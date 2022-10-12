Read full article on original website
House Fire on Maple Street, Injuries and Explosions; CFD says
Chattanooga — A house fire Saturday morning at around 8:30 AM sent two people to the hospital says Chattanooga Fire Department. CFD says the fire was at a residence in the 2500 block of Maple Street in the Forest Acres area. One of the people taken to the hospital...
Highway 153 back open after multi-vehicle crash Friday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: (Saturday Afternoon): Chattanooga police say they were working an accident on Highway 153. They say no one was injured in the initial crash. While working the crash scene, CPD says one of their police cruisers was hit from behind. No one was in the...
City of East Ridge Buying Gas out of State?
The City of East Ridge has been fortunate in being one of three cities in the State of Tennessee to be approved for and receiving benefits from the state in regards to additional revenue from sales tax collected in the form our city receiving back 75 percent of the states portion of sales tax collected.
Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
Remember “Move Over Law” when Traveling; Two Chattanooga Officers Injured
Tennessee motorists are required by law to move over into the adjacent lane of traffic and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles, including recovery vehicles (tow trucks), highway maintenance vehicles, solid waste vehicles, or utility service vehicles. One driver in Chattanooga did not abide by the law early Thursday morning...
Man shot on Rossville Boulevard Tuesday night, Chattanooga police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot on Rossville Boulevard Tuesday night, Chattanooga police say. CPD says it happened at the 4500 block of Rossville Blvd:. When officers arrived, CPD says they found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hip. They say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Crash kills 66-year-old motorcyclist in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, say police
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a crash in front of the Hobby Lobby in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, according to Cleveland Police. The accident happened at about 5 p.m. on Stuart Road at the east entrance of the Hobby Lobby. Cleveland Police spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West...
Tree Service Company Owner Looking for Stolen Equipment
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF)- One small business owner in Catoosa County is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his company’s equipment being returned to him. Craig Burchfield has owned ASAP Tree Service in Fort Oglethrope at 1999 Dietz Road for 20 years. He says that on...
Report: Chattanooga woman who struck officer Thursday was drunk, headed to St. Louis
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We now know the identity of the driver of the SUV: 24-year-old Kathleen Vallin. An arrest report we obtained says officers were on the scene of a jackknifed tractor trailer on the Ridgecut, just under the 'high bridge,' when Vallin drove around the police vehicle blocking traffic and rear-ended another officer's vehicle.
Sideline Wrap-up: Polk County vs. Marion County
JASPER, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Polk County vs. Marion County. Both teams come into this game with a 4-3 record.
Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
Walker County firefighter with DUI in Hamilton County resigns Monday
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County firefighter with a recent DUI in Hamilton County resigned Monday. PIO Joe Legge confirmed his resignation but says it's unclear if Kolbe Mosley resigned because of the DUI. Mosley was arrested for a DUI in Hamilton County on September 28th. An arrest...
City council confirms application for quarry near Black Creek to be withdrawn
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The applicant requesting to build a new quarry near Black Creek is now looking to withdraw that application, Chattanooga city council confirmed Thursday. They've actually withdrawn there application, says Andrew Stone. Andrew Stone is the Black Creek president. Councilman Chip Henderson says he plans to make...
Red-Eyed Rooster at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday Fun Day is happening at Chattanooga Market this weekend! Joe and Andi Hill of Red-Eyed Rooster join to talk about their delicious beverages.
"I've lost faith:" Chattanooga seeing rise in mail thefts
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say an alarming amount of mail has been stolen from post office drop-off boxes that could drain your bank account. The increase in thefts has prompted the Chattanooga Police Department to urge residents to not use traditional drive-through mail drop boxes. They are also...
Lost dog after fatal crash on I 75
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Sheriff’s officers are helping out in the search for a dog that may have been involved in a fatal wreck on I 75 last night. The crash happened around midnight on the interstate near Paul Huff Parkway. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports...
Local Leaders Celebrate Recent Achievements Of Black Creek And Future Plans On Aetna Mountain
Local leaders from around the region gathered to celebrate the newly-opened River Gorge Drive – an innovative modern mountain road that has literally paved the future of Aetna Mountain – and to share plans for future development of Black Creek. The first phase of mountaintop development, known as...
Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways
“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
10 Chattanooga Airbnbs Near Downtown, the Riverfront, and in the Hills
The charming city of Chattanooga is a hub for outdoor and urban adventure. Nestled along the Tennessee River and in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city gives the best of both country and city vibes. Get a head start on your Chattanooga getaway with one of these Airbnb rentals.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Valley Head teen
The Dekalb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing young woman.
