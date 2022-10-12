ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilty pleas lead to prison sentences in 2020 killing of Devon Robinson in Louisville

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Three men were sentenced to prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges connected to the 2020 murder of 19-year-old Devon Robinson , a press release from the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said.

D'Montray R. Rox, Kelvonnie L. Harris and Amontre Easton will each serve five years in prison, according to the release, after pleading guilty to amended charges of facilitation to murder.

The incident took place on July 2, 2020. The release said as part of their plea, the defendants admitted to assaulting Robinson at a bus stop at S. Fifth Street and W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard. As the attack continued, according to the release, Robinson was eventually killed by gunfire from a juvenile, according to the release, and the people responsible for the attack fled in a stolen vehicle, which was recovered two days later.

The press release said Easton, now 20, was identified through video surveillance and interviews. Harris, also 20, was arrested with a juvenile defendant in July 2021. Rox is currently 16 and Traymont Beaumont, another defendant set to be sentenced later this week, is currently 18.

The prosecutor on the case, Critt Cunningham, said one of the juvenile defendants was 13 at the time of the murder and pleaded guilty in juvenile court. He is currently committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Robinson was remembered by friends, family and others in the community in a vigil in the days following the shooting , with family members noting he had been working on getting his GED and finding a job before he was killed.

Reach reporter Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@courier-journal.com and follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Guilty pleas lead to prison sentences in 2020 killing of Devon Robinson in Louisville

