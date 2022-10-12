ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

NASA is making it even easier for scientists to understand climate change

Climate change is terrifying. The thought of the sea level rising 1.6 feet seems unimaginable, but it’s very real. For years, scientists and governmental bodies like the United Nations have warned that climate change could completely change our planet. Despite that, there’s still a lot we don’t understand about climate change. But NASA’s newest mission could change that.
GOOGLE
Phys.org

Can shifting social norms help mitigate climate change?

Climate change is the result of many human activities, from carbon emissions to deforestation, and it will take multiple and varied interventions to mitigate it, including legislation, regulation, and market-based solutions implemented at local, national, and global levels. Demand-side factors, such as changes in social norms, can also help by creating political pressure for increased climate action. In addition, they can strengthen the efficacy of other interventions, for example by increasing the acceptance and adoption of new technologies or adherence to laws and regulations.
SOCIETY
Phys.org

How alpine plants respond to climate change

Researchers from ETH Zurich are studying how alpine vegetation is responding to a warming climate—and how some plant communities are continuing to stand firm against newcomers from lower elevations. A glance down the vertiginous slope is enough to create a dizzying sensation of being airborne. Far below is the...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Weather Forecasts#Climate Variability#Climate Models
Phys.org

Testing the theory that human's long developmental period is due to difficulty in learning complex foraging skills

Ilaria Pretelli and Sheina Lew-Levy from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and Erik Ringen from Emory University report evidence to support a theory that the reason human beings have such a long developmental period is that it takes a long time to learn complex foraging skills. The study is published in the journal Science Advances.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

How climate change influences paddy soil nitrogen pool in northeastern China

Plant nitrogen (N) acquisition is essential to crop growth and yield. However, how plant N uptake and N origin (soil-derived N or fertilizer-derived N) respond to elevated atmospheric CO2 and warming remains largely unknown. Recently, researchers from the Northeast Institute of Geography and Agroecology (IGA) of the Chinese Academy of...
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%

Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Climate Change Has Already Impacted Trees’ Size

Researchers have discovered that trees are growing in size as a result of carbon dioxide. It is well known that trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, protecting people from some of the harshest consequences of climate change. A recent study demonstrates the extent to which forests have been storing excess carbon.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Study shows tectonics to be main driver of hillslope 'connectivity'

Chances are good that most people reading this are situated on a hillslope, as hillslopes cover some 90% of the Earth's landmass. Hillslopes are critical landscape features that move water from ridges down to valleys, transport sediments and nutrients, and link terrestrial ecosystems with aquatic ones—facets of a hillslope's "connectivity."
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study reveals new insights into how fast-moving glaciers may contribute to sea level rise

Climate change is resulting in sea level rise as ice on land melts and oceans expand. How much and how fast sea levels will rise in the near future will depend, in part, on the frequency of glacier calving events. These occur when large chunks of ice detach from glaciers that terminate in the ocean (known as tidewater glaciers), and fall into coastal fjords as icebergs. The faster these glaciers flow over the ground towards the ocean, the more ice enters the ocean, increasing the rate of sea level rise.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Analyzing a new material that promises faster, higher resolution displays

A new material is set to provide us with faster and higher resolution displays. Hokkaido University researchers explain what makes this material so special, opening the door to its application and further development. All displays consist of a lattice of tiny dots of light, called pixels, the brightness of which...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

NASA's Lucy spacecraft prepares to swing by Earth

On Oct. 16, at 7:04 a.m. EDT, NASA's Lucy spacecraft, the first mission to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, will skim the Earth's atmosphere, passing a mere 220 miles (350 kilometers) above the surface. By swinging past Earth on the first anniversary of its launch, Lucy will gain some of the orbital energy it needs to travel to this never-before-visited population of asteroids.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Physicists have developed a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features

Scientists from the Faculty of Physics at the University of Warsaw in cooperation with the Military University of Technology, the Italian CNR Nanotec, the British University of Southampton and the University of Iceland obtained a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features, constructed of perovskites and liquid crystals. Their research is published in the latest Science Advances.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy