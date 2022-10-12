Read full article on original website
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Medical Association passes resolutions to protect pregnant patients amid abortion bans
At its first in-person conference in three years at Sun Valley Resort last week, the Idaho Medical Association passed several resolutions supporting reproductive health care amid Idaho’s abortion bans. “What we heard this weekend over and over is that, currently, because of Idaho’s laws, patients are not able to...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Nevada and Idaho jump out in report on rates of prenatal care for pregnant minors
In Nevada, 9.2% of the babies born to girls 17 and younger did not receive prenatal care. That’s the highest percentage in the nation, according to research firm ValuePenguin, which analyzed Center for Disease Control and Prevention data between 2016 and 2020. New Mexico had the fifth-highest rate at...
boisestatepublicradio.org
A Colorado district attorney on how fentanyl is affecting her city
More than 900 people in Colorado died of a fentanyl overdose in 2021. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Denver District Attorney Beth McCann about the cases she’s seeing related to fentanyl in her city. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Canyon County hosts candidate forum ahead of the election
In a three-hour forum at Caldwell’s event center, eight candidates vying for two state representative and two senate positions discussed their political stances ahead of the November 8 election. All the candidates agreed the big issues are overcrowded schools, rapid growth, high property taxes and increasingly unaffordable housing. Chris...
