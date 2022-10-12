Read full article on original website
WKRC
FC Cincinnati's Brenner named finalist for MLS Young Player of the Year award
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Major League Soccer today announced the finalists for the 2022 MLS Year-End Awards, and FC Cincinnati’s Brenner has been nominated as a finalist for the MLS Young Player of the Year award. Brenner joins Thiago Almada (Atlanta United FC) and Jesús Ferreira (Dallas FC) as...
WKRC
FC Cincinnati beat New York Red Bulls 2-1, advance to second round of playoffs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - FC Cincinnati scored twice in the second half to beat New York Red Bulls 2-1 and advance to the second round of playoffs. It will play at top-seeded Philadelphia Union on Thursday night. The equalizer came on a penalty kick from Luciano Acosta. Brandon Vazquez then buried...
WKRC
Tri-State watches FC Cincinnati in first MLS playoff game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - FC Cincinnati won in its first Major League Soccer playoff game in team history Saturday afternoon, beating New York Red Bulls 2-1. A sold-out watch party took place at TQL Stadium. Organizers say more than 1,200 fans bought tickets to the watch party. Those fans watched the...
WKRC
Reds lose 3 catchers on waivers
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Catching depth behind Tyler Stephenson, who was injured for much of the season, was a sore spot for the Cincinnati Reds organization in 2022. And the front office will need to restock after three catchers were claimed off waivers on Friday. Michael Papierski was claimed off waivers...
