Thomas Uckert’s Hat Trick propels Clarion-Limestone Boys Soccer Team to 4-1 Win Over Brockway; Lions Move To 10-2

Volleyball: Clarion Falls To DuBois
Images by Nate Girvan – Above: Adia Needham flying high. The Clarion Area Bobcat Volleyball Team fell to the visiting DuBois Beavers in four sets (26-24, 17-25, 15-25, 25-27), on Thursday (October, 13th). DuBois also won the Junior Varsity match, in three sets (22-25, 25-13, 19-25). Prior to the...
Varsity football team suffers first loss of season
The varsity football team suffered their first loss this season on Friday, Sept. 16 against State College 55-14. The team had three wins back to back. “We had a good start. We won our first three games and just had a slip up against State College… We didn’t prepare our kids well enough for that,” head coach Vince Nedimyer said.
Ethen Knox Watch: Oil City (Pennsylvania) running back chasing high school football national records
The junior Oil City standout running back could break two national records this season
Bear Hunting Season Begins Saturday
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is readying for another bear hunting season. While some areas began archery bear season last month, statewide muzzleloader bear hunting begins this Saturday. There’s also high interest in bear hunting this year, with more than 220,000 people purchasing a bear hunting license. The increase in...
Digital Collegian
State College police close East Beaver Avenue for car accident
On Wednesday night, a car flipped on East Beaver Avenue in front of Canyon Pizza, causing State College police to close the road for just over an hour. According to Sgt. John Tlumac, no one was injured, and the crash was "very mild." A tow truck came around 8:30 p.m. to flip the car and remove it.
Car Runs Into Brockway Drug
A vehicle drove into the rear wall of a pharmacy on Main Street in Brockway. According to Penn Highlands Healthcare who owns Brockway Drug no employees or customers were injured and the driver was evaluated at the scene. Despite the structural damage, Penn Highlands said the pharmacy would remain open...
Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
100mph chase in Altoona leads to jail for local man, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase ended behind bars for a Hollidaysburg man after police said he led them on a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour before leading them on a foot chase. According to court papers, 32-year-old William Decrescio is facing more than 30 charges. While most are traffic offenses, he’s also […]
Pedestrian Flown To Hospital After Accident
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Butler Township. The accident happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Duffy Road and Evans City Road. Butler Township Police say 35-year-old Tressa Gilley of Butler was standing on the curb of...
Death of 10-month-old boy in Beaver Falls under investigation
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Beaver County detectives are investigating the death of a baby boy.A 911 call came in around 2:10 Wednesday saying a 10-month-old wasn't breathing in Beaver Falls. Hours later, detectives were still going in and out of a house at Fourth Avenue and 15th Street. Details are limited, but the Beaver County district attorney confirmed his detectives are investigating the boy's death.The child hasn't been identified. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
School Bus Driver Threatened by Two Coudersport Women
A school bus driver from Port Allegany was confronted and threatened by two women from Coudersport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 68-year-old Dennis Bechtel was driving a school bus with a child on board Thursday afternoon when 39-year-old Geromia Schoonover ran into the roadway in front of the bus to stop it. She and 33-year-old Kylie Schoonover then approached the vehicle’s doors and started shouting obscenities at the victim.
Mercer County man caught cheating at fishing tournament charged
CLEVELAND, Ohio. — Authorities say two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament have been indicted on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts. Forty-two-year-old Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and...
Jefferson County History Center Brings Back Brookville’s ‘Eerie Tales’
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Jefferson County History Center guides will take you on a thrilling historical walking tour along Main Street during this year’s “Eerie Tales.”. The event will take place on Saturday, October 29, at 6:00 p.m. Meet at the Jefferson County History Center. Cost is...
Woman charged after newborn baby girl is dropped on her head in Armstrong County
KITTANNING, Pa. — Kittanning Police said charges have been filed against a woman after a newborn baby girl was dropped on her head. The incident happened around 12:00 p.m. Tuesday on Oak Avenue. Police said, as they were investigating, Sarah Lugo, 41, of Kittanning, fled the scene. Police said...
Two teens charged after Benadryl overdose at Brookville school, police say
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police say they are charging two teens that allegedly overdosed on Benadryl at the Brookville Area High School, saying this behavior will “not be tolerated.” Brookville police report that they received information from teachers at the Brookville school that one of the students was acting very unusual Oct. 3. Through the […]
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
House Fire in Crawford County Under Investigation
A house fire that occurred Thursday afternoon in Crawford County is currently under investigation. The fire department that would have responded wasn't able to, because it was recently shut down by the Township. Meadville and Vernon Central responded around 2 p.m. this afternoon. Heavy smoke and flames poured from the...
Trial for man accused of killing a 10-year-old New Castle girl is underway
The trial is underway for a man accused of killing a 10-year-old child in New Castle. Steven Procopio, 21 is accused of killing 10-year-old Amariah Emry, as well as having a connection to the death of 31-year-old Lawrence Cannon and 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey in Pumphrey's home on West North St. and Robinson in New Castle after a robbery gone wrong.
Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces
Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
One Taken To Hospital After Rt. 356 Crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a three car chain reaction crash yesterday in Jefferson Township. The accident happened yesterday around 9:45 a.m. on Route 356 near the intersection with Marwood Road. Police say 68-year-old Michael Korczynski of Harmony was driving his pickup truck northbound when he approached...
