China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Germany can’t hoard any more natural gas, and that may be good news for global energy prices
Germany’s natural gas storage is now 95% full, suggesting the worst of energy price inflation may be over. Winter is coming, and Germany is as prepared as it will ever be for tough times ahead. Europe’s largest economy built its energy security around cheap, plentiful imports of natural gas...
Crude oil could hit $125 a barrel as Russia's reaction to a US-led price cap threatens to squeeze supply, UBS says
UBS expects oil will hit $125 a barrel if Russia reacts to a planned G7 oil price cap as promised. Russia has said it will cut its exports if the US-led cap comes in, which would tighten crude supply. "As we get further draws, you're going to see prices going...
Oil prices inch lower as dollar firms, China COVID worries dent demand
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid on Tuesday, extending losses of nearly 2% in the previous session, as a stronger U.S. dollar and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns of slowing global demand.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
EIA lowers its forecasts for 2022, 2023 fuel ethanol production
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reduced its forecasts for both 2022 and 2023 fuel ethanol production in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, released Oct. 12. The forecast for 2023 fuel ethanol blending was also lowered. The EIA currently predicts fuel ethanol production will average 1 million barrels per day this...
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
Egg prices spike to more than $4 a dozen. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Prices for so many items are up this year, from gas prices to rent. Even grocery store prices are affected, and eggs are no exception. According to the USDA, the price for a dozen eggs is about $3.00 more expensive at the grocery store than last October.
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
Kansas Sen. Moran calls for ending depletion of US Oil Reserve
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) on Tuesday urged the White House to stop depleting the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which is at its lowest point in four decades, and unleash American energy production.
Agriculture Online
USDA Supply and Demand Report | October 12, 2022
USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report today. Here's a look at the latest numbers.
U.S. shale producers to remain on sidelines if OPEC+ cuts output
Oct 4 (Reuters) - A big oil production cut by OPEC+ members will not spur new U.S. oil and gas production, energy executives told Reuters, despite the likely rise in prices that could signal higher profits and inflation pressures.
U.S. home heating bills expected to surge this winter -EIA
Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers can expect to pay up to 28% more to heat their homes this winter than last year due to surging fuel costs and slightly colder weather, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected in its winter fuels outlook on Wednesday.
Oil prices are nowhere near demand destruction levels, and 3 factors could keep pushing crude higher, says Morgan Stanley commodity chief
Oil prices are nowhere near levels that would cause demand destruction and have room to rally as energy supplies get slashed from the markets.
US News and World Report
U.S. Crude Stockpiles Surge on Reserve Releases; Distillates Draw Down - EIA
(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose by nearly 10 million barrels last week after another big release from government reserves, while distillate inventories fell sharply, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7 to 439.1 million barrels, data...
freightwaves.com
Tight inventories push diesel past crude, gasoline; OPEC+ cuts secondary
Diesel futures prices roared ahead Wednesday, reacting more to yet another report of tight inventories than the news of a big cut in OPEC+ allocations that should translate into a crude output reduction of unknown size. Ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) prices on the CME commodity exchange climbed 15.11 cents...
Ethanol Producer Magazine
EIA: Ethanol production up 5%, stocks up 1%
U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by nearly 5 percent the week ending Oct. 7, according to date released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Oct. 13. Ethanol stocks were up by nearly 1 percent. Fuel ethanol production averaged 932,000 barrels per day the week ending Oct. 7, up 43,000...
Ethanol Producer Magazine
Ethanol: A Pathway to Reward Climate Smart Agriculture
A few years ago, ACE began alerting our industry that it would be a matter of if, not when, Congress would enact legislation designed to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Knowing climate legislation could impose costs and regulatory burdens on ethanol producers and farmers, ACE also...
rigzone.com
EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its Brent spot average price forecast for 2022 and 2023 in its latest short term energy outlook (STEO) report. In its October STEO, the EIA projects that the average Brent spot price will be $102.09 per barrel this year and $94.58 per barrel in 2023. Broken down quarterly, the latest EIA STEO forecasts that the Brent spot average will hit $92.98 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2022, $93.30 per barrel in the first quarter of 2023, $93.35 per barrel in 2Q 2023, $95 per barrel in 3Q 2023, and $96.65 per barrel in 4Q 2023.
pgjonline.com
Chevron Sees LNG Growth Opportunity in Europe on Strong Demand
(Reuters) — U.S. oil major Chevron Corp. expects high European prices for LNG to attract a majority of U.S. LNG exports in the short term, a top executive told Reuters on Wednesday. Europe is determined to wean itself off Russian gas imports following its invasion of Ukraine, a move...
Danone to shed Russian dairy business with 1 billion euro write-off
PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French food company Danone (DANO.PA) will shed control of its dairy food business in Russia in a deal that could lead to a write-off of up to 1 billion euros ($978 million), it said on Friday.
