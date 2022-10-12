ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

UPDATE: Sheriff reports current status of hospitalized teens from Monday crash

By By Michelle Jensen
Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

Wednesday afternoon Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald reported no change in the status in two teens injured in a crash Monday evening on 16½ Avenue near 19¾ Street north of Cameron.

A 14-year-old girl died Tuesday morning as a result of injuries sustained in the one-vehicle rollover crash, and the 16-year-old male driver had been arrested at the scene on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.

The initial investigation showed the teen was driving west on 16½ Avenue at a high rate of speed, a news release said. He lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

A 15-year-old girl is still listed in critical condition at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, and a 14-year-old girl in Marshfield is in stable condition with a serious arm injury, a Wednesday news release said.

Fitzgerald had said there was a juvenile hearing for the driver, and the teen continued to remain in custody in the Eau Claire Secure Detention Facility. The sheriff believed the process to waive the teen into adult court was being discussed by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office and Department of Health and Human Services.

According to Fitzgerald, if the driver is waived into adult court, his name will be released. The sheriff also said he does not plan to release the names of any of the three female teens in the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the crash, and due to its complexity, results may take anywhere from 30 to 90 days, the sheriff said. The State Crime Lab will be handling toxicology, and the sheriff expects a faster turnaround than usual.

The Rice Lake Area School District officially only identified the four in the crash as either being current or former students. District Administrator Randy Drost said in an email that he would share information about the funeral when it becomes available.

“Again our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected in this incident,” Fitzgerald said in the Wednesday afternoon news release.

"Also I want to extend a sincere thank you to the Cameron Fire Department, LMC Ambulance staff, Life Link Helicopters, WI State Patrol, Mayo Ambulance staff and the Deputies and Dispatchers of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department,” he wrote. “The effort, care and compassion shown at this scene by these departments doing all they had to do and all they could do was very commendable.

“Also I would like to commend the Rice Lake Area School District and staff on their communication with parents and students and the work and care they undertook to help our kids.”

