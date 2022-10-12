ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

UPCM hosts Spooky Science Costume Party

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s Second Thursday Creative Series is back. This month, the theme was Spooky Science. Kids of all ages experienced hands-on science activities, snacks, live music and Culver’s frozen custard. Most kids even came dressed in costumes. Organizers say Second...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

‘Escanaboo’ craft fair comes to Escanaba Saturday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaboo is coming to Escanaba on Saturday. It’s the third craft show in the Civic Center this year. Children are encouraged to show up in costume for the costume contest. There will be a scavenger hunt for the kids and craft vendors throughout the building.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Silver Creek Thrift hosting Feeding America event Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food for the second day in a row in Marquette County. Thursday’s event will take place at Silver Creek Church and Thrift Store, at 219 Silver Creek Road in Marquette. Food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will run while supplies last, or until noon. There will be enough food for roughly 300 families. The mobile food pantry is a drive-thru event; it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
Dickinson County, MI
Government
County
Dickinson County, MI
City
Norway, MI
WLUC

GINCC announces annual award winners

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (”GINCC”) has announced its 2022 Annual Awards winners. Winners are nominated by the community and then voted on by the GINCC board of directors and staff. Nominations are based on community contributions, actions and involvement in the economic health of the area.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Delta Chamber of Commerce hosts annual award dinner

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - The sounds of live music and laughter could be heard on Thursday night as the Delta Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual award dinner at the Island Resort and Casino. This organization has been going strong for over 100 years. Executive Director Vickie Micheau expressed how...
DELTA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barns#Haunted House#The Haunted
WLUC

Marquette Symphony Orchestra kicks off 2022-2023 season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022-2023 season starts for the Marquette Symphony Orchestra. Their first concert will be held on October 15 at the Kaufman Auditorium. The concert will feature music from composers Beethoven and Mozart, with the latter featuring a solo from guest flute player Adam W. Sadberry. Those...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Delta County’s newest food truck, Rollin’ Tacos now open

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - When you attend upcoming events throughout Delta County, you can enjoy the tastes and flavors offered up by a new food truck in town. It’s called Rollin’ Tacos. During the pandemic, David Thorsen and his wife Jessica saved up, bought a food truck and...
DELTA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Care Clinic banquet sees strong turnout

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Care Clinic held its annual banquet this evening. Inside NMU’s Northern Center, supporters, donors and volunteers gathered for the banquet. The event is a fundraiser for the Care Clinic which helps to provide support to pregnant women and new parents. Care Clinic Staff...
MARQUETTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Halloween
WLUC

Negaunee City Fire Department responds to electrical burn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Negaunee City Fire Department, there were no injuries after an electrical burn Thursday night. Crews were dispatched to west Peck Street around 10:30 p.m., after a report of a smell of an electrical burn. Upon arrival firefighters found that an appliance had malfunctioned, causing wiring to burn. There were no flames or further damage as a result.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Lake Superior Performance Rally off to a somber start

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally rolled onto the racing stages Friday. The rally is the final event in the 2022 American Rally Association’s series. It hosts some of the biggest names in the sport, including Ken Block, Travis Pastrana, and Brandon Semenuk, all vying for the championship.
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Road Work To Begin Monday On Escanaba’s North 30th Street

Beginning Monday October 17th at 8:00am: Road work will begin on North 30th Street at 6th Avenue North in Escanaba. The speed limit will be reduced with intermittent traffic delays and traffic backups during construction. The majority of construction is expected to be completed by Friday October 21st, weather permitting....
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

City of Escanaba to replace 4,000 lead service lines in the next two decades

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Since spring started, the city of Escanaba has been making repairs to roads and underground pipes. “It’s something we need to focus on. We need to focus on our hydrants and make sure our hydrants are turning properly. We’ve been replacing hydrants as we go along as well,” said Patrick Jordan, the city of Escanaba’s manager.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Tudor Dixon campaigns in Marquette, speaks to supporters

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon spoke to more than 100 supporters in Marquette Saturday at Rippling River Resort and Honorable Distillery. She is challenging Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon answered questions about what issues Yoopers want answered. “There are big concerns about too much control...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU’s Rural Heath Essay Contest open to UP high school seniors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU Center for Rural Health is hosting an essay competition for high school seniors in the U.P. Seniors who intend to pursue a healthcare career are invited to participate in the contest. The deadline to enter is this Sunday, Oct. 16. The U.P. will be split...
MARQUETTE, MI
abc12.com

Semi crashes into U.P. gas station, killing man pumping gas

L'ANSE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said. The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when...
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy