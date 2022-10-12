Read full article on original website
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman wonders what happens if Cooper Rush wins again: 'Do we put Dak back in?'
Just when the notion of a legitimate dilemma reagrding who should lead the Dallas offense had seemed to fizzle out, a three-time Super Bowl champion has weighed in and renewed the debate. Cowboys icon Troy Aikman explained Thursday that keeping $40 million man Dak Prescott on the sideline, even once...
This Bills-Panthers Trade Sends Christian McCaffrey To Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills continued with their winning ways in Week 5, dismantling the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buffalo did exactly what you are supposed to do as a Super Bowl favorite, taking full advantage of a Steelers team that was dealing with some injuries on defense and had a rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett making his first career start.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
Giants’ Wink Martindale was ‘happy and excited’ after learning he was out as Ravens defensive coordinator
Charles Schulz, the genius cartoonist who created Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, gave us plenty of examples of happiness during his 77 years on the planet, but he failed to mention the one offered up by Wink Martindale Thursday at the Giants’ practice facility. Happiness is being...
Sean Payton trade rumors: New Orleans Saints to ask for multiple 1st-round picks
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is currently working for Fox Sports as an studio analyst during the 2022 season
John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach
When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’
The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
The Steelers Offense Is So Deadly That Matt Canada Doesn’t Know How To Insert Calvin Austin
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense need a jolt, quite clearly. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett was able to provide that in Week 4, as he took over for Mitch Trubisky in the second half. The offense looked promising in the second half of that game despite the loss, but they followed that up with a three-point performance in Week 5.
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
3 Steelers who should be on the trading block
Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to not redshirt rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, there is new life in Pittsburgh. Even with a 1-4 record, the team is hoping the move to make Pickett the start will energize the team and help salvage the season. But in order to do this, there are some needs on this roster including defensive and offensive line along with the defensive secondary.
Cowboys are in trouble vs. Eagles, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith predicts
Philadelphia will look to extend its undefeated record when the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) come to town to challenge the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Cowboys have played consistently well since their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that...
Ex-Jets QB’s son is now in college? Fans feel very old
Time for a reality check. It should for New York Jets fans. He was the team’s first-round pick, No. 18 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft coming out of Marshall. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But these days, another Pennington is making headlines with the Thundering...
Giants’ Wink Martindale’s divorce from Ravens ‘turning out great for him,’ John Harbaugh says
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — John Harbaugh might never go to get into the specifics about what happened in late January when he decided it was time to cut ties with Wink Martindale. He believes, however, that his relationship with the man who has found a happy new home with the New York Giants is rock solid.
Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
Ex-Jets star points to biggest reason for Giants’ turnaround
The New York Giants are giving fans a show. This past weekend, featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, and New York improved to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This weekend will offer a chance for the Giants to already ensure a...
Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach
Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
Landon Collins blasts ex-Giants GM after returning to team
Now that is he officially back with the New York Giants, Landon Collins is not afraid to name names. Speaking with reporters for the first time since re-signing with the Giants, Collins explained the circumstances surrounding his initial departure from the team in 2019 and pinned the blame on ex-Giants GM Dave Gettleman.
Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road
Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
