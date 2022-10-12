Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is really back. Not that he was gone or out, but rather, he is in full health now after his early struggles with a foot injury. In a positive news for fantasy football owners who have Harris on their roster, the Steelers star confirmed that he is now at his 100 percent. He was dealing with a foot injury he suffered in training camp and had a steel plate in his shoe to protect it. The said plate has since been taken out, though, which signifies that he is already out of the woods.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO