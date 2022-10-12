ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Gloom oozes from energy forecasts that show oil demand dropping, heating bills rising

By Camila Domonoske
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3gKk_0iWMJ18U00
An Austrian soldier guards the entrance of the OPEC headquarters in Vienna on October 4, on the eve of the 45th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee and the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting. OPEC and its allies agreed to reduce their production quotas at that meeting. Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images

OPEC predicts that oil demand will soften in the next few months, thanks to economic headwinds, while the U.S. Energy Information Administration warns that winter heating bills are likely to rise.

Both closely watched fuel forecasts were released on Wednesday.

OPEC's monthly oil market report sounded a pessimistic note about global economic growth. And because economic growth drives oil demand, the group reduced its projections for growth in global oil consumption by 500,000 barrels per day, or more than 15%.

Meanwhile, the EIA's annual winter fuels outlook — focused on natural gas, electricity, heating oil and propane in the United States — anticipated rising fuel consumption based on forecasts for a relatively cold winter.

OPEC sees the global economy slowing down, for a lot of reasons

OPEC still projects oil demand will grow in the fourth quarter — just not as much as previously forecast.

The group expects oil demand for 2022 to land just shy of 100 million barrels per day. That's close to pre-pandemic levels, but OPEC had previously forecast that the world would blow past that watermark this year.

Why the slower growth? Take your pick. The group sees all kinds of uncertainty, including risks of:

  • Inflation
  • Rising interest rates
  • Geopolitical tensions
  • A winter surge in the pandemic
  • Unfilled jobs
  • Supply chain snarls
  • An energy crisis in Europe triggering a recession

These projections are also ensnared in politics.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, recently announced they would cut production quotas by 2 million barrels per day. The announcement temporarily pushed crude prices up. The United States, which does not coordinate with OPEC on how much oil it produces, had lobbied hard against the move, seeking to keep fuel prices low.

By issuing a report that projects lower-than-expected demand, OPEC reinforced its decision to reduce oil supply in the world.

Oil prices fell after the report was released.

Half of U.S. households will spend 28% more this winter to heat their homes

Every autumn, the EIA lays out its predictions for how much Americans will pay to heat their homes in the winter ahead.

This year, the agency notes that energy prices are relatively high, largely due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. And the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - the government's weather tracker - is forecasting a colder winter than last year.

That means a double whammy, with households both buying more fuel and paying more for it.

According to the forecast:

  • Households that use natural gas for heat — about half of U.S. homes — will spend about $930 on average over the winter, up 28% from last year.
  • Homes that use electricity — about 4 in 10 households — will pay an average of $1,360, up 10%.
  • The 4% of households using heating fuel should also expect significantly higher bills, up 27% to $2,350
  • The 5% of homes using propane will not see much of an increase; just $80 more, or a rise of only 5%, which is less than the rate of inflation.

Europe is bracing for what could be a catastrophic winter if cold weather collides with a lack of fuel, and that has turned global attention to natural gas supplies. U.S. natural gas inventories (that is, fuel currently in storage) are relatively low at the moment, and the industry is shipping record quantities of liquefied natural gas to Europe.

However, the EIA is not sounding any alarms about shortages in the United States, saying it expects that "increased demand this winter will be more than offset by growth in natural gas production."

As a result, natural gas prices will begin to decline after January, it predicted.

Comments / 6

Drinksalotobeer
2d ago

It's all about money and power. The one's that have both do not care about everyone else and their needs.

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Fuel Oil#Oil Company#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#Eia
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
POLITICS
CNN

Why Saudi Arabia defied the US over OPEC oil supply cut

Saudi officials insist that the kingdom must put its own economic interests ahead of domestic US political considerations. Still, US politicians are framing Saudi Arabia's move as a hostile act against that benefits Russia by filling its coffers with petrodollars as it wages war on Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
ENVIRONMENT
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
140K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy