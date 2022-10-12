Headlines: Lightning Strike Strikes Downtown Long Beach Palm Tree; Police Arrest Sexual Assault Suspect in Lincoln Heights

Read full article on original website
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
Harry Styles Mansion Hits The Market (8+ Million)Dayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
Shooting Victim Found on Sidewalk in East Hollywood
East Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting victim was located on a sidewalk in East Hollywood Friday morning, Oct. 14, at approximately 2:36 a.m. by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. LAFD personnel responded to the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont in the East Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles...
2urbangirls.com
Murder suspects carjack, kill man during pursuit that ended in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD- A murder suspect is now in custody after surrendering to authorities in Inglewood after evading police in Los Angeles. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
foxla.com
Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista
LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash Identified
A 19-year-old man who was killed in a traffic crash on the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Teobaldo Santiago as the victim of the crash. It was reported about 6:15 a.m. Friday at Alameda...
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man in his 20s was found shot to death Saturday morning in Compton, authorities said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Woman stabbed in head with scissors by stranger in North Hollywood, LAPD says
A man is accused of stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and assaulting another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week.
Vehicle Slams into Taco Stand: 1 Killed, 12 Injured
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department confirmed there were a total of 13 victims – one fatality, three critically injured – after a vehicle… Read more "Vehicle Slams into Taco Stand: 1 Killed, 12 Injured"
foxla.com
LA Crime Spree: Suspect steals car, drags and kills carjacking victim, leads 2 police chases
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead after they were caught in a horrific crime spree involving a murder suspect in South Los Angeles, officials said. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were in surveillance mode of the murder suspect in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue in South LA's Hyde Park neighborhood around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Police arrest robbery, carjack, double-murder suspect in Inglewood
A murder suspect was taken into custody Thursday evening after carjacking a vehicle and dragging a man for nearly a mile before crashing in Inglewood. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South LA, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He fled the home and entered a vehicle with another suspect, but it crashed in the area of Florence and Haas Avenues.
NBC Los Angeles
Teen Arrested in Deadly Attack of Store Clerk in Highland Park
An arrest has been made in a deadly attack against a liquor store clerk in Highland Park who tried to stop a group of teens from stealing beer and other items. The Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations division confirmed Thursday that one of the four teenagers who allegedly struck 68-year-old Steven Reyes with a scooter at Tony's Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 last week is now in custody.
foxla.com
FOX 11 photographer Tony Buttitta springs into action to help hit-and-run victim
LOS ANGELES - Talk about being at the right place at the right time. FOX 11 news photographer Tony Buttitta jumped into action to help a citizen in need following a hit-and-run in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning. As he was on his way to meet FOX 11’s Gigi...
2urbangirls.com
Robbery suspect arrested in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department learned of the robberies, which occurred within close proximity to one another and involved a suspect giving a demand note to a teller before fleeing the scene, authorities said.
Man Shot at 7-Eleven in Baldwin Hills
A man was shot in Baldwin Hills and police Wednesday are investigating it as a gang-related shooting.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South Gate
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A 42-year-old man who was killed in South Gate was identified Thursday. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Karim Quintero was identified...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Pacific Coast Highway, police say
Police said the victim was crossing Pacific Coast Highway near Temple Avenue when the driver of a black Chevrolet SUV struck him and kept driving. The post Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Pacific Coast Highway, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves one wounded near Fremont High School
LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Division were called at 1:16 a.m. to the intersection of 76th Street and San Pedro Street near Fremont High School regarding a shots fired call.
Out-of-state mall owner suing beloved South Bay theater for parking violations
Once upon a time, Danny Ryan was a 6-year-old boy, who found his passion in theater. "It makes me feel more confident and indestructible," Ryan said. Four times a week, he takes lessons at the Norris Pavillion, right across the street from the Norris Theatre. But now, Ryan's worried there won't be any more shows after the owners of the neighboring Promenade Mall filed a $1 million lawsuit against Norris Theater regarding their shared parking space. "They're classic bully tactics," said Danny Ryan's mother Gabi. According to the City of Rolling Hills Estates, in 1981, the Norris Theatre and the mall owners at that...
Authorities Looking for Homicide Suspect in South LA Area
A homicide suspect was being sought Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area, police said.
