ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle open to further investment from Saudi Arabia – chief executive

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVpC3_0iWMIzSq00

Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales has revealed the club is open to further investment from Saudi Arabia as they attempt to build for a brighter future.

The Magpies, who are 80 per cent backed by the Gulf state’s Public Investment Fund, celebrated a year under their new owners last Friday with significant progress having been made on and off the pitch, but with the controversy over the source of much of the club’s wealth still very much under the spotlight.

However former Atlanta United president Eales, the man charged with the task of growing the business and increasing its revenue streams, is confident its association with PIF could prove fruitful.

Asked if the club was open to sponsorship deals with Saudi companies, he said: “Absolutely. It would make sense in terms of some of the doors that could be opened by PIF. They invest in a number of countries globally.

“I also think, when you look at a country like Saudi Arabia with a young population – 36 million and growing – football is the number one sport and there is some natural affinity there in terms of the commercial value of having an association with Newcastle.

“For us, we’re looking globally. The reality is the Premier League is the number one league in the world in all sports. It’s just incredible, its reach.

“The reality is we aren’t like Manchester City when they had the takeover or even Chelsea. We haven’t got a blank sheet of paper where you can just spend what you want.

“There are regulations in place so we have to get from A to B in a smart way.”

Amanda Staveley’s consortium has already ploughed in excess of £200million into signings in the last two transfer windows, although the need to comply with Premier League spending rules means that level of investment cannot be sustained and striking the right balance represents a significant challenge.

Eales said: “Our vision is a stable top-six club competing for trophies consistently. We have to find a way to get there through the FFP and the challenges we have there.

“We want to be fast getting there, I sense that. The ownership is keen to get there, our fans are, I am keen to get there, but it has to be sustainable.

We are not in a situation where the revenues are such we can get a major transfer wrong.

“We are in a situation where we really have to hit it on our signings. We are not in a situation where the revenues are such we can get a major transfer wrong.”

Eales admitted the summer window proved challenging with selling clubs aware of Newcastle’s spending power and Premier League rivals cautious over helping them out – “everyone tried it on”, he said with a smile – but insisted the football world is excited by what is happening at St James’ Park.

He said: “I went to the ECA (European Club Association) meeting the other day. I don’t think anyone from Newcastle had been for a number of years and the first thing they talk about when they come up to me is the supporters, the passion and the city.

“When you’re talking in the world of global football, people are really excited about what Newcastle can become.”

Mounting interest in the Magpies has inevitably led to speculation over how St James’ could be expanded or even a move to a new venue, but Eales – who stressed the importance of fan engagement in such decisions – indicated the preference was to remain on Gallowgate.

He said: “This is the place we want to be. I think the question is, ‘How do we try and make that work?’.

“It’s a champagne problem to have, from having given away season tickets, as has happened in the past.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England and Chelsea defender Reece James set to miss World Cup with knee injury

England and Chelsea defender Reece James looks set to miss next month’s World Cup due to a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for eight weeks. James was forced out of Chelsea’s midweek Champions League win over AC Milan and his hopes of appearing in Qatar appear to be dashed after he consulted with specialists.
SOCCER
newschain

Haaland v Salah and north London on the up – Premier League talking points

The clash between last season’s top two is the main feature of the Premier League weekend as the big guns return from European action. Liverpool host reigning champions Manchester City already trailing them by 13 points, although Pep Guardiola’s men sit only in second place behind early leaders Arsenal, who head for Leeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Atlanta United#Public Investment Fund#The Premier League
newschain

Liverpool cannot focus only on stopping Erling Haaland – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he cannot focus heavily on in-form striker Erling Haaland as Manchester City have too many threats elsewhere. The Norway international has scored 20 times this season, including 15 Premier League goals, and will pose a major threat when the two sides meet at Anfield on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Brendan Rodgers stands by his record as pressure grows at Leicester

Under-fire Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he is not expecting the sack despite fans calling for his head after the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. The Foxes remain in the bottom three after 10 games following Saturday’s lunchtime stalemate with Palace, where midfielder James Maddison missed his final chance to impress on-looking England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of next week’s World Cup squad announcement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jay Rodriguez bags brace as Burnley see off Swansea to step up promotion push

Jay Rodriguez struck twice as Burnley despatched 10-man Swansea 4-0 to step up their Championship promotion push. The Swans’ run of four-straight wins was brought crashing to an end by goals from Vitinho, Rodriguez and Anass Zaroury, and their misery was completed by a straight red card for top scorer Joel Piroe for violent conduct with 15 minutes remaining.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Dean Smith rues opportunity ‘thrown away’ in loss to Watford

Dean Smith blamed a sub-standard first-half performance for Norwich’s failure to end the weekend at the Championship summit. The Canaries would have gone above Burnley and Sheffield United had they won but instead lost 2-1 at Watford, who moved up from 17th to 10th thanks to goals in the first 31 minutes through Imran Louza and Keinan Davis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mohamed Salah and the Champions League’s fastest hat-tricks

Mohamed Salah broke an 11-year-old record for the fastest Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool hammered Rangers on Wednesday night. Salah struck three times between the 76th and 81st minutes in the 7-1 win, with his treble timed at six minutes and 12 seconds by UEFA to erase Bafetimbi Gomis from the record books.
UEFA
newschain

James Forrest lauded by Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou after memorable hat-trick

Ange Postecoglou hailed hat-trick hero James Forrest after the winger took his Celtic goal tally to 100 in the 6-1 cinch Premiership hammering of Hibernian. The 31-year-old Scotland winger has dropped down the pecking order at Parkhead but in his first start of the season he scored either side of a Giorgos Giakoumakis strike for a comfortable interval lead.
SOCCER
newschain

Stoke continue revival under Alex Neil with win over his former club Preston

Two expertly taken goals from Will Smallbone and Tyrese Campbell inside eight second-half minutes propelled Stoke to a wholly deserved 2-0 win at Preston. Stoke’s win meant a successful first return to Deepdale for former Preston boss Alex Neil, who has revived hopes of a promotion challenge after taking charge of the Potters in August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72, his agent has said. The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy