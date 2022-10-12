ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
VikingsTerritory

John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach

When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
NJ.com

This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’

The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Steelers who should be on the trading block

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to not redshirt rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, there is new life in Pittsburgh. Even with a 1-4 record, the team is hoping the move to make Pickett the start will energize the team and help salvage the season. But in order to do this, there are some needs on this roster including defensive and offensive line along with the defensive secondary.
NJ.com

Ex-Jets QB’s son is now in college? Fans feel very old

Time for a reality check. It should for New York Jets fans. He was the team’s first-round pick, No. 18 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft coming out of Marshall. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But these days, another Pennington is making headlines with the Thundering...
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
NJ.com

Ex-Jets star points to biggest reason for Giants’ turnaround

The New York Giants are giving fans a show. This past weekend, featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, and New York improved to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This weekend will offer a chance for the Giants to already ensure a...
NJ.com

Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach

Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
Larry Brown Sports

Landon Collins blasts ex-Giants GM after returning to team

Now that is he officially back with the New York Giants, Landon Collins is not afraid to name names. Speaking with reporters for the first time since re-signing with the Giants, Collins explained the circumstances surrounding his initial departure from the team in 2019 and pinned the blame on ex-Giants GM Dave Gettleman.
NJ.com

Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road

Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
