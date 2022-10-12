ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-State watches FC Cincinnati in first MLS playoff game

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - FC Cincinnati won in its first Major League Soccer playoff game in team history Saturday afternoon, beating New York Red Bulls 2-1. A sold-out watch party took place at TQL Stadium. Organizers say more than 1,200 fans bought tickets to the watch party. Those fans watched the...
Reds lose 3 catchers on waivers

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Catching depth behind Tyler Stephenson, who was injured for much of the season, was a sore spot for the Cincinnati Reds organization in 2022. And the front office will need to restock after three catchers were claimed off waivers on Friday. Michael Papierski was claimed off waivers...
