spoilertv.com
Netflix Announce Ad-Supported Tier Launch and Pricing - Press Release
We’re excited to launch Basic with Ads — Netflix’s lower priced ad-supported plan — in November. Unmissable entertainment at unbeatable value: Basic with Ads will cost just $6.99 a month in the US and launch on November 3 at 9 am PT. Available in 12 countries:...
spoilertv.com
The Abandons - Ordered to Series by Netflix
Kurt Sutter has got the green light for his outlaw western series The Abandons. The streamer has handed the Sons of Anarchy a ten-part series order for his period action drama, which was first revealed by Deadline a year ago. The series, which will see Sutter serve as showrunner and...
‘Freaky’ Director Christopher Landon Calls Out Studios For Day-And-Date Releases After ‘Halloween Ends’ Box Office Results
Christopher Landon is resurrecting the day-and-date release topic after initial box office results for Halloween Ends have it coming in under studio estimates. The Freaky director is calling out movie studios for releasing movies in theatres and streaming services at the same time. “Ooooooh I feel another rant coming on: Today it’s the Day & Date release strategy for Halloween Ends. Stop doing this. Please. It doesn’t work. Studios: stop gambling with filmmakers and their movies to try and prop up your fledgling streaming services,” Landon tweeted. RELATED: ‘Halloween Ends’ Opening Lower Than Expected: Is Day & Date Peacock Release To Blame? Halloween...
spoilertv.com
USD POLL : Which ABC Family TV shows did you enjoy the most?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Laurel_Mercer who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
spoilertv.com
USD POLL : What is the funniest scene you have seen this year in a movie or TV series that isn't a comedy?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Mothman's Dog who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?
spoilertv.com
Physical - Season 3 - Zooey Deschanel Joins Cast
Zooey Deschanel has joined the Season 3 cast of Physical, Apple TV+’s hit, half-hour dramedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne. Deschanel will play Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry.
spoilertv.com
The Winchesters - Episode 1.04 - Masters of War - Press Release
“Masters of War” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV) FIGHTER’S INSTINCT – After the details of a veteran’s death don’t add up, Carlos (JoJo Fleites) brings everyone in to investigate and he shares a detail about his past that makes John (Drake Rodger) see him in a new light. Mary (Meg Donnelly) finds an unexpected ally who has been hot on the trail of this monster and Latika (Nida Khurshid) tries to help Mary heal and find closure with someone she lost. Meanwhile, John’s habit of running headfirst into danger leaves Millie (Bianca Kajlich) worried for her son. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Julia Cooperman (#104). Original Airdate 11/1/2022.
spoilertv.com
Interior Chinatown - Ordered to Series by Hulu
Hulu has ordered 10 episodes of Interior Chinatown, a new series from from 20th Television and Creator/Exec Producer Charles Yu, who wrote the 2020 bestseller of the same name. Jimmy O. Yang (Crazy Rich Asians) will star and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) will direct pilot and executive produce. Yang will...
spoilertv.com
The Watcher - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of The Watcher is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
spoilertv.com
TV Ratings for Wednesday 12th October 2022 - Network Prelims, Finals and Cable Numbers Posted
Below is a quick summary of the Final Adjusted Ratings for the shows that we cover here at SpoilerTV. Cable numbers will be posted around 9pm-10pm GMT. Each day (except Sunday) during the main TV Season we post the TV Ratings for the previous nights primetime shows for the major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, CW, FOX, NBC). Cable Network ratings will be added to the Ratings Database.
spoilertv.com
Vampire Academy - The Trials - Advance Preview
Hello Vampire Academy fans! I was lucky enough to get to view episode 8 in advance and have some teases for you. Now I am not going to give a lot away, because what fun would that be? I will just give you a little bit of what to expect when the next episode drops on Thursday. So read on if you want to get ready for The Trials ahead of time.
spoilertv.com
MOVIES (LFF 2022): Decision to Leave - Review
Park Chan-Wook's Decision to Leave is the most romantic police procedural that I've seen in recent memory and maybe the best police procedural full stop since Zodiac; Decision to Leave plunges us headfirst into a cat and mouse love triangle where a married cop falls hopelessly for a woman suspected of killing her husband. It's a testament to the sheer visual style of the director that this film looks like one of the best of the year from a visual perspective - stunning work from Kim Ji-yong captures the beauty of the night haunts occupied by Park Hae-il's Hae-Joon; an insomniac who thrives off murder cases.
