Holyoke, MA

WBEC AM

This Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine

When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
PITTSFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000

Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WBEC AM

A Drug Bust In Bennington Nets Three people From Western Mass Being arrested

The third time was the charm for Bennington Police officers & Homeland Security Investigations as they executed a search warrant at 546 Main Street Apartment A, the residence of Peter Aleksonis. Bennington Police Department has conducted a search warrant at this same residence for narcotics trafficking. Law enforcement officers had...
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police seize heroin, Fentanyl, cocaine, firearms, cash; arrest one

“At approximately 6 AM yesterday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant at 66 Miller St. that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
businesswest.com

Improving Homes — and Lives — in Chicopee

On Sept. 29, Revitalize Community Development Corp. (CDC) brought its #GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild to Chicopee. About 100 volunteers worked on four homes on one block, all in one day. Two of the four homes are owned by U.S. Air Force military veteran families. “We are so grateful to the city...
CHICOPEE, MA
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue

In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNYT

Man admits to selling cocaine in Capital Region

A man pleads guilty in federal court for selling cocaine in the Capital Region. 32 year old Jesus Baez admitted that between June and December of last year, he and three others got cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico and sold it throughout the area. The cocaine was kept at Baez’...
TROY, NY
NECN

After Holyoke Marijuana Facility Worker's Death, Family Calls for Change

A tragic death inside a state licensed marijuana facility in Holyoke, Massachusetts, is being called the first of its kind in the industry. Lorna McMurrey, a 27-year-old employee, collapsed inside Trulieve's production building after having trouble breathing. Her mother, Laura Bruneau, is calling for change to prevent this from happening to another family.
HOLYOKE, MA
WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

