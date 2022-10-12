Read full article on original website
Police searching for two missing Garland County girls
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
Arrest made in Benton Tyndall Park shooting
BENTON, Ark. — Update: 49-year-old Tonya Richard of Benton turned herself in on October 7 on the warrant stemming from a shooting at Tyndall Park on September 20. Officers with the Benton Police Department were called to Tyndall Park's East entrance on September 20 for reports of shots fired that were the result of a "disturbance" among several people.
North Little Rock police arrest man in connection to his mother’s August killing
Police in North Little Rock say they have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the killing of his mother in August.
KATV
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office gives update on allegations of firearm on school property
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials of the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office give an update on an alleged incident of a student bringing a firearm onto Mount Vernon-Enola High School property. Since becoming aware of the situation, deputies of the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division said they interviewed...
KATV
Two men being charged with aggravated assault following shootout at Benton gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Friday the two unknown suspects responsible for the shootout at Benton station have warrants out for their arrests. Officers responded to the Hwy 67 Big Red Valero on Sept. 23 due to a call being made of shots being fired.
KATV
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office looking for tips in Little Rock cold case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding a 20-year-old cold case. On Oct. 14, 2002, the Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a deceased male who had been shot multiple times next to an 18-wheeler at the baseball field on 4010 Landmark Circle in Little Rock.
“I’m broken” Little Rock family in agony after brother dies in Wednesday afternoon shooting
Emotions are running high as three sisters mourn the loss of their brother, Barry Campbell who was shot and killed earlier this week in Little Rock.
Faulkner Co. deputies investigating report of a gun on high school campus
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was allegedly found to have a firearm on a high school campus Thursday afternoon. According to investigators, the incident happened at Mount Vernon-Enola High School. Deputies say the person of interest is prohibited from entering the school campus by school officials […]
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday 12th Street shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in the 4400 block of 12th Street that has left one person dead and another injured. Investigators have confirmed that two people were shot in the incident, with one of the victims dying from their injuries. Officers say the shooting happened at about […]
Police looking to ID person in connection with deadly Little Rock shooting
Police in Little Rock are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who detectives say may be connected to a Wednesday shooting that left one dead.
Benton police search for missing man experiencing potential mental health crisis
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked the public for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing man who may be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory may be near Lake Winona in Paron driving either a white Kia Soul or red Pontiac Grand Prix with a license plate of AE162F.
Police investigating alleged firearm incident at Mount Vernon-Enola High School
MOUNT VERNON, Arkansas — On the afternoon of Thursday, October 13, deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office were made aware of an alleged incident involving a firearm on Mount Vernon-Enola High School property. The school district has released a statement via emails to students, parents, and individuals subscribed...
KATV
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office investigating after possible gun incident at high school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible incident involving a gun at a high school campus. The alleged incident happened at Mount Vernon Enola High School on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Officials were made aware of the situation on Thursday. The...
KATV
1 dead, 1 in stable condition following Wednesday afternoon shooting in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one victim dead and another in stable condition. According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded at 4:42 p.m. to a shooting at a convenience store at 4423 W. 12th St. Once on...
Victims identified in Conway shooting spree, suspect dies from injuries
CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police have identified the people killed in a shooting Friday night spree in Conway and say the suspect in that case later died. Conway police say they responded to reports of shots fired just before 5 p.m. Friday evening near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road and discovered a […]
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Faulkner County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in Faulkner County Wednesday evening.
bentonpolice.org
BNPD: WARRANTS ISSUED IN GAS STATION DISTURBANCE TURNED SHOOTOUT
BNPD responded to the Hwy 67 Big Red Valero on the afternoon of Sept. 23 in reference to shots being fired. Following investigation by detectives, it was determined a disturbance between two drivers escalated to shots being fired. Warrants have now been issued for both drivers. Forty-five-year-old Arnold Hendrix, of...
North Little Rock police K-9 Rakkie found
North Little Rock police said that they are in search of a missing K-9 officer.
Little Rock family searches for answers 11 years after Patricia Guardado's disappearance
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After over a decade's worth of questions, a Little Rock family has still been searching for answers to find out what happened to Patricia Guardado. 11 years ago on October 12th, 2011, the UA Little Rock student disappeared and was found dead days later. Now...
LRPD: 3 people hospitalized Tuesday after dozens of shots were fired in an alley
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three people are in the hospital Tuesday night after Little Rock Police said dozens of shots were fired in an alley. As police placed evidence markers around the scene, the number went beyond 98. One woman who lives in the area said when she arrived home, “the moment is real scary, […]
