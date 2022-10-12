ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ethanol Producer Magazine

EIA lowers its forecasts for 2022, 2023 fuel ethanol production

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reduced its forecasts for both 2022 and 2023 fuel ethanol production in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, released Oct. 12. The forecast for 2023 fuel ethanol blending was also lowered. The EIA currently predicts fuel ethanol production will average 1 million barrels per day this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Money

Here's How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
12 News

Egg prices spike to more than $4 a dozen. Here's why

ARIZONA, USA — Prices for so many items are up this year, from gas prices to rent. Even grocery store prices are affected, and eggs are no exception. According to the USDA, the price for a dozen eggs is about $3.00 more expensive at the grocery store than last October.
DRINKS
US News and World Report

U.S. Crude Stockpiles Surge on Reserve Releases; Distillates Draw Down - EIA

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose by nearly 10 million barrels last week after another big release from government reserves, while distillate inventories fell sharply, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7 to 439.1 million barrels, data...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Tight inventories push diesel past crude, gasoline; OPEC+ cuts secondary

Diesel futures prices roared ahead Wednesday, reacting more to yet another report of tight inventories than the news of a big cut in OPEC+ allocations that should translate into a crude output reduction of unknown size. Ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) prices on the CME commodity exchange climbed 15.11 cents...
TRAFFIC
Ethanol Producer Magazine

EIA: Ethanol production up 5%, stocks up 1%

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by nearly 5 percent the week ending Oct. 7, according to date released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Oct. 13. Ethanol stocks were up by nearly 1 percent. Fuel ethanol production averaged 932,000 barrels per day the week ending Oct. 7, up 43,000...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ethanol Producer Magazine

Ethanol: A Pathway to Reward Climate Smart Agriculture

A few years ago, ACE began alerting our industry that it would be a matter of if, not when, Congress would enact legislation designed to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Knowing climate legislation could impose costs and regulatory burdens on ethanol producers and farmers, ACE also...
AGRICULTURE
rigzone.com

EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its Brent spot average price forecast for 2022 and 2023 in its latest short term energy outlook (STEO) report. In its October STEO, the EIA projects that the average Brent spot price will be $102.09 per barrel this year and $94.58 per barrel in 2023. Broken down quarterly, the latest EIA STEO forecasts that the Brent spot average will hit $92.98 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2022, $93.30 per barrel in the first quarter of 2023, $93.35 per barrel in 2Q 2023, $95 per barrel in 3Q 2023, and $96.65 per barrel in 4Q 2023.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pgjonline.com

Chevron Sees LNG Growth Opportunity in Europe on Strong Demand

(Reuters) — U.S. oil major Chevron Corp. expects high European prices for LNG to attract a majority of U.S. LNG exports in the short term, a top executive told Reuters on Wednesday. Europe is determined to wean itself off Russian gas imports following its invasion of Ukraine, a move...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

