ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Mother and Son Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud

By Ryan Krull
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1Iso_0iWMJ9CI00
Thomas F. Eagleton United States Courthouse in downtown St. Louis

Today in federal court in St. Louis a Florissant woman was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to repay more than $780,000 in ill-gotten COVID-relief funds.

Dionneshae Forland, 51, pleaded guilty in July to charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and theft of government property.

As part of the scheme, Forland fraudulently obtained a $150,000 loan for a company that was linked to her 31-year-old son, Dwayne Times.

Forland also fraudulently obtained two more loans worth $36,600 on behalf of people referred to her by her son.

Times pleaded guilty to wire fraud and theft of government property in June and yesterday was given five years probation in addition to being ordered to pay back $195,000.

A filing by prosecutors acknowledged that Times played a "lesser role" in the scheme than his mother.

Court documents state that Forland lied on a number of applications for COVID relief funds that she filled out on behalf of numerous companies she owned. She claimed that her company All About Family I had 20 employees when, according to an indictment, the company employed no one. Forland also claimed that the company had a monthly payroll of a little more than $58,000.

Forland also made false claims about Missouri Home Therapy, A Great Place To Stay and Missouri Home Health — companies that Forland claimed in relief applications had employees and payroll obligations that did not exist.

The relief programs were intended to be utilized by small businesses whose employees were at risk of losing their jobs. However, Forland used the money for personal expenses, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Clow said in court.

After being indicted, Forland and Times had more than $600,000 seized from bank accounts associated with them.

Forland wrote in a letter to the court that "life has thrown me many hardships and I am very remorseful of my choices ... it's always been my mission to keep my family together and now I am the reason its at risk of being torn apart."

When Forland is released from prison, she will be on supervised release for five years.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at ryan.krull@riverfronttimes.com
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull .

Comments / 4

Charles Payne.
2d ago

I told you, it's going to be real ugly for the scammers of that COVID and PPP fruad! the federal government are going to have to build more prisons to accommodate the large numbers that scammed tax payers!

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Florissant, MO
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Florissant, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Saint Louis, MO Coronavirus
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
KMOV

3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday. The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

ISP Investigates Shooting In Brooklyn

BROOKLYN - The Illinois State Police said Friday evening that at 3:31 a.m. on October 14, 2022, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 was requested to investigate a reported shooting at a business in the 200 block of Madison Street in Brooklyn. ISP said during...
BROOKLYN, IL
FOX2Now

18-year-old charged with murdering Hazelwood man

ST. LOUIS – An 18-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man in south St. Louis in August. Police said Joseph Raymond, 42, of Hazelwood was shot and killed in the 4800 block of Nebraska at 2 p.m. on August 26. Officers found Raymond suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HAZELWOOD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mother And Son#Bank Fraud#Missouri Home Therapy#Missouri Home Health
myleaderpaper.com

Two men allegedly shortchange cashier at Arnold store

Arnold Police believe an Office Depot cashier was the victim of a shortchange scheme perpetrated by two Hispanic men. The two are suspected of similar incident at other businesses in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. At approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the two men allegedly scammed the cashier out of...
ARNOLD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KMOV

Local organization holds march to oppose FBI attacks on Black liberation movement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Uhuru Solidarity Movement will lead a march on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. The “March for Reparations to African People” is a response to the FBI raids that occurred on the homes and offices of Black Liberation leaders including Chairman Omali Yeshitela in North St. Louis. This event will be under the slogan, “Hands off the Uhuru Movement”.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Young Man From Iron County Dies In Bonne Terre Prison

(Bonne Terre) A prison inmate from Belleview, who had just been sent to prison in March, has died at the prison in Bonne Terre. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says an autopsy will be conducted to determine how Melton Spencer died on October 10th. Spencer was...
IRON COUNTY, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
1K+
Followers
319
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy