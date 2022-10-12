ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd County, KY

Boyd County votes to sell former Sears building to horse racing company

By Lane Ball
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xZqA_0iWMEwFB00

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – With a 3 to 1 vote Tuesday, Boyd County Fiscal Court approved a motion to tentatively accept an offer of $5 million from Revolutionary Racing LLC to purchase the former Sears building and property surrounding Camp Landing.

This agreement will allow the company to reserve the right to compete against any other offers.

“We are committed to putting down roots in Boyd County and know what this $55 million investment will mean to the community,” said Revolutionary Racing LLC spokesperson Steve Patterson. “We appreciate the support shown by Judge Chaney and the Commissioners throughout this process and look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

Developer awarded final license to build new horse racetrack in Boyd County

Judge-Executive Eric Chaney says the sight of the new farmers market is excluded from this transaction.

County Commissioner Larry Brown commented on the original plan for the building, which was to build a convention center next to Camp Landing.

Chaney says the bond money the county received in 2021, expected to be used to construct the center, will still be used for that purpose. However, at this time, it will not be built at the former Sears location.

No further updates on where the new convention center could be built have been released at this time.

“Don’t write off a convention center in Boyd County, Kentucky. Don’t write that off as something that’s not going to happen. That’s where those funds are allocated to and that’s where they will be going,” Chaney says Tuesday during the fiscal court meeting.

Chaney also says this deal will not be finalized until March 2023.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

13 News has reached out to Revolutionary Racing LLC for a comment on this matter but has not heard back yet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Owners of 900 on Lee announce plans for luxury apartments in Hurricane

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mayor Scott Edwards told WSAZ Friday that a luxury apartment complex will fill the property behind Wendy’s in Hurricane. Edwards said the company that owns the property, AB Contracting plans to build over 300 apartment units. The complex will have the feeling of a high-end...
HURRICANE, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo man named an ARC leadership fellow

The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced its list of fellows for the 2022-23 class of the Appalachian Leadership. A Williamson resident was among the 40 named to the program. The Leadership Institute is a free leadership and economic development training opportunity for individuals currently living and/or working in one of...
WILLIAMSON, WV
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky county struggles after loss of another top official

Martin County’s top elected official is resigning from office, leaving a vacancy in a post that has been plagued by instability in recent years. Martin County Judge-Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation on Friday, WYMT-TV reported. Kirk is taking a job as CEO of One East Kentucky, a group that recruits business and investment to the region.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boyd County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Business
Boyd County, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Farmers, KY
County
Boyd County, KY
WOWK 13 News

‘2022 Best Bow Christmas Contest’ underway in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — First Lady Cathy Justice is encouraging West Virginians that are 19 years and older to create a Christmas-themed bow that will be hung on the “bow tree.” According to a press release from First Lady Cathy Justice, the bows will be unveiled at Joyful Night on Dec. 3, alongside ornaments made […]
CHARLESTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE GRAND JURY HANDS DOWN 18 INDICTMENTS FOR OCTOBER

A Lawrence County grand jury met October 13th and issued multiple indictments including Calvin Workman being charged with 20 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying sexual performances by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Other indictments included:. Commonwealth...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Portsmouth Senior Lofts now open, offer affordable housing

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio - With a ribbon-cutting ceremony comprised of several local officials, the Portsmouth Senior Lofts are now officially open. The facility offers affordable housing for senior citizens age 55 and older. “A lot of people will see these units and say it’s the nicest place they’ve ever lived,” said...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sears#Linus Business#Boyd County Fiscal Court#Revolutionary Racing Llc#County
thelevisalazer.com

MARTIN COUNTY JUDGE RESIGNS, NO WORD ON WHO WILL TAKE OVER

Colby Kirk was sworn in after the death of Judge/Executive Victor Slone earlier this year·. It is with a heavy heart that today I announce my resignation as Martin County Judge/Executive and my withdrawal from the General Election. I have been proud to serve the people of Martin County and am grateful beyond words to all who have supported me in this role. I can confidently say I am leaving the county in good fiscal condition and more ready than ever for opportunities in tourism and economic development.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

BIGGEST DRUG ROUNDUP IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORY LAST NIGHT?

OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. The Louisa Police Department, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff Office, has carried out and conducted what appears to be one of the largest, if not THE largest drug raid/drug warrants takedown in terms of the number suspects arrested, in Lawrence County history during the overnight hours.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Tammy Carter, 48, of Louisa, KY

Tammy Carter, 48, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at her home. Tammy was born May 21, 1974 in Louisa, KY to Elwood Cantrell. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her father in law Arnett Hogston.
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

Popular Nitro, WV restaurant moves to new, smaller location

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Shima’s Family Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Nitro has moved to a new, smaller location. The restaurant is now on Bank Street in the downtown area of Nitro. Customers lined up outside on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting. The owners say they have been facing trouble getting fully staffed. Customers say […]
NITRO, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 26 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Nature hike for homeschooled students in Huntington, WV

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Zoo and Aquarium and the Reptile House and Rescue hosted a guided nature hike for homeschooled students on Thursday at Ritter Park in Huntington. The Huntington Zoo and the Reptile House have weekly events like this every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. The owner of the Huntington Zoo […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy