be greatly missed by Pittsburgh. Tampa Bay's passing weapons all receive upgrades with this news, especially after QB Josh Allen put up big-time stats on them in Week 5.
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth (concussion) out for Week 6

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) has been ruled out of Week 6's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Freiermuth was able to return to limited practices this week but could not clear the NFL's concussion protocols in time for Sunday's clash with the Buccaneers. His next chance to play will come against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. With Freiermuth ruled out, George Pickens, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson could see more targets in Week 6.
Steelers RB Najee Harris fantasy football owners will be fired up with injury update

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is really back. Not that he was gone or out, but rather, he is in full health now after his early struggles with a foot injury. In a positive news for fantasy football owners who have Harris on their roster, the Steelers star confirmed that he is now at his 100 percent. He was dealing with a foot injury he suffered in training camp and had a steel plate in his shoe to protect it. The said plate has since been taken out, though, which signifies that he is already out of the woods.
Steelers OC Matt Canada says team needs to do 'a little bit better' at finishing drives

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had the football for 57 offensive drives in 2022. 13 of those drives made it to the red zone. Of those 13, all six offensive touchdowns were scored. So in 57 opportunities to score this season, the Steelers have succeeded six times. Those numbers would be enough to get any offensive coordinator fired. Except for Matt Canada.
