WLUC
UPCM hosts Spooky Science Costume Party
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s Second Thursday Creative Series is back. This month, the theme was Spooky Science. Kids of all ages experienced hands-on science activities, snacks, live music and Culver’s frozen custard. Most kids even came dressed in costumes. Organizers say Second...
WLUC
‘Escanaboo’ craft fair comes to Escanaba Saturday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaboo is coming to Escanaba on Saturday. It’s the third craft show in the Civic Center this year. Children are encouraged to show up in costume for the costume contest. There will be a scavenger hunt for the kids and craft vendors throughout the building.
WLUC
Silver Creek Thrift hosting Feeding America event Thursday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food for the second day in a row in Marquette County. Thursday’s event will take place at Silver Creek Church and Thrift Store, at 219 Silver Creek Road in Marquette. Food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will run while supplies last, or until noon. There will be enough food for roughly 300 families. The mobile food pantry is a drive-thru event; it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
WLUC
NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre transforms for upcoming show “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University student actors are preparing for another opening night. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” opens tomorrow, Friday the 14th at 7:30 p.m. Actress Maya Moreau says this comedy is one you won’t want to miss, but one you maybe want to...
WLUC
GINCC announces annual award winners
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (”GINCC”) has announced its 2022 Annual Awards winners. Winners are nominated by the community and then voted on by the GINCC board of directors and staff. Nominations are based on community contributions, actions and involvement in the economic health of the area.
WLUC
‘We thought it would be fun’: Bobaloon’s hosts a food truck rally in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the rain on Wednesday, it was an unseasonably warm October day in Escanaba. Some local business owners took advantage of that weather. Dave and Jessica Thorsen recently started the Rollin’ Tacos food truck. “We did about a year and a half of experimenting with...
WLUC
Delta Chamber of Commerce hosts annual award dinner
HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - The sounds of live music and laughter could be heard on Thursday night as the Delta Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual award dinner at the Island Resort and Casino. This organization has been going strong for over 100 years. Executive Director Vickie Micheau expressed how...
WLUC
Historic statue restoration project completes in Dickinson County
VULCAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A historic Dickinson County statue has a new face. The restoration project of a 62-year-old wooden statue of a miner is now complete. As cars drive through Vulcan on US-2, the statue of a miner towers over the highway at the Iron Mountain Iron Mine. “Big...
WLUC
Marquette Symphony Orchestra kicks off 2022-2023 season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022-2023 season starts for the Marquette Symphony Orchestra. Their first concert will be held on October 15 at the Kaufman Auditorium. The concert will feature music from composers Beethoven and Mozart, with the latter featuring a solo from guest flute player Adam W. Sadberry. Those...
WLUC
New jewelry line at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique helps keep beaches clean
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new jewelry line at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique and it’s helping keep Lake Superior clean. Cindy Silva and Karen Pringle are collaborating with “Lake Superior Litter Bits” and donating proceeds to BEACHES. Pringle uses pop cans and other...
WLUC
Delta County’s newest food truck, Rollin’ Tacos now open
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - When you attend upcoming events throughout Delta County, you can enjoy the tastes and flavors offered up by a new food truck in town. It’s called Rollin’ Tacos. During the pandemic, David Thorsen and his wife Jessica saved up, bought a food truck and...
WLUC
Care Clinic banquet sees strong turnout
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Care Clinic held its annual banquet this evening. Inside NMU’s Northern Center, supporters, donors and volunteers gathered for the banquet. The event is a fundraiser for the Care Clinic which helps to provide support to pregnant women and new parents. Care Clinic Staff...
WLUC
Negaunee City Fire Department responds to electrical burn
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Negaunee City Fire Department, there were no injuries after an electrical burn Thursday night. Crews were dispatched to west Peck Street around 10:30 p.m., after a report of a smell of an electrical burn. Upon arrival firefighters found that an appliance had malfunctioned, causing wiring to burn. There were no flames or further damage as a result.
WLUC
Lake Superior Performance Rally off to a somber start
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally rolled onto the racing stages Friday. The rally is the final event in the 2022 American Rally Association’s series. It hosts some of the biggest names in the sport, including Ken Block, Travis Pastrana, and Brandon Semenuk, all vying for the championship.
WLUC
Early-season winter storm to impact Upper Michigan late Sunday through Tuesday
Rain showers, locally mixed with light snow, will continue tonight and Sunday. Snow accumulation should remain an inch or less from this activity. Highs in the 30s and 40s are expected Sunday. Starting Sunday night, an early-season winter storm will impact Upper Michigan as a low pressure system stalls out...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Road Work To Begin Monday On Escanaba’s North 30th Street
Beginning Monday October 17th at 8:00am: Road work will begin on North 30th Street at 6th Avenue North in Escanaba. The speed limit will be reduced with intermittent traffic delays and traffic backups during construction. The majority of construction is expected to be completed by Friday October 21st, weather permitting....
WLUC
City of Escanaba to replace 4,000 lead service lines in the next two decades
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Since spring started, the city of Escanaba has been making repairs to roads and underground pipes. “It’s something we need to focus on. We need to focus on our hydrants and make sure our hydrants are turning properly. We’ve been replacing hydrants as we go along as well,” said Patrick Jordan, the city of Escanaba’s manager.
WLUC
Tudor Dixon campaigns in Marquette, speaks to supporters
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon spoke to more than 100 supporters in Marquette Saturday at Rippling River Resort and Honorable Distillery. She is challenging Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon answered questions about what issues Yoopers want answered. “There are big concerns about too much control...
WLUC
NMU’s Rural Heath Essay Contest open to UP high school seniors
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU Center for Rural Health is hosting an essay competition for high school seniors in the U.P. Seniors who intend to pursue a healthcare career are invited to participate in the contest. The deadline to enter is this Sunday, Oct. 16. The U.P. will be split...
abc12.com
Semi crashes into U.P. gas station, killing man pumping gas
L'ANSE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said. The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when...
