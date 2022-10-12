Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Week 9 Final: Clermont NE 50, East Clinton 22 (Updated With Photos)
LEES CREEK — Clermont Northeastern spoiled East Clinton’s Homecoming Friday night with a 50-22 win. The Astros are 2-7 overall, 0-3 in the SBAAC National Division. The Rockets advance to 3-6 overall, 1-2 in league play. Despite the loss, according to Joe Eitel’s website and the Fantastic50.net website,...
wnewsj.com
Week 9 Final: Clinton-Massie 42, New Richmond 21 (Updates with boxscore)
NEW RICHMOND — With its post-season life on the line, Clinton-Massie pulled away in the fourth quarter from New Richmond Friday night, 42-21. The teams were tied at 21-21 going to the fourth quarter when the Falcons scored 21 unanswered points. After Gavan Hunter’s 9 yard scoring run put...
Highlight: Springfield INT return sets up touchdown run
The Tigers took a 20-0 lead into the half in part because of defense turning into offense in the first half with a long interception return setting up a short touchdown run.
wnewsj.com
Falcons end skid with five-set thriller
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie ended a 10-match losing streak in thrilling fashion Thursday with a 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 19-25, 16-14 win over Batavia at Brian P. Mudd Court. The SBAAC American Division victory puts Massie at 5-16 overall, 1-9 in the American. Batavia is 10-11 overall and 2-8 in...
wnewsj.com
WC volleyball drops 4-set match with Marietta
WILMINGTON — Both teams got to at least 20 points in all four sets, but Marietta College came out with a 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22 victory over the Wilmington College volleyball team in an Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) match at Fred Raizk Arena on Friday evening. Set one was...
wnewsj.com
Lady Hurricane win SBAAC finale over Goshen
WILMINGTON — With a 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 hard-fought win, the Wilmington High School volleyball team closed its regular season with a 15-7 record. “The girls played well,” coach Stephanie Reveal said. “The amount of growth I have seen in them this season speaks volumes. From starting the season with them adamant they couldn’t run plays on free balls, to them doing it like second nature. It’s been fun watching them step out of their comfort zone and finding the confidence in themselves.”
wnewsj.com
East Clinton JV wraps up unbeaten SBAAC season
BETHEL — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Bethel-Tate Wednesday night 25-15, 25-11 to complete an unbeaten SBAAC National Division season. Coach Bob Malone said the team played its best volleyball of the year in this match. EC finishes 15-3 overall, 12-0 in the league. Colie Murarescu had...
wnewsj.com
Lightning halts match, Quakers get 0-0 draw
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team battled Otterbein University to a scoreless draw in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Townsend Field Wednesday night, in a match called in the 76 minute due to multiple lightning delays. The first half of the match was scoreless, but it...
wnewsj.com
EC volleyball earns share of league crown
BETHEL — With a convincing 25-10, 25-9, 25-19 win Wednesday over Bethel-Tate, the East Clinton volleyball team clinched a share of the SBAAC National Division championship. Williamsburg played its final league match Thursday. East Clinton won the outright title last year, ending a six-year run by WHS. “I’m so...
Podcast: UC Football Injury Impact and UC Basketball Preview
Alex Frank and I did a pair of Locked On Bearcats shows together.
wnewsj.com
No. 20 Otterbein puts down Wilmington College in 3
WILMINGTON – Otterbein University rode its offense to 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 defeat of the Wilmington College volleyball team Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference play at Fred Raizk Arena. The Cardinals, who checked in at No. 20 in the most recent American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 Poll, tallied...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
GOSHEN — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team lost to Goshen 3-1 Thursday at Jim Brown Stadium. The Hurricane completes the regular season at 3-13 overall, 0-10 in the American Division. Goshen is 4-11-1, 3-7. Coach Pat Black said he appreciated the leadership of seniors Adriana Benitez, Sophie...
