ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Eggo launches boozy eggnog for the holiday season

(CNN) – It’s the holiday boozy treat you didn’t know you needed: an Eggo-inspired cream liqueur. The holiday liqueur is a partnership between Kellogg Eggomade and craft distillery Sugarlands Distilling Company. The pair is giving parents a chance to enjoy one of their favorite items during their “evening me time.”
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy