Baylor volleyball tries to bounce back to win column against Texas Tech
Coming off a four-set loss to top-ranked Texas, the No. 14 Baylor volleyball team will look to return to the win column at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Texas Tech. Baylor (15-4 overall, 4-2 Big 12) ranks second in the conference in hitting percentage at .276, led by senior middle blocker Kara McGhee, who is hitting .426. Other than the loss to the Longhorns, the Bears have been tough at home, going 9-1 at the Ferrell Center.
WVa sisters use printing company to show state's beauty
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Base Camp Printing highlights the beauty of West Virginia, without leaving the state. The two sisters behind the letterpress printing company, Emily and Betsy Sokolosky, recently joined community members and Fairmont State University students and professors for a closing ceremony of their first exhibit. The exhibit has been on display in Wallman Hall at Fairmont State since August, and it concluded on Oct. 7.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Hogan announces upgrades to US 219 in Garrett County
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an investment of $77 million on Monday for realignment and upgrades to Maryland’s section of U.S. 219 in Garrett County. Hogan said Monday that the plan advances his pledge to address Maryland’s portion of the U.S. 219 corridor between...
Waco OKs $500K to plan development around Heritage Square, municipal building
The Waco City Council is moving forward with a planning process for the areas around City Hall and the Brazos riverfront, with its eye on office and mixed-use development, a new municipal services center and the possible relocation of the Texas Ranger Museum. The council approved expanding a $50,000 contract...
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (6) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Former Marlin police officer clears name
A former police officer for the cities of Mart and Marlin has cleared his name after he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge in September 2019. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement service record for Sergio Collazo now shows an honorable discharge from all police agencies where he has worked, as reviewed Oct. 13. His peace officer’s license is listed as active and in good standing, also as of Oct. 13.
Sunday morning fire destroys downtown Marlin building
A Sunday morning fire destroyed a building on Live Oak Street in downtown Marlin. Waco Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call to battle the blaze in the 200 block of Live Oak that housed up to two businesses. Marlin dispatchers requested additional personnel and trucks about 9 a.m....
Fire underscores danger to buildings in historic downtown Marlin
A fire that destroyed a building Sunday on Live Oak Street in Marlin was just blocks from another historic building that was lost to fire in July, bringing attention to the fire dangers in Marlin’s historic downtown. Fire officials this week are investigating the fire that destroyed the one-story...
Renovated Doris Miller center to open with pool by summer; work could cost $4.5M
The city of Waco is deep into renovations of the former Doris Miller YMCA and plans to reopen it to the public in summer 2023 with a refurbished gym, indoor swimming pool and several acres of public park space in the heart of East Waco. The city is spending about...
Bail for McGregor shooting suspect set at $4.5 million
The suspect in the McGregor shooting deaths of three adults and two teens three weeks ago was released from the hospital and booked into McLennan County Jail on Monday. A judge set bail at $4.5 million for Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 34, of McGregor, on two counts of capital murder and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
